Twins’ Kenta Maeda dealing with arm muscle discomfort, to get MRI

Associated PressApr 26, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

MINNEAPOLIS — Kenta Maeda left the mound with Minnesota’s athletic trainer for his second straight start, a concerning development in the early stage of his comeback from elbow surgery.

The Twins sent Maeda for an MRI exam after he complained of muscle discomfort on the top of his right arm during their 12-6 loss to the New York Yankees.

The Twins don’t believe his latest trouble is related to the Tommy John elbow ligament replacement procedure he had on Sept. 1, 2021, that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season.

“It’s not on the side where you would normally be very concerned,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “One way or the other, he’s going to need some time off.”

Baldelli said the MRI was standard procedure given his post-surgery status. He said Maeda, who uncharacteristically declined to speak with reporters, “seemed in good spirits” when he checked on him in the clubhouse.

Maeda gave up a career-high 11 hits and 10 runs without recording an out in the fourth inning. He fell to 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA – with 23 hits and 16 runs allowed in 16 innings – after four starts.

Maeda felt some arm fatigue in his first turn on April 4. The Twins gave him nine days of rest between his second and third starts to help.

Then last week, he was struck on the left ankle by an 111 mph line drive. He described the experience through his interpreter afterward as excruciatingly painful, and Baldelli acknowledged he thought “it was very unlikely” that Maeda would stay on schedule in the rotation.

The 35-year-old outperformed the team’s expectation for recovery just to take the mound against the Yankees, but he never – figuratively, at least – found his footing.

The Yankees successfully bunted for singles twice, perhaps trying to test Maeda’s agility. He had a throwing error on the second one, starting a six-run fourth inning. The first one came in a five-run second, when he dived to try to make a play and appeared to be grabbing at his back afterward.

There was no back problem, Baldelli said.

“We think he just had the wind knocked out of him on that. Did he feel anything on that play related to the eventual injury? I don’t know. I had heard nothing that connected the two,” Baldelli said. “So overall it was a difficult day, and then at the end of the outing is when he said he felt it.”

Fortunately for the Twins, they have their best starting pitching depth in years. Bailey Ober, who was recently sent to Triple-A after one stellar start for the Twins, would be Maeda’s natural replacement.

“It feels like not a lot of things have gone his way so far,” Baldelli said. “But now that we’re at this point, this is definitely going to be some type of reset for him so he can get his arm feeling better first and foremost.”

Mariners’ Robbie Ray needs elbow surgery, will miss rest of season

Associated PressApr 26, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

PHILADELPHIA — Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray will have surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching elbow and will miss the rest of the season.

Seattle manager Scott Servais made the announcement before the Mariners lost to Philadelphia 6-5.

“Tough news,” Servais said. “Obviously, it’s really hard for Robbie. He’s a really good competitor and we miss not only what he does every fifth day when he takes the ball, but certainly being a really good teammate and having a guy around that we can lean on.”

Ray, in the second season of a $115 million, five-year contract, was injured in his season debut against Cleveland on March 31 when he walked five. He threw 91 pitches over 3 1/3 innings and walked five, one shy of his career high.

“In the second inning it felt a little tight, but it didn’t seem out of the ordinary,” Ray said. “It was a cold night, I just thought maybe it took me a while to get loose in that second inning. I didn’t really think that much about it, but after that my arm started to tighten up a good amount.”

Ray, 31, has been incredibly durable for most of his career. Aside from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Ray has made at least 28 starts five times since 2016, including the 2021 season with Toronto when he won the AL Cy Young Award.

“He’s down,” Servais said. “He loves being a part of what we’re doing here and he’s a big part of what we’re doing. You want to see him again in 2023. That’s a downer.”

Servais said Ray will consult with Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister.

“It’s unfortunate in the game,” Servais said. “Knowing Robbie and how he’s wired, he’ll come back and come back stronger than ever.”

Ray is 74-71 with a 3.96 ERA in 10 seasons with Detroit (2014), Arizona (2015-20), Toronto (2020-21) and Seattle.

“It was tough to hear,” said Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert, who started in Wednesday’s 6-5 defeat. “We were all hoping for the best. Still a huge part of this team and a leader and always will be. I know he’s still going to have a huge effect on the rest of the season. Just feel for him during this time, praying for him and hoping for the best with a speedy recovery.”

Seattle made it through last season without a starter missing a turn. Chris Flexen has been filling Ray’s slot and is 0-4 with a 10.38 ERA in four starts. Servais said the club is evaluating options to fill Ray’s spot in the rotation.

“Still working through what’s the best course of action,” he said.