CHICAGO – The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Michael Grove on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain.

Los Angeles also selected the contract of right-hander Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Ryan Pepiot, who is coming back from a left oblique strain, was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.

Grove left the 6-2 win at the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning.

The Dodgers are considering several options when it comes to filling Grove’s spot in their rotation. Tony Gonsolin is on a rehab stint with Oklahoma City, and touted prospect Gavin Stone is another possibility. There is an off day on Monday, providing additional flexibility.

“There’s a lot of different ways we could go with it,” manager Dave Roberts said.