White Sox’s Liam Hendriks says he’s in remission from lymphoma

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he is in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Hendriks announced on Instagram that he is cancer-free. He posted several videos and photos documenting his treatment with this caption: “How It Started VS How It’s Going…. REMISSION. It’s official. I’m cancer free.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association responded: “We couldn’t be happier for you hendriks-31.” And Major League Baseball wrote, “Tremendous news! So happy for you, Liam.”

Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and completed his final round of chemotherapy two weeks ago.

A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. The Australian led the AL with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a three-year, $54 million contract with the White Sox.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.