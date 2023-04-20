D-backs designate 4-time All-Star Bumgarner for assignment

Associated PressApr 20, 2023, 11:47 PM EDT
bumgarner dfa
Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports


PHOENIX — The up-and-coming Arizona Diamondbacks see themselves as potential contenders in the National League West after a good start to the season.

That optimism forced general manager Mike Hazen to make a tough decision on Thursday.

The D-backs designated four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner for assignment following his latest shaky start, eating nearly $34.4 million of the salary from his $85 million, five-year deal that was signed in 2020.

“I ask our players and staff to have urgency around how we’re going to play and attack, so I have to do the same thing,” Hazen said. “That was part of the reason we made a decision. The team has played its butts off over the first three weeks of the season, frankly.”

The move takes Bumgarner off the team’s 40-man roster and leaves Arizona seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or else place him on outright waivers. The Diamondbacks announced the move Thursday, a day after Bumgarner allowed seven runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The big left-hander hasn’t lived up to expectations in the desert since signing his long-term deal in 2020. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he has gone 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts and is having his worst season with Arizona.

The 33-year-old has allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts and dropped to 1-3 with a 10.26 ERA after his latest blowup at St. Louis.

“I wish I had some kind of answers,” Bumgarner said after Wednesday’s game. “Not that I’m not going look for them – I’m going to look for them. But right now, I don’t have any for you guys. I wish I did. But I don’t.”

Hazen praised Bumgarner on Thursday, saying the pitcher came to spring training in great shape and did everything he could to improve. There were occasional good moments, but he was never close to the same pitcher he was in San Francisco.

Hazen said he wasn’t sure why Bumgarner’s steep decline couldn’t be stopped.

“We’ve all lost a lot of sleep over it, trying to answer that question,” Hazen said. “I haven’t answered it yet and we’re here today, so I don’t have the answer for you. It just didn’t work out.”

Bumgarner is owed $20.4 million this season and roughly $34.4 million on the remainder of his contract. If he clears waivers, he would be clear to sign with any team for a prorated share of the league minimum of $720,000.

Bumgarner was one of baseball’s best pitchers during 11 seasons with the Giants, helping them win three World Series titles. He was a workhorse for San Francisco during that time, going over 200 innings seven times in addition to 16 postseason appearances, including a memorable five-inning save in Game 7 of the ’14 Series.

The D-backs have several options to take Bumgarner’s spot in the rotation, including prospects Tommy Henry and Brandon Pfaadt. They called up lefty reliever Anthony Misiewicz to bolster the bullpen in the meantime.

Scherzer suspended 10 games for sticky substance ejection

Associated PressApr 20, 2023, 11:55 PM EDT
scherzer suspension
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports


NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand during a game.

Scherzer initially appealed the suspension but dropped his appeal hours later. In exchange, his fine was reduced from $10,000 to $5,000, according to a person familiar with negotiations between MLB and the players’ union. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced.

Scherzer said shortly before New York’s game at San Francisco that the Mets urged him to accept the suspension, adding that it was the best move for the team.

“I went through the appeal process. Looked at what that appeal process was going to look like. I thought I was going to get in front of a neutral arbitrator but I wasn’t. It was going to be through MLB. Given that process I wasn’t going to come out on top,” Scherzer said. “I’m going to follow what the Mets wanted me to do and that was to accept the suspension and come to a settlement.”

The appeal and suspension were imposed by Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations. Scherzer became the third pitcher suspended since the crackdown on sticky substances started in June 2021. Seattle’s Héctor Santiago was penalized that June 28 and Arizona’s Caleb Smith that Aug. 24, also 10-game penalties.

All three inspections that led to suspensions involved umpire Phil Cuzzi.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was ejected on Wednesday during the fourth inning of a game at Dodger Stadium. He claimed the stickiness was caused by rosin and sweat and not by a foreign substance.

Cuzzi determined after the second inning that Scherzer’s hand was stickier and darker than normal and ordered Scherzer to wash his hand, which Scherzer said he did with alcohol while a Major League Baseball official watched.

After the third inning, Cuzzi then determined the pocket of Scherzer’s glove was “sticky,” likely with too much rosin, and he ordered Scherzer to change gloves. The umpires then checked the 38-year-old right-hander again before the fourth, and his hands were even worse than before.

Mets manager Buck Showalter described Scherzer’s state of mind as good on Thursday and pointed out that the pitcher was at the front of the line when the team came off the field after Wednesday’s game.

“He loved what his teammates did behind him,” Showalter said. “He’s a very competitive guy, but he also always wants to do what’s best for the team.”

The manager said the aftermath of Scherzer’s ejection wasn’t unexpected, and called it “pretty much standard in history.” He said a day earlier that he was comfortable with where the team is in the Scherzer incident, and explained what he meant.

“Meaning we’re comfortable with what went down and what happened and where there was a lack of guilt,” Showalter said.

Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras, said in a statement that the sticky situation is different to different people and umpires.

“No one can explain what is too sticky,” Boras said. “There are no units of stickiness to quantify. How do you appropriately enforce? MLB attempts to level the playing field by using standards that are not measurable. Further, one umpire has a stickiness standard that is different than all other umpires.

“Under this standard, players are not given due process of how to use an approved substance provided by the league,” Boras added. “This reminds me of a local wine taster – he likes what likes.”