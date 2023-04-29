Phillies put Cristian Pache on 10-day IL with knee injury

HOUSTON — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Pache was injured in a game against the Houston Astros when he slipped going back to second base after taking a lead off the bag. He was removed in the fifth inning of a 3-1 victory.

To fill his roster spot, the Phillies recalled outfielder Dalton Guthrie from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The 24-year-old Pache was acquired from the Oakland Athletics in a March 29 trade for minor league reliever Billy Sullivan. Pache is batting .360 (9 for 25) with one home run, three doubles and four RBIs in 18 games this season. He has made six starts for Philadelphia in center field and three in right.

Pache gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead with an RBI double in the fifth inning.

Guthrie was hitting .278 with two homers, two triples and six doubles in 21 games for Lehigh Valley. He made his major league debut with the Phillies last season and was on their roster for two rounds during the National League playoffs.

Twins place Kenta Maeda on 15-day IL, recall Bailey Ober

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins placed starting pitcher Kenta Maeda on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain.

The Twins recalled right-hander Bailey Ober from Triple-A St. Paul to start their game against the Royals.

Maeda left in the fourth inning against the Yankees with muscle discomfort and overall soreness in his right arm, the latest setback in a trying 2023 season for 35-year-old right-hander who missed last season following Tommy John surgery.

Maeda is 0-4 in four starts with a 9.00 ERA. He has allowed 16 earned runs and 23 hits in 16 innings, walked three and struck out 14.

Maeda took a 111.6 mph line drive off his left ankle April 20 in Boston, his first outing after being skipped in the rotation the previous week because of lingering soreness and fatigue in his pitching arm. He left in the sixth inning of his season debut on April 4 in Miami after feeling fatigue in his throwing arm.

Ober got the win against Washington, allowing one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was then sent back to Triple-A.