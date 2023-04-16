Wade Miley stars as Brewers beat Yu Darvish, Padres 1-0

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT
Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

SAN DIEGO – Wade Miley pitched seven sharp innings and Devin Williams escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 1-0 on Sunday.

Brian Anderson hit a sacrifice fly in the second as Milwaukee took three of four in the series. The game’s only run was set up by a disengagement violation on Darvish.

The Brewers also improved to 4-3 on a 10-game trip.

“It was a very well-pitched game on both sides. It felt like Darvish was going to be tough to score against for sure but Wade was just a little bit better,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It is not done (by Miley) with a lot of velocity but it is done where the hitter feels like he is on defense a little bit. That is done by both the quality of pitches and the pace that he works with.”

Miley (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked none. San Diego threatened in the second, putting a runner on third with one out, but Miley struck out Trent Grisham and Jose Azocar.

“I’m not really a strikeout guy, I had a few today, but I want quick outs,” Miley said.

San Diego manager Bob Melvin praised Miley for his work against the Padres’ deep lineup.

“He was really good about cutters in, changeups away,” Melvin said. “So he mixed it up really good.”

San Diego wasted a dominant performance by Darvish (0-2), who struck out 12 in seven innings. He allowed four hits and walked two in his 50th career start with double-digit strikeouts.

Milwaukee jumped in front in the second. Garrett Mitchell reached on a one-out bunt single and advanced on a disengagement violation on Darvish. The rookie then swiped third and scored on Anderson’s fly ball to left.

“That is a run scored with your legs,” Counsell said.

Mitchell had two of the Brewers’ four hits.

Peter Strzelecki got three outs before Williams worked a shaky ninth for his third save. Walks to Juan Soto and Austin Nola helped load the bases for Grisham, who looked at a called third strike on a 93.7- mph fastball for the final out.

“I am very familiar with Grisham. I have played with and against him,” Williams said. “I had a feeling he was looking for a changeup there so I got it done, it worked out.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Rookie reliever Gus Varland was placed on the 15-day injured list, a day after the right-hander was hit by a comebacker in a scary moment in a 10-3 loss to the Padres. Right-hander Elvis Peguero was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. … DH Jesse Winker (right oblique) was a late scratch.

Padres: C Brett Sullivan was recalled from Triple-A El Paso with backup catcher Luis Campusano dealing with a minor left thumb sprain. Campusano hasn’t been placed on the IL and may make a relatively quick return.

MAKING MOVES

San Diego also recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso and optioned RHP Domingo Tapia and OF Brandon Dixon to its top farm club.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (1-1, 5.19) pitches Monday night at Seattle. RHP Chris Flexen (0-2, 8.74 ERA) starts for the Mariners.

Padres: LHP Ryan Weathers (1-0, 2.70 ERA) pitches Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against Atlanta.

Castillo, Kelenic lead Mariners to 1-0 win over Rockies

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT
Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
Getty Images
0 Comments

SEATTLE – Luis Castillo retired his first 18 batters, Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and played outstanding defense in right field, including a diving catch in the eighth inning that saved a run.

Seattle managed only four hits but won its fourth in a row. Colorado has dropped its last five games.

“What an awesome outing by Luis Castillo,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Total control of the whole game today.”

Castillo (1-0) struck out the side in the second and fanned eight over the first six innings before Jurickson Profar led off the seventh for the Rockies with a soft single to left-center. Kris Bryant followed with an infield single.

But with two outs and runners at second and third, Castillo got Ryan McMahon to line out to shortstop J.P. Crawford, ending Colorado’s only threat.

“It came into my mind around the fifth inning when I looked up at the scoreboard and I realized nobody’s gotten on base” Castillo said through a translator. “And I remember just going into the dugout and everybody’s just quiet.”

Castillo permitted two hits and struck out nine in seven innings. Justin Topa worked a one-hit eighth, and Paul Sewald struck out the top three batters in the order to finish the three-hitter and earn his fourth save.

Kelenic delivered an RBI single to right field in the sixth to score Ty France from second base.

On defense, Kelenic snagged two hard-hit balls to keep Castillo’s bid for a perfect game intact, then made a terrific grab in the eighth to rob pinch-hitter Elias Diaz.

“I got a good jump,” Kelenic said. “Ball was tailing away from me and I knew I had to just beat it to the spot. Those balls are tailing like that, you have to outrun it.”

Noah Davis, making his first major league start for the Rockies, retired his first eight batters before Kolten Wong singled. Davis pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five.

“I thought his poise was there in his first major league start,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Dinelson Lamet (1-1) walked two in the sixth before Brad Hand gave up Kelenic’s run-scoring single.

TRANSACTION

To clear a roster spot for Davis, the Rockies optioned INF/OF Nolan Jones to Triple-A Albuquerque. Jones didn’t get into a game with Colorado after being called up Tuesday. He was hitting .359 with six home runs and 14 RBIs at Albuquerque.

Davis made one relief appearance in 2022 for the Rockies. He made three starts at Albuquerque with a 4.26 ERA.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0) faces Pittsburgh on Monday. He’s allowed two runs in 18 2/3 innings this season.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (0-2) looks to rebound Monday against Milwaukee after allowing eight runs on 10 hits in his last outing.