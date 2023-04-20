Twins’ Kenta Maeda leaves after hit by 111 mph line drive on ankle

BOSTON — Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda was hit by a 111 mph line drive in the left ankle and came out of the game against Boston after two innings.
Maeda stayed on his feet long enough to field the ball and throw Jarren Duran out at first for the third out of the inning. The pitcher then crumpled to the grass, and the Twins training staff rushed out to help him.
After a few minutes, Maeda walked off to the dugout. The team announced that he had a left ankle bruise and was getting X-Rays.
Emilio Pagan came in to start the third.
The Red Sox led 1-0 when Maeda came out thanks to Alex Verdugo’s solo homer in the first – the only hit Maeda allowed.
CHICAGO – The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Michael Grove on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain.
Los Angeles also selected the contract of right-hander Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Ryan Pepiot, who is coming back from a left oblique strain, was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.
Grove left the 6-2 win at the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning.
The Dodgers are considering several options when it comes to filling Grove’s spot in their rotation. Tony Gonsolin is on a rehab stint with Oklahoma City, and touted prospect Gavin Stone is another possibility. There is an off day on Monday, providing additional flexibility.
“There’s a lot of different ways we could go with it,” manager Dave Roberts said.