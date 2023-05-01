Carlos Carrasco could return soon to depleted Mets rotation

Associated PressMay 1, 2023, 2:31 PM EDT
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK — Carlos Carrasco could return to the New York Mets next week, potentially making whole a rotation that has been ravaged by injuries this season.

Carrasco, who has been sidelined since April 16 because of right elbow inflammation, began throwing last week. Manager Buck Showalter said the 36-year-old was “… kind of semi-penciled” in for the rotation cycle.

Showalter said left-hander Joey Lucchesi will start the series opener against the Tigers in Detroit, after which co-aces Max Scherzer (suspension) and Justin Verlander (teres strain) are expected to return to the rotation for the final two games of the series.

Japanese rookie Kodai Senga, who last pitched on April 26, is scheduled to start at Citi Field against the Colorado Rockies. Showalter said the Mets hoped the early break would keep Senga – who pitched once a week in Japan – on a routine he’s accustomed to while also preparing him to potentially pitch every fifth or sixth day later in the season.

The Mets have an off day scheduled for before beginning a seven-game road trip to Cincinnati and Washington.

“A lot of variables,” Showalter said. “We’re trying to get the rest people need. We’re trying to see the off day coming there. And then all of a sudden, weather happens and it fluctuates.”

The Mets’ games against the Atlanta Braves were rained out over the weekend. The NL East rivals were set to play a doubleheader before New York headed to Detroit, where showers are in the forecast.

“We tried to project where Carlos is going to be back,” Showalter said. “There’s a lot of factors here.”

Senga is the only projected member of the Mets’ rotation to take every scheduled turn this season. Carrasco was 0-2 with an 8.56 ERA in three starts before going on the injured list. Scherzer, who was ejected from a start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 19 for using a foreign substance, is 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA in four starts.

Verlander has yet to make his Mets debut after getting injured in his final spring training start. He tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton.

Left-hander José Quintana, signed to a two-year deal in December, suffered a broken left rib in March and is on the 60-day injured list.

Yankees still unsure whether Aaron Judge will go on injured list

Associated PressMay 1, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON, Texas — Yankees captain Aaron Judge missed his third straight game with a mild hip strain, and New York won’t decide until Monday at the earliest whether he will go on the injured list.

“I know he came in feeling a little bit better today,” manager Aaron Boone said before the series finale at Texas. “I’m sure he’ll go through everything and we’ll evaluate where we are.”

Boone didn’t expect Judge to return to the lineup on Monday, when the Yankees open a three-game home series against Cleveland. Boone said the best-case scenario has Judge returning sometime during the three-game series against the Guardians.

Judge, the reigning AL MVP, hasn’t played since he was replaced in the fourth inning of the series opener against the Rangers after striking out twice. A day earlier, he landed awkwardly on his right side when trying to steal third base at Minnesota on his 31st birthday.

After hitting an AL-record 62 home runs last season, Judge is batting .261 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 26 games.

In other injury news, outfielder Jake Bauers and the team are awaiting MRI results. Bauers, who was added to the 26-man roster, bruised his right knee when he slammed into the left-field wall while making a catch in the first inning.

“I’m walking pretty good, walking pain free,” Bauers said. “The only thing that’s keeping my range of motion down is the swelling, so I’m sure today we’ll try to get all of that out of there.”

Outfielder Franchy Cordero traveled from Texas to Worcester, Massachusetts, after he was optioned to Triple-A Scranton. Then after Bowers got hurt, Cordero headed back to Texas to join the Yankees taxi squad.

New York also is without outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) and Harrison Bader (left oblique strain), and third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain). All are on the IL, along with six pitchers.

RIght-hander Luis Severino, sidelined since March 21 by a right lat strain, is to make his first minor league rehab start for Class A Tampa.