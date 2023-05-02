Harper returns to Phils, 160 days after Tommy John surgery

May 2, 2023
LOS ANGELES – Bryce Harper has always enjoyed playing at Dodger Stadium. His return Tuesday night for the Philadelphia Phillies might top them all.

Harper was activated off the injured list and was in the lineup, batting third at designated hitter when the Phillies took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the middle game of a three-game series.

The return for the two-time NL MVP came 160 days after Harper had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. It occurred at the ballpark where he made his major league debut in 2012.

“Medically it is surprising, but by Harper genetic standards probably not,” Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, said while the Phillies were taking batting practice. “I remember last Thanksgiving we were talking about when he could come back and he mentioned May and I told him not to tell anyone that.”

When Harper had surgery on Nov. 23, the Phillies said he was expected to return around the All-Star break in mid-July. He was cleared to play after an appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday morning.

“I tried to go through the whole process and understand where my body and mind was. I tried to do everything I could to get to this point. It’s been a grind,” Harper said before Monday’s game.

Harper – who has a .292 batting average and six homers in 26 games at Dodger Stadium – said he will continue to wear a brace on his right elbow while hitting. He wore it most of last season after originally suffering the injury last April and batted .286 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs.

The 30-year-old Harper first suffered a small ulnar collateral ligament tear in his elbow in April. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection in May and shifted to the DH role.

When it comes to the possibility of another injury or if he is coming back too soon, Harper said he is healed the way he needs to be to play.

“Whenever you have a major surgery something could happen. It wouldn’t matter from right now to two months, we’re healed to where I need to be and play the game smart and the right way,” Harper said. “I’m not going to push the craziness of how I play and understand I help my team when I am on the field and not off it.”

Harper’s return also comes at a great time for the Phillies. The defending NL champs are 15-15, but have won seven of their last 10 games.

It adds more power to a deep Philadelphia lineup. The Phillies go into Tuesday’s game third in the majors with a .271 batting average. They have been generating their share of hits with soft contact as Statcast’s expected batting average is .244.

Philadelphia added Trea Turner – a former teammate of Harper’s in Washington – to join a batting order that includes Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto. Brandon Marsh, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Angels last year, is fifth in the majors with a .337 batting average.

“It really creates a long lineup,” manager Rob Thomson said. “When you see it, you’re going to see a couple pretty good hitters way down there because Harper is back. Once he gets hot, we’re going to be a handful.”

Thomson moved Schwarber from fifth back to leadoff, where he batted most of last season. Turner is hitting second followed by Harper, Castellanos and Bryson Stott.

Thomson said with the number of days off that the Phillies have in May, the expectation is that Harper can be in the lineup every day as long as he remains healthy.

When it comes to the possibility of when Harper will return to the field, Thomson said that is likely to be a couple months away. Harper has played mostly right field, but is taking grounders and throwing from first base.

Thomson’s biggest worry at the moment is making sure Harper gets off to a good start at the plate.

“I wouldn’t be surprised where it is going to take some time to get true timing back but I’m pretty confident in his abilities,” Thomson said.

To make room for Harper, the Phillies optioned outfielder Jake Cave to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Benintendi stars as White Sox top Twins 3-2 in 10 innings

May 2, 2023
CHICAGO – White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was on the coaching staff in Kansas City when Andrew Benintendi played for the Royals.

Grifol thinks Benintendi is best appreciated over time.

“We’re not going to really, really appreciate everything he can do until Game 162,” Grifol said, “and then everybody’s going to see how much he really brings to the table.”

Benintendi made a pair of big plays on Tuesday night, robbing Carlos Correa of a homer and hitting a game-ending single to help the White Sox to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Hanser Alberto opened the 10th inning on second as the automatic runner and advanced on Elvis Andrus‘ sacrifice. After Tim Anderson bounced to shortstop, Benintendi lined a clean single into left against Caleb Thielbar (0-1).

“I was just trying to put it in play, put a good swing on something and, at the worst, make them make a play,” Benintendi said.

It was Benintendi’s first start since he was hit on the right elbow by a pitch on Friday night.

“It’s going to be sore for a while. That’s the first time I’ve ever been hit on the elbow,” he said. “But it’s good enough to get out there and play.”

Eloy Jiménez homered and Michael Kopech pitched six effective innings as the White Sox earned their second straight win after a 10-game losing streak. Kopech got some help from Benintendi, who made a leaping grab in left on Correa’s drive in the first.

Jimmy Lambert (2-1) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win, which came hours after the White Sox made 11 roster moves.

“We dug ourselves a hole and now we probably are going to have to take our time to get back to where we want to be,” Grifol said. “I’m not going to let anyone get too far ahead.”

Minnesota wasted another stellar performance by Joe Ryan, who pitched six scoreless innings. Nick Gordon hit his first homer of the season, and Trevor Larnach had a sacrifice fly.

The AL Central-leading Twins had won six of eight.

Ryan allowed one hit, struck out seven and walked two, lowering his ERA to 2.37. The right-hander is 8-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 70 Ks in 62 2/3 innings over 10 starts dating to last season.

“Just trying to go out there, fill up the zone and get outs,” Ryan said. “We got a really good defense.”

Ryan threw 60 of his 87 pitches for strikes. A 12-pitch walk to Anderson in his final inning played a role in the decision to take him out.

“He had an inning where he had to work a little bit,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He pitched great. His (velocity) was definitely at a low point in that last inning, and I didn’t want to send him back out there if he wasn’t feeling strong.”

Minnesota had a 1-0 lead when Jorge López replaced Ryan in the seventh. Andrew Vaughn greeted the reliever with a leadoff single and Jiménez connected for his third homer, sending a drive into the left-field stands.

But Minnesota tied it at 2 on Gordon’s first career pinch-hit homer, a leadoff drive against Alexander Colomé in the eighth.

Colomé was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte as part of a flurry of pregame changes by the White Sox. Anderson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list, and rookie outfielder Oscar Colás was sent down.

Anderson went 0 for 4 in his first major league game since he sprained his left knee on April 10 at Minnesota.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Byron Buxton has served as the team’s regular designated hitter this season, but Baldelli said he could return to center field at some point. Buxton has been hampered by injuries throughout his career. “He’s just an incredibly consequential guy,” Baldelli said.

White Sox: Closer Liam Hendriks likely will begin a minor league rehab assignment by the end of this week. Hendriks is coming back from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “Just watching him be healthy and strong and a smile on his face and be here where he loves to be, just makes anybody’s day,” Grifol said. … RHP Reynaldo López (biceps fatigue) had some testing done, and Grifol said the reliever is going to take a day or two off before trying to throw again.

UP NEXT

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.15 ERA) takes the mound on Wednesday night. He is 0-1 with a 7.07 ERA in his last three starts. Right-hander Louie Varland (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is expected to make his second start of the season for the Twins, stepping into the rotation after Tyler Mahle was sidelined by an elbow injury.