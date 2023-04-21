White Sox’s Liam Hendriks says he’s in remission from lymphoma

Apr 21, 2023
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he is in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Hendriks announced on Instagram that he is cancer-free. He posted several videos and photos documenting his treatment with this caption: “How It Started VS How It’s Going…. REMISSION. It’s official. I’m cancer free.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association responded: “We couldn’t be happier for you hendriks-31.” And Major League Baseball wrote, “Tremendous news! So happy for you, Liam.”

Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and completed his final round of chemotherapy two weeks ago.

A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. The Australian led the AL with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a three-year, $54 million contract with the White Sox.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.

Dodgers place Michael Grove on 15-day IL with groin injury

Apr 21, 2023
CHICAGO – The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Michael Grove on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain.

Los Angeles also selected the contract of right-hander Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Ryan Pepiot, who is coming back from a left oblique strain, was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.

Grove left the 6-2 win at the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning.

The Dodgers are considering several options when it comes to filling Grove’s spot in their rotation. Tony Gonsolin is on a rehab stint with Oklahoma City, and touted prospect Gavin Stone is another possibility. There is an off day on Monday, providing additional flexibility.

“There’s a lot of different ways we could go with it,” manager Dave Roberts said.