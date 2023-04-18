Yankees’ Stanton out 6 weeks with strained hamstring

Associated PressApr 18, 2023, 11:37 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Giancarlo Stanton is likely to be sidelined for six weeks because of a strained left hamstring, the latest in a string of injuries for the New York Yankees slugger.

Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins.

He was hurt Saturday while running out a two-run double in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees placed him on the injured list the following day, his seventh trip to the injured list/disabled list in five seasons with the Yankees and 11th in 14 major league seasons.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave the six-week estimate before Tuesday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Stanton missed 223 of 546 games in the previous four seasons (41%) because of a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (2019), strained left hamstring (2020), strained left quadriceps (2021), and right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis (2022).

While with the Marlins, he was out because of right knee surgery (2012), a right hamstring strain (2013), broken left hand (2015) and strained left groin (2016).

A five-time All-Star, the 33-year-old is hitting .269 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 13 games. He has a .264 career average with 382 homers and 982 RBIs.

At the time of the trade, Stanton was owed $295 million over the final decade of a $325 million, 13-year contract. As part of the trade, the Marlins are sending the Yankees $30 million in installments of $5 million each July 1 and Oct. 1 in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Boone also said center fielder Harrison Bader likely will start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on Friday. He has been sidelined since spring training by a strained left oblique muscle.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón, out since spring training with a strained left forearm, remains bothered by his back.

Rangers ace Jacob deGrom leaves start with sore right wrist

Associated PressApr 18, 2023, 10:39 AM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom left his start against the Kansas City Royals after four hitless innings because of a sore right wrist.

The team said deGrom was removed as a precaution. He struck out five and walked one, throwing 39 of his 58 pitches for strikes. Two relievers finished a one-hitter for the Rangers in a 4-0 victory.

“I felt it a little bit warming up,” deGrom said. “I thought it was going to loosen up and it actually tightened up a little bit as the game went on.

“We’re playing it smart. Could I have kept going? Probably. But it was lingering and it got a little bit worse as the game went on. I just want to play it safe. We’ve got a long season ahead of us.”

Beset by injuries the past two seasons with the New York Mets, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner signed a five-year, $185 million contract with Texas as a free agent in December.

The right-hander is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA in four starts for the Rangers.

“I’m honestly not too concerned,” deGrom said. “I would like to think I’ll make my next (start), but we’ll see how it is tomorrow.”

The last time deGrom started more than 15 games in a season was 2019 with the Mets.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy said there’s concern any time you have to take a player out of a game because of injury, but he’s optimistic.

“We’ll re-evaluate him tomorrow,” Bochy said. “Any time you take somebody out, that’s a fair question. I think I can answer it better tomorrow. Right now, I feel pretty good about it.”

The only baserunners deGrom permitted came on an error by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe in the third and a walk to Vinnie Pasquantino in the fourth.

Josh Jung launched a three-run homer in the first and Marcus Semien added a solo shot in the third. Dane Dunning (1-0) struck out five and walked none in 4 1/3 innings of relief.

Matt Duffy’s one-out single in the fifth off Dunning was Kansas City’s only hit. José Leclerc got two outs to end it.