Rays reacquire reliever Javy Guerra in trade with Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-handed reliever Javy Guerra from the Milwaukee Brewers for $75,000 or a player to be named.
Guerra was 0-0 with an 8.64 ERA in eight appearances with the Brewers this season. He was designated for assignment one day after he allowed five runs over 1 2/3 innings in a 12-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
The trade returns Guerra to the Rays, with whom he went 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 17 appearances last season.
Tampa Bay had traded Guerra to Milwaukee last November for what was announced at the time as a player to be named later. Milwaukee completed that trade by sending minor league pitcher Victor Castaneda to the Rays last month.
Guerra has a 3-1 career record with a 6.92 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 52 innings in 52 career appearances. He began his career with the San Diego Padres in 2019. The Rays acquired him from the Padres for cash in April 2022
HOUSTON — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Pache was injured in a game against the Houston Astros when he slipped going back to second base after taking a lead off the bag. He was removed in the fifth inning of a 3-1 victory.
To fill his roster spot, the Phillies recalled outfielder Dalton Guthrie from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
The 24-year-old Pache was acquired from the Oakland Athletics in a March 29 trade for minor league reliever Billy Sullivan. Pache is batting .360 (9 for 25) with one home run, three doubles and four RBIs in 18 games this season. He has made six starts for Philadelphia in center field and three in right.
Pache gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead with an RBI double in the fifth inning.
Guthrie was hitting .278 with two homers, two triples and six doubles in 21 games for Lehigh Valley. He made his major league debut with the Phillies last season and was on their roster for two rounds during the National League playoffs.