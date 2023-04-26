Despite trade request, Bryan Reynolds wanted to stay with Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Less than five months after asking the Pittsburgh Pirates to trade him, Bryan Reynolds agreed to the largest contract in franchise history.

“He’s the one who kept all of us motivated to keep coming back and trying to figure this out,” general manager Ben Cherington said after the eight-year, $106.75 million deal with the outfielder was announced. “I really think that’s the answer. Not everything worth doing is easy. It’s not supposed to be. Some things worth doing are hard and that’s OK. You still keep working at it because it’s worth doing. I think Bryan just kept (coming back) to the table.”

Reynolds was also convinced of the Pirates’ direction despite the team losing 101 games in 2021 and 100 games last year. Pittsburgh entered tied with Atlanta for the best record in the National League at 16-8.

“I’ve been saying it since spring – the talent we’ve got, the young talent that’s still coming and just talking about the culture that we’ve been building,” Reynolds said. “All those things combined and that combined too with the city, the fans, everything. It’s just something that, since I’ve gotten here (in 2019), it’s what I’ve wanted to be a part of for a long time.”

Reynolds, 29, is hitting .294 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 22 games this season. He was a starter in the 2021 All-Star Game, then hit a career-high 27 homers last season.

He returned to the Pirates’ lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers after missing two games while on the bereavement list. Outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis, and the Pirates placed right-handed reliever Wil Crowe on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort while recalling right-hander Cody Bolton from Indianapolis.

Reynolds had been scheduled to earn $6.75 million in the second season of a two-year, $13.5 million contract and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Instead, Reynolds will receive a $2 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office and salaries of $6.75 million this year, $10 million in 2024, $12 million in 2025, $14 million in 2026 and $15 million in each of the following four seasons. Pittsburgh’s 2031 option is for $20 million with a $2 million buyout.

He gets a hotel suite on road trips starting with the 2024 season.

Reynolds would get a $250,000 bonus for winning NL MVP, $150,000 for second and $100,000 for third, $75,000 for a Silver Slugger, $50,000 for election or selection to the All-Star Game or for winning World Series MVP, and $25.000 each for a Gold Glove or League Championship Series MVP.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kenta Maeda left the mound with Minnesota’s athletic trainer for his second straight start, a concerning development in the early stage of his comeback from elbow surgery.

The Twins sent Maeda for an MRI exam after he complained of muscle discomfort on the top of his right arm during their 12-6 loss to the New York Yankees.

The Twins don’t believe his latest trouble is related to the Tommy John elbow ligament replacement procedure he had on Sept. 1, 2021, that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season.

“It’s not on the side where you would normally be very concerned,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “One way or the other, he’s going to need some time off.”

Baldelli said the MRI was standard procedure given his post-surgery status. He said Maeda, who uncharacteristically declined to speak with reporters, “seemed in good spirits” when he checked on him in the clubhouse.

Maeda gave up a career-high 11 hits and 10 runs without recording an out in the fourth inning. He fell to 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA – with 23 hits and 16 runs allowed in 16 innings – after four starts.

Maeda felt some arm fatigue in his first turn on April 4. The Twins gave him nine days of rest between his second and third starts to help.

Then last week, he was struck on the left ankle by an 111 mph line drive. He described the experience through his interpreter afterward as excruciatingly painful, and Baldelli acknowledged he thought “it was very unlikely” that Maeda would stay on schedule in the rotation.

The 35-year-old outperformed the team’s expectation for recovery just to take the mound against the Yankees, but he never – figuratively, at least – found his footing.

The Yankees successfully bunted for singles twice, perhaps trying to test Maeda’s agility. He had a throwing error on the second one, starting a six-run fourth inning. The first one came in a five-run second, when he dived to try to make a play and appeared to be grabbing at his back afterward.

There was no back problem, Baldelli said.

“We think he just had the wind knocked out of him on that. Did he feel anything on that play related to the eventual injury? I don’t know. I had heard nothing that connected the two,” Baldelli said. “So overall it was a difficult day, and then at the end of the outing is when he said he felt it.”

Fortunately for the Twins, they have their best starting pitching depth in years. Bailey Ober, who was recently sent to Triple-A after one stellar start for the Twins, would be Maeda’s natural replacement.

“It feels like not a lot of things have gone his way so far,” Baldelli said. “But now that we’re at this point, this is definitely going to be some type of reset for him so he can get his arm feeling better first and foremost.”