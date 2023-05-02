Giants’ Crawford, Yastrzemski placed on injured list

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HOUSTON — The San Francisco Giants placed shortstop Brandon Crawford and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day injured list before the start of a series against the Houston Astros.

Crawford, who has a strained right calf, was injured in the fourth inning of San Francisco’s 16-11 loss to San Diego in Mexico City. His stint on the IL is retroactive.

The 36-year-old Crawford has struggled this season, hitting .169 with four homers and 10 RBIs.

Yastrzemski was shelved with a left hamstring strain. He was injured in a 6-4 loss to the Padres while diving to try and catch a ball hit by Matt Carpenter in the eighth inning.

A grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, Mike is batting .292 with five homers and 14 RBIs.

The Giants recalled outfielders Cal Stevenson and Brett Wisely from Triple-A Sacramento.