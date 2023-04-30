Gray throws six strong innings, Nationals beat Pirates 7-2

Associated PressApr 30, 2023, 11:46 PM EDT
WASHINGTON – Josiah Gray pitched six strong innings, Joey Meneses had four hits and the Washington Nationals finally cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 in a game delayed nearly 2 1/2 hours by rain Sunday.

Jeimer Candelario and Victor Robles each had an early two-run double for Washington, which had lost three straight. Luis García delivered a two-run single in the second, and every Nationals starter got at least one hit.

Bryan Reynolds and Tucupita Marcano each had two hits and an RBI for the surprising Pirates, who had won four straight and 11 of 12. Pittsburgh finished April with a 20-9 record.

Gray (2-4) allowed one run on three hits and three walks. He struck out six and threw 105 pitches.

The right-hander retired 10 of his last 11 batters. Over his last five starts, he is 2-2 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.

Gray’s biggest challenge came in the third. After a single by Reynolds made it 5-1, two walks loaded the bases with two outs. But then Gray retired Jack Suwinksi on a hard shot to first baseman Dominic Smith, who tossed to Gray covering to end the inning.

“Things could have got out of hand quick if Suwinski got on there,” Gray said. “I beared down and made a pitch. Happy to keep the team in the game and be able to go put up some zeros.”

Added Pirates manager Derek Shelton: “Third inning we made him throw a lot of pitches and Suwinski hit that rocket right at Dominic Smith. That was kind of the difference in the game. If that ball’s a foot or two one way or the other, we’re at least at (5-3, maybe 5-4) and we run his pitch count up even more.”

Andrés Machado worked two scoreless innings for Washington, and Kyle Finnegan allowed a run in the ninth.

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo (2-2) gave up seven runs and nine hits in 2 1/3 innings.

“Definitely didn’t execute my pitches the way I want to,” said Oviedo, who has given up 11 earned runs in 7 2/3 innings over his last two starts. “They took advantage of it.”

The first pitch was pushed back 2 hours, 26 minutes. But after being swept in a doubleheader Saturday, including a 16-1 loss in the nightcap, the Nationals struck quickly.

Candelario’s two-run double gave Washington the lead in the first. García’s two-run single highlighted a three-run second, and Robles made it 7-1 with his two-run double in the third.

“We were being a little bit more aggressive. Pittsburgh man, they pound the zone and we had to be ready,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “The bats were nice, they were crisp this game and we had some good swings.”

SWEEP DREAMS

The Pirates were looking to sweep their first series ever against the Nationals (2005-present).

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: C Tyler Heineman, designated for assignment Wednesday, was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for INF Vinny Capra. The 26-year-old Capra was assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis. … INF Drew Maggi was sent back to Double-A Altoona.

Nationals: The team selected Machado’s contract from Triple-A Rochester, and LHP Anthony Banda was designated for assignment. Banda had a 6.43 ERA in 10 games with Washington. Machado had a 2.92 ERA and two saves in 10 outings with Rochester.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Roansy Contreras (3-1, 3.58 ERA) starts when Pittsburgh begins a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He has allowed three runs in 18 2/3 innings over his last three starts.

Nationals: LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-1, 3.00) starts the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Gore struck out 10 batters in six innings of a win over the Mets last time out.

Meyers homers as Astros avoid sweep with 4-3 win over Phils

Associated PressApr 30, 2023, 11:58 PM EDT
HOUSTON – Astros manager Dusty Baker didn’t want to make too much of a win in April – but he sure was glad to get it Sunday night.

Jake Meyers homered, Martín Maldonado broke out of his slump with an RBI double and Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Astros beat Philadelphia in six games to win last year’s World Series. But the Phillies dominated the first two games of the rematch, winning by a combined score of 9-2.

“It was, it was huge, especially against the team that we faced in the World Series,” Baker said. “You’ve got to win these games when you’re struggling and it was big for us to salvage a win.”

Houston finally mustered some offense Sunday to end the weekend on a high note.

Maldonado’s double in the second inning snapped an 0-for-24 slide and put the Astros on top 2-1.

“It felt really good,” Maldonado said. “I’ve been working, doing a lot of stuff in the cage with the hitting coaches, and so just to be able to drive the ball the other way I think was a good start.”

The home run by Meyers made it 3-1 in the fourth.

Kody Clemens homered for a second straight game and J.T. Realmuto also went deep for the Phillies, who had won a season-best four in a row.

Clemens, born and raised in Houston, is the son of pitching great Roger Clemens, who spent 2004-06 with the Astros.

“He’s got a little bragging rights in his hometown now,” Baker said.

The Astros led 4-2 in the eighth before Kyle Schwarber scored with two outs on an error by third baseman Alex Bregman that allowed Realmuto to reach safely.

Ryan Pressly threw a perfect ninth for his third save.

Houston starter José Urquidy (2-2) allowed three hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a sore right shoulder. He bounced back after giving up seven hits and six runs over 2 2/3 innings in his last start.

Urquidy said he was examined by a doctor Sunday night and will be re-evaluated Monday.

Bailey Falter (0-5) yielded eight hits and four runs with three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

The Astros got things going early when they loaded the bases with no outs in the first before José Abreu grounded into a double play that made it 1-0.

There were two outs in the second when Realmuto homered to tie it.

David Hensley also ended an 0-for-24 slide and got his first extra-base hit of the season when he doubled to start the Houston second. With two outs, Maldonado hit a ground-rule double that scored Hensley to make it 2-1.

The Astros extended the lead to 3-1 when Meyers sent one into the seats in left field with one out in the fourth.

The homer by Clemens cut the deficit to one in the fifth.

Bregman walked with no outs in the fifth before Yordan Alvarez hit an infield single. Alvarez has reached safely in each of his 22 games this season.

There was one out in the inning when Bregman scored on a single by Kyle Tucker that made it 4-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Star slugger Bryce Harper could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday if an exam on his surgically repaired right elbow goes well. On Monday in Los Angeles, the two-time NL MVP will visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed Tommy John surgery on Harper last November.

“He’s pretty geeked up about getting out there and playing,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s itching.”

Astros: OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder) went 1 for 3 with an RBI in his fifth rehabilitation game with Triple-A Sugar Land. … OF Chas McCormick (lower back) was 1 for 4 in his second rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Taijuan Walker (2-1, 4.97 ERA) opposes right-hander Tony Gonsolin when Philadelphia opens a three-game series Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Astros: Luis García (2-2, 4.00 ERA) faces San Francisco RHP Ross Stripling (0-1, 6.89) in the opener of a three-game series with the Giants.