Ward, Trout, Ohtani hit 3 straight HRs, Angels beat Royals 4-3

Associated PressApr 23, 2023, 11:55 PM EDT
angels royals
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports
16 Comments

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive homers in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels hung on for a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Trout also had two doubles for the Angels, who managed only one hit in the first five innings against Jordan Lyles (0-4) before the heart of their order unloaded on the Kansas City starter during a nine-pitch span.

Ward’s drive into the short left-field porch was followed by Trout’s fifth homer of the year and Ohtani’s 415-foot blast to center for his own fifth homer. Los Angeles hadn’t hit back-to-back-to-back homers since June 8, 2019.

“It was good to see some quality at-bats, and obviously Shohei hitting a homer,” Trout said. “We gave Hunter Renfroe a little stuff because he couldn’t hit a homer (after the three straight). No, it’s all fun to get a good pitch to hit and put the barrel on it.”

Ohtani had two hits and two RBIs, and Ward scored two runs in the Angels’ second victory in five games. All three home-run hitters appeared to be revitalized after recent tough stretches on offense.

“We look at (Trout and Ohtani) like they’re Superman, and they’re human,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “They get tired. The last two nights, that’s the Mike we know. His bat has been flying through the zone.”

MJ Melendez, Vinnie Pasquantino and Bobby Witt Jr. connected for the Royals, who opened their 10-game trip by losing two of three in Anaheim. Kansas City has lost eight of nine and 11 of 13.

Lyles yielded four hits over six innings with five strikeouts.

“I know at least two of (the Angels’ homers) were off-speed pitches, and two of them were also two-strike pitches, so you give them credit,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “They put good swings on pitches when they were behind in the count. Those are three really good hitters, and Jordan did a heck of a job limiting the damage over six innings. You’re facing three of the best hitters in the game there, and that’s what they do.”

Reid Detmers yielded seven hits while pitching into the sixth for the Angels. Austin Warren (1-0) gave up Witt’s homer in the seventh during his second appearance of the season, and Carlos Estévez got his third save with a six-pitch ninth inning.

Melendez homered in the first, but Ward scored on Ohtani’s flyout later in the inning after advancing on Trout’s double.

Pasquantino delivered his fourth homer in the top of the sixth before the Angels’ barrage.

Ward had been in a 2-for-27 skid before his homer. He didn’t start Saturday night for the first time this season.

“It was a pretty cool moment, and definitely a difference-maker,” Ward said. “Definitely boosts your confidence a little bit.”

TIN CAP

Three homers gave the Royals ample opportunity to use their new home run helmet – a silver chapeau resembling a medieval knight’s headgear that they placed on the home-run hitter’s head upon his return to the dugout.

The Angels are pioneers in this field, trading in last year’s home-run cowboy hat this spring for a large samurai helmet suggested by Ohtani.

FAST FREDDY

Freddy Fermín got his first major league hit with a single in the third for Kansas City. The 27-year-old Venezuelan catcher is batting .293 at Triple-A Omaha, and he got a chance in the majors this weekend with Franmil Reyes on the paternity list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Melendez left in the fourth inning with lower back tightness. Hunter Dozier replaced him in right field.

Angels: Promising rookie C Logan O'Hoppe will be sidelined for four to six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. O’Hoppe was off to an outstanding start after seizing the Halos’ starting job behind the plate out of spring training, but he injured himself last week.

UP NEXT

Royals: Brad Keller (2-2, 3.00 ERA) takes the mound when Kansas City continues its road trip in Arizona on Monday.

Angels: José Suarez (0-1, 9.26 ERA) has a golden opportunity to get his disappointing season on track when the struggling Oakland Athletics open a four-game series at the Big A on Monday.

Rob Manfred: ‘Sorry’ for Oakland fans; Athletics can compete in Vegas

Associated PressApr 24, 2023, 7:09 PM EDT
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he feels “sorry for the fans in Oakland” about the Athletics’ plans to relocate to Las Vegas but denies claims by Oakland’s mayor that the franchise used negotiations with the city as leverage.

Manfred discussed the plans during a meeting with the Associated Press Sports Editors, adding that he believes the last-place A’s can field a more competitive team in Nevada.

The franchise announced last week it has signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark close to the Las Vegas Strip after being unable to construct a new venue in the Bay Area. The A’s had been trying to escape the run-down Oakland Coliseum for years, exploring options in Fremont and San Jose before shifting focus to Oakland’s waterfront.

After the A’s announced the land purchase, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said in a statement that she was disappointed the A’s didn’t negotiate with the city as a “true partner.”

“It is clear to me that the A’s have no intention of staying in Oakland and have simply been using this process to try to extract a better deal out of Las Vegas,” she said.

Manfred refuted that, saying owner John Fisher negotiated exclusively with Oakland from 2014-21 before beginning to look elsewhere.

“I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. I really do,” he said. “But for the city of Oakland to point fingers at John Fisher, it’s not fair.

“We have shown an unbelievable commitment to the fans in Oakland by exhausting every possible opportunity to try to get something done in Oakland,” he added. “Unfortunately, the government doesn’t seem to have the will to get it done.”

The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the new stadium with a seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000. The team hopes to break ground by next year and move to their new home by 2027.

The timeline for Oakland’s move remains uncertain, Manfred said. The A’s lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, and there’s been discussion of the A’s temporarily playing at the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators. Manfred said he did believe it was feasible schedule-wise to have the A’s and their top minor league team share a ballpark.

A year after finishing last in the American League, the A’s have the worst record in baseball at 4-18. They also opened the season with the sport’s lowest payroll at $58 million.

Fueled in part by Billy Beane’s Moneyball strategies, Oakland has made the postseason in 11 of the past 24 seasons despite modest payrolls. The A’s have also finished last in the AL West four of the past eight seasons, raising concerns in Las Vegas that fans may be inheriting a cellar dweller.

Manfred believes the relocation could improve the on-field product, pointing to what the front office has previously accomplished despite lesser resources than other clubs.

“Their attendance has never been outstanding, let’s put it that way,” he said.

“To me, it ought to be all positive on the competitive front,” he added. “You got really smart baseball operations people. You got owners that want to win, and I think Las Vegas will present a real revenue enhancing opportunity. So I think you’re going to have a good product.”

Manfred has previously said that expansion to 32 teams will be a serious consideration once the A’s and Tampa Bay Rays resolve their long-running stadium woes. He said that he is hopeful about the Rays finding a resolution that keeps them in the Tampa area and reiterated that expansion would then be up for discussion.

Several cities have already begun planning for potential bids to add teams, including Nashville, Charlotte, Montreal, Portland and Salt Lake City. Manfred acknowledged that “Nashville is on everybody’s list.” He also said that while he’s eager to grow the game in Mexico, but he’s “never been close to the idea of Mexico as an expansion opportunity.”