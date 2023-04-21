Cubs place Jameson Taillon on IL with groin injury

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list because of a left groin strain.

Right-hander Javier Assad was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Assad was slated to start in the opener of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cubs manager David Ross said Taillon got hurt while playing catch on flat ground in Oakland.

“Just felt a little something in the groin and didn’t feel like that’s something we should push,” Ross said. “It’s pretty sore. Got some work on, loosened up a little bit, but then some time went by, tightened back up. Hopefully it’s (a) minimal stay on the IL.”

The 31-year-old Taillon is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts in his first season with Chicago. He finalized a four-year contract with the Cubs in December that is worth roughly $68 million.

The IL stint was made retroactive.

Heading into the start against Los Angeles, the 25-year-old Assad had a 12.46 ERA in two relief appearances with the Cubs this season. He broke camp with the big league club and then was sent down on April 10.

Dodgers place Michael Grove on 15-day IL with groin injury

CHICAGO – The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Michael Grove on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain.

Los Angeles also selected the contract of right-hander Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Ryan Pepiot, who is coming back from a left oblique strain, was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.

Grove left the 6-2 win at the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning.

The Dodgers are considering several options when it comes to filling Grove’s spot in their rotation. Tony Gonsolin is on a rehab stint with Oklahoma City, and touted prospect Gavin Stone is another possibility. There is an off day on Monday, providing additional flexibility.

“There’s a lot of different ways we could go with it,” manager Dave Roberts said.