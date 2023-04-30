Padres rally for two-game Mexican sweep, beat Giants 6-4

MEXICO CITY – After a game that felt like a home run derby, Matt Carpenter expected Sunday could be more of the same. It was not.

Carpenter capped an eighth-inning rally with a tiebreaking, two-run double off the glove of diving centerfielder Mike Yastrzemski, and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 for a two-game sweep of Major League Baseball’s first regular-season series in Mexico City.

A day after winning an 11-home run thriller 16-11, the Padres overcame a 4-0 deficit with three runs in the fifth and three in the eighth.

“After last night´s game you go to bed thinking that this one was going to be similar and it had a different feeling and we kind of have to play it a more traditional ballgame,” Carpenter said.

In the thin air of Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, 7,349 feet above sea level, the first inning turned into another power display when LaMonte Wade Jr. led off with a home run off Yu Darvish.

Then the game settled down and the crowd, a majority supporting the Padres, went home happy.

“We were really looking forward to the series, we knew it would be really exciting and Mexico City didn’t let us down. The atmosphere was great,” Carpenter said.

Darvish allowed three homers after not giving up any in his first four starts. He allowed four runs and nine hits in six innings with nine strikeouts.

“The home run at the first at-bat really surprised me, but I got some advice from pitching coach Ruben Niebla and I could settle down for a good outing,” Darvish said through a translator. “Under these conditions you realize that there are some pitches that don´t move like you want, and my job was to find the ones that do work.”

San Diego headed home with a 15-14 record after going 6-3 on an 11-day trip.

“I´m not sitting here thinking about the record, but once we get home, being over .500 is significant,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said.

J.D. Davis went deep in the second and Mitch Haniger homered in a two-run third that included an RBI single by Yastrzemski, who is headed to the injured list.

Before a crowd of 19,633, Austin Nola‘s two-run homer and Juan Soto‘s RBI single against Alex Cobb cut the deficit to 4-3 in the in the fifth.

Tyler Rogers (0-2), who allowed Manny Machado‘s go-ahead, two-run homer a day earlier, couldn’t hold the lead and lost for the second straight day.

Juan Soto worked out an eight-pitch walk with one out in the eighth and Xander Bogaerts singled. Camilo Doval relieved, and Jake Cronenworth linked a tying single to right.

Nelson Cruz struck out and Carpenter fouled off three straight pitches before lofting Doval’s fourth straight 100 mph-plus offering into short center. Yastrzemski sprinted in and dived but the ball popped out of his glove as Bogaerts and Cronenworth scored.

Yastrzemski limped off the field, accompanied by manager Gabe Kapler and athletic trainer Dave Groeschner. Yastrzemski strained his left hamstring and likely will go on the injured list, Kapler said.

Luis García (1-2) pitched two hitless innings, and Josh Hader got three straight groundouts to remain perfect in 10 save chances, completing a game that took 2 hours, 52 minutes, down from Saturday’s 3:44.

TROUBLE WITH THE HUMIDOR

The humidor for storing baseballs was at sea level settings and not for an altitude like Mexico City’s. “For several weeks they had a malfunction related to the water levels” Kapler said. “To my understanding it´s not something that you can just flip a switch on and fix. It’s an unforeseen challenge, one that you got to work together to get through the day.”

UNIFORM WATCH

The teams reverted to regular uniforms Sunday, the Padres in home white pinstripes, the Giants in gray, a day after wearing special outfits for the series opener.

CRUZ CONTROL

Cruz hit a drive off the wall in right-center in the second, at 42 years, 303 days becoming the oldest player to triple since Ichiro Suzuki at 42 years, 327 days on Sept. 13, 2016.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford (right calf) didn’t play after exiting Saturday in the fourth inning. Kapler said Crawford was feeling better.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Blake Snell (0-4, 5.48 ERA) is set to start Monday against Cincinnati, which sends RHP Luke Weaver (0-1, 7.71) to the mound.

Giants: RHP Ross Stripling (0-1, 6.89) starts Monday’s series opener at defending champion Houston, which starts RHP Luis Garcia (2-2, 4.00).

Meyers homers as Astros avoid sweep with 4-3 win over Phils

HOUSTON – Astros manager Dusty Baker didn’t want to make too much of a win in April – but he sure was glad to get it Sunday night.

Jake Meyers homered, Martín Maldonado broke out of his slump with an RBI double and Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Astros beat Philadelphia in six games to win last year’s World Series. But the Phillies dominated the first two games of the rematch, winning by a combined score of 9-2.

“It was, it was huge, especially against the team that we faced in the World Series,” Baker said. “You’ve got to win these games when you’re struggling and it was big for us to salvage a win.”

Houston finally mustered some offense Sunday to end the weekend on a high note.

Maldonado’s double in the second inning snapped an 0-for-24 slide and put the Astros on top 2-1.

“It felt really good,” Maldonado said. “I’ve been working, doing a lot of stuff in the cage with the hitting coaches, and so just to be able to drive the ball the other way I think was a good start.”

The home run by Meyers made it 3-1 in the fourth.

Kody Clemens homered for a second straight game and J.T. Realmuto also went deep for the Phillies, who had won a season-best four in a row.

Clemens, born and raised in Houston, is the son of pitching great Roger Clemens, who spent 2004-06 with the Astros.

“He’s got a little bragging rights in his hometown now,” Baker said.

The Astros led 4-2 in the eighth before Kyle Schwarber scored with two outs on an error by third baseman Alex Bregman that allowed Realmuto to reach safely.

Ryan Pressly threw a perfect ninth for his third save.

Houston starter José Urquidy (2-2) allowed three hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a sore right shoulder. He bounced back after giving up seven hits and six runs over 2 2/3 innings in his last start.

Urquidy said he was examined by a doctor Sunday night and will be re-evaluated Monday.

Bailey Falter (0-5) yielded eight hits and four runs with three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

The Astros got things going early when they loaded the bases with no outs in the first before José Abreu grounded into a double play that made it 1-0.

There were two outs in the second when Realmuto homered to tie it.

David Hensley also ended an 0-for-24 slide and got his first extra-base hit of the season when he doubled to start the Houston second. With two outs, Maldonado hit a ground-rule double that scored Hensley to make it 2-1.

The Astros extended the lead to 3-1 when Meyers sent one into the seats in left field with one out in the fourth.

The homer by Clemens cut the deficit to one in the fifth.

Bregman walked with no outs in the fifth before Yordan Alvarez hit an infield single. Alvarez has reached safely in each of his 22 games this season.

There was one out in the inning when Bregman scored on a single by Kyle Tucker that made it 4-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Star slugger Bryce Harper could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday if an exam on his surgically repaired right elbow goes well. On Monday in Los Angeles, the two-time NL MVP will visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed Tommy John surgery on Harper last November.

“He’s pretty geeked up about getting out there and playing,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s itching.”

Astros: OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder) went 1 for 3 with an RBI in his fifth rehabilitation game with Triple-A Sugar Land. … OF Chas McCormick (lower back) was 1 for 4 in his second rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Taijuan Walker (2-1, 4.97 ERA) opposes right-hander Tony Gonsolin when Philadelphia opens a three-game series Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Astros: Luis García (2-2, 4.00 ERA) faces San Francisco RHP Ross Stripling (0-1, 6.89) in the opener of a three-game series with the Giants.