BOSTON – Garrett Whitlock threw seven innings of one-run ball, Justin Turner hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Sunday in a game that lasted just under two hours.

Boston honored their 2013 World Series championship team before the game, including new Hall of Famer David Ortiz, the 2013 World Series MVP.

Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani had his 36-game on-base streak halted; it had been the longest in MLB.

Making just his second start after starting the season on the injured list while recovering from offseason hip surgery Whitlock (1-1) allowed three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. He’s the first starter of the season to go more than six innings.

With regular closer Kenley Jansen unavailable after working the previous two games, Ryan Brasier got the final three outs for his first save. He struck out Mike Trout and got Ohtani to fly out to close the 1-hour, 57-minute game.

Reid Detmers (0-1) was given the loss in an outing where he gave up two runs on six hits, struck out seven and walked one in 6 1/3 innings.

Wearing their yellow-and-powder blue city connect jerseys with light blue hats and white pants, the Red Sox posted their third straight victory over the Angels.

Brandon Drury’s RBI single gave Los Angeles the lead in the second. But in the third, Turner sent Detmers’ 94.5 mph fastball into the last row of Green Monster seats.

BOSTON STRONG

Ortiz recalled the atmosphere in Boston 10 years ago, when two bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring nearly 300.

“We ended up winning, right. It was a real movie,” said Ortiz, who gave a speech five days after the bombing. “It was a real-life story and we were all part of it. … To me, that year was very special.”

MOVING ON UP

A day after making his first MLB start, 22-year-old shortstop Zach Neto was moved from eighth into the leadoff spot Sunday. He went 0 for 4 and is still searching for his first big-league hit.

Neto was the club’s first pick from the 2022 draft and is the first player from that class to make their MLB debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Ryan Tepera was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and RHP Andrew Wantz was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida returned to the lineup as the DH after missing the previous four games with hamstring tightness. … Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation and selected RHP Jake Faria from Triple-A Worcester.

UP NEXT

Angels: Ohtani (2-0, 0.47 ERA) looks to help the Angels avert a four-game sweep in the traditional Patriots’ Day game that runs in conjunction with the Boston Marathon. Ohtani worked seven scoreless innings to pick up the victory on Tuesday against Washington.

Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello is expected to come off the injured list and make his season debut. He was sidelined during spring training with right forearm inflammation.

SEATTLE – Luis Castillo retired his first 18 batters, Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and played outstanding defense in right field, including a diving catch in the eighth inning that saved a run.

Seattle managed only four hits but won its fourth in a row. Colorado has dropped its last five games.

“What an awesome outing by Luis Castillo,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Total control of the whole game today.”

Castillo (1-0) struck out the side in the second and fanned eight over the first six innings before Jurickson Profar led off the seventh for the Rockies with a soft single to left-center. Kris Bryant followed with an infield single.

But with two outs and runners at second and third, Castillo got Ryan McMahon to line out to shortstop J.P. Crawford, ending Colorado’s only threat.

“It came into my mind around the fifth inning when I looked up at the scoreboard and I realized nobody’s gotten on base” Castillo said through a translator. “And I remember just going into the dugout and everybody’s just quiet.”

Castillo permitted two hits and struck out nine in seven innings. Justin Topa worked a one-hit eighth, and Paul Sewald struck out the top three batters in the order to finish the three-hitter and earn his fourth save.

Kelenic delivered an RBI single to right field in the sixth to score Ty France from second base.

On defense, Kelenic snagged two hard-hit balls to keep Castillo’s bid for a perfect game intact, then made a terrific grab in the eighth to rob pinch-hitter Elias Diaz.

“I got a good jump,” Kelenic said. “Ball was tailing away from me and I knew I had to just beat it to the spot. Those balls are tailing like that, you have to outrun it.”

Noah Davis, making his first major league start for the Rockies, retired his first eight batters before Kolten Wong singled. Davis pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five.

“I thought his poise was there in his first major league start,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Dinelson Lamet (1-1) walked two in the sixth before Brad Hand gave up Kelenic’s run-scoring single.

TRANSACTION

To clear a roster spot for Davis, the Rockies optioned INF/OF Nolan Jones to Triple-A Albuquerque. Jones didn’t get into a game with Colorado after being called up Tuesday. He was hitting .359 with six home runs and 14 RBIs at Albuquerque.

Davis made one relief appearance in 2022 for the Rockies. He made three starts at Albuquerque with a 4.26 ERA.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0) faces Pittsburgh on Monday. He’s allowed two runs in 18 2/3 innings this season.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (0-2) looks to rebound Monday against Milwaukee after allowing eight runs on 10 hits in his last outing.