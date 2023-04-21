Cubs place Jameson Taillon on IL with groin injury

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list because of a left groin strain.

Right-hander Javier Assad was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Assad was slated to start in the opener of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cubs manager David Ross said Taillon got hurt while playing catch on flat ground in Oakland.

“Just felt a little something in the groin and didn’t feel like that’s something we should push,” Ross said. “It’s pretty sore. Got some work on, loosened up a little bit, but then some time went by, tightened back up. Hopefully it’s (a) minimal stay on the IL.”

The 31-year-old Taillon is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts in his first season with Chicago. He finalized a four-year contract with the Cubs in December that is worth roughly $68 million.

The IL stint was made retroactive.

Heading into the start against Los Angeles, the 25-year-old Assad had a 12.46 ERA in two relief appearances with the Cubs this season. He broke camp with the big league club and then was sent down on April 10.