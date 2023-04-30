Arraez’s sacrifice fly gives Marlins series sweep vs. Cubs

Associated PressApr 30, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT
MIAMI — Luis Arraez hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give the Miami Marlins a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs and a sweep of the three-game series.

Jon Berti drew a leadoff walk against reliever Keegan Thompson (1-1) and advanced to third on Jesús Sánchez’s single. Arraez then drove the first pitch from Thompson to deep center to score Berti.

“I was looking for something in the zone,” Arraez said. “I just wanted to hit the ball to the outfield and I did it.”

The 26-year-old, who’s the reigning AL batting champion with Minnesota last season, finished April with an MLB-best .438 average.

“It’s been good because we’ve been winning,” Arraez said of his first month in Miami. “Personally it’s been amazing because I work hard for this and thank God.”

Tanner Scott (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth around two singles and A.J. Puk closed with a perfect ninth for his fifth save. Garrett Hampson doubled twice for the Marlins, who won their fourth straight and are 10-0 in one-run games.

“What we preach a lot is winning each series,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “When you come in for a 12 o’clock game, with some guys banged up, spot starter, so to speak, and you can win one of those games, that’s huge for our club.”

The Cubs were 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Chicago’s Nico Hoerner singled in the seventh, extending his consecutive games on base streak to 25.

“It’s just part of 162 (games),” Cubs manager David Ross said. “I didn’t think we played bad baseball. We didn’t get the big hit this series, they did. That’s just baseball. They played better than we did this series.”

Justin Steele limited Miami to three runs and seven hits in six innings. It ended the left-hander’s string of 12 consecutive starts of allowing two runs or fewer dating back to July 20, 2022.

Cody Bellinger drove a 2-0 pitch from Marlins reliever Andrew Nardi into the facade in right for his seventh homer in the sixth inning to tie the game at 3.

Two innings earlier, Bellinger hit a game-tying sacrifice fly and Seiya Suzuki tripled after Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. misjudged the drive that got past his outstretched glove. But Miami retook the lead in the bottom half on Hampson’s RBI double.

Marlins starter Bryan Hoening was lifted after five innings. He allowed two runs and five hits, walked one, struck out four and hit a batter.

WELCOMED SIGHT

Sunday’s attendance of 20,345 was the Marlins’ second largest home crowd of the season. Although a good portion of the crowd favored the Cubs, Schumaker noticed support for the Marlins in critical moments.

“It’s the greatest thing when you can play in front of fans,” Schumaker said. “It got loud there. When Puk came in the ninth, that was exciting. When Arraez got the sac fly, that was exciting and loud. There might have been Cubs fans but it felt it was a home crowd when those two things happened. Really good energy and hopefully we get more of that.”

FLYING DEBRIS

Chicago’s Patrick Wisdom hit a broken bat single off Scott in the eighth. The path of the splintered bat flew over the infield dirt and landed feet away from the ball in short left.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Garrett Cooper exited in the fourth because of an upset stomach. … RHP Tommy Nance (right shoulder strain) scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday in Jupiter, Florida.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Drew Smyly (2-1, 3.21 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series at Washington on Monday against Nationals LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-1, 3.00).

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.04) will start the opener of a three-game home set against Atlanta on Tuesday. The Braves have not announced a starter.

Meyers homers as Astros avoid sweep with 4-3 win over Phils

Associated PressApr 30, 2023, 11:58 PM EDT
HOUSTON – Astros manager Dusty Baker didn’t want to make too much of a win in April – but he sure was glad to get it Sunday night.

Jake Meyers homered, Martín Maldonado broke out of his slump with an RBI double and Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Astros beat Philadelphia in six games to win last year’s World Series. But the Phillies dominated the first two games of the rematch, winning by a combined score of 9-2.

“It was, it was huge, especially against the team that we faced in the World Series,” Baker said. “You’ve got to win these games when you’re struggling and it was big for us to salvage a win.”

Houston finally mustered some offense Sunday to end the weekend on a high note.

Maldonado’s double in the second inning snapped an 0-for-24 slide and put the Astros on top 2-1.

“It felt really good,” Maldonado said. “I’ve been working, doing a lot of stuff in the cage with the hitting coaches, and so just to be able to drive the ball the other way I think was a good start.”

The home run by Meyers made it 3-1 in the fourth.

Kody Clemens homered for a second straight game and J.T. Realmuto also went deep for the Phillies, who had won a season-best four in a row.

Clemens, born and raised in Houston, is the son of pitching great Roger Clemens, who spent 2004-06 with the Astros.

“He’s got a little bragging rights in his hometown now,” Baker said.

The Astros led 4-2 in the eighth before Kyle Schwarber scored with two outs on an error by third baseman Alex Bregman that allowed Realmuto to reach safely.

Ryan Pressly threw a perfect ninth for his third save.

Houston starter José Urquidy (2-2) allowed three hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a sore right shoulder. He bounced back after giving up seven hits and six runs over 2 2/3 innings in his last start.

Urquidy said he was examined by a doctor Sunday night and will be re-evaluated Monday.

Bailey Falter (0-5) yielded eight hits and four runs with three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

The Astros got things going early when they loaded the bases with no outs in the first before José Abreu grounded into a double play that made it 1-0.

There were two outs in the second when Realmuto homered to tie it.

David Hensley also ended an 0-for-24 slide and got his first extra-base hit of the season when he doubled to start the Houston second. With two outs, Maldonado hit a ground-rule double that scored Hensley to make it 2-1.

The Astros extended the lead to 3-1 when Meyers sent one into the seats in left field with one out in the fourth.

The homer by Clemens cut the deficit to one in the fifth.

Bregman walked with no outs in the fifth before Yordan Alvarez hit an infield single. Alvarez has reached safely in each of his 22 games this season.

There was one out in the inning when Bregman scored on a single by Kyle Tucker that made it 4-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Star slugger Bryce Harper could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday if an exam on his surgically repaired right elbow goes well. On Monday in Los Angeles, the two-time NL MVP will visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed Tommy John surgery on Harper last November.

“He’s pretty geeked up about getting out there and playing,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s itching.”

Astros: OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder) went 1 for 3 with an RBI in his fifth rehabilitation game with Triple-A Sugar Land. … OF Chas McCormick (lower back) was 1 for 4 in his second rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Taijuan Walker (2-1, 4.97 ERA) opposes right-hander Tony Gonsolin when Philadelphia opens a three-game series Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Astros: Luis García (2-2, 4.00 ERA) faces San Francisco RHP Ross Stripling (0-1, 6.89) in the opener of a three-game series with the Giants.