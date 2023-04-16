Reviewed call aids Nats’ rally in 7-6 win over Guardians

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 6:31 PM EDT
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
WASHINGTON – Washington tied the game on a reviewed call in the eighth inning, Joey Meneses followed with a go-ahead RBI single two batters later, and the Nationals defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-6 on Sunday to avert a three-game sweep.

Jeimer Candelario and Luis García homered for Washington, which won at home for only the second time in nine tries this season. The Nationals had lost four in a row by a combined six runs.

“That could turn your month around, turn the season around just to get the momentum in your favor and say ‘Hey, boys, we can win these close games,’” left fielder Stone Garrett said.

Steven Kwan drove in two runs for the Guardians, who fell to 7-3 on the road.

In the eighth, plate umpire Ryan Blakney initially called Garrett out at home while tagging on Lane Thomas‘ one-out fly to center, but replay officials ruled catcher Mike Zunino was blocking the plate and allowed the run to count and tie it at 6.

“It was a close call, but there was no doubt I was going to challenge the whole play,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “It was that close. We had to take a chance.”

Garrett said he knew Zunino was blocking the plate as he ran home from third and tried to slide around the catcher’s foot rather than collide with Zunino.

“I understand why they do it, (but) I still think it puts the catcher in a tough spot because the game’s going fast,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “Z’s contention is that as soon as he saw the hop, he maneuvers to make the play. I really understand that. I don’t think when you slow it down, that is fair to the player.”

Trevor Stephan relieved Nick Sandlin (1-1) after the replay ruling and walked Dominic Smith. Meneses then poked a single to right to drive in CJ Abrams.

Mason Thompson (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his third save.

Cleveland scored four runs in the third against Washington starter Patrick Corbin, starting with consecutive doubles and then Myles Straw reaching on an Abrams error. Kwan followed with an RBI single, and Straw came around when catcher Keibert Ruiz‘s attempt to pick him off third got past Candelario. Former National Josh Bell‘s two-out RBI double scored Kwan.

Corbin allowed four runs, two of them earned, in six innings.

The Guardians extended their lead to 6-3 in the seventh with two runs off Hobie Harris. García’s two-run blast off Tim Herrin in the bottom of the inning got Washington back within one. It was the first time in five games the Nationals scored after the fourth inning.

“We jump out and get the lead, we’ve got to tack on some runs late in games,” Martinez said. “They did that today.”

Washington opened the scoring in the first inning on Candelario’s RBI single. Thomas added an two-out RBI double in the second, and Candelario led off the third with his third homer, a drive just inside the right-field foul pole that was part of a four-hit day.

Cleveland starter Shane Bieber allowed three runs and struck out four in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Francona said SS Amed Rosario was out of the lineup because of a balky back and is day to day.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Cleveland’s road trip continues Monday in Detroit. RHP Hunter Gaddis (0-1, 8.53 ERA) faces the Tigers for the first time in his career.

Nationals: Washington is off Monday. RHP Josiah Gray (0-3, 4.32) starts Tuesday when Baltimore arrives for a two-game series.

Castillo, Kelenic lead Mariners to 1-0 win over Rockies

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT
Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
Getty Images
SEATTLE – Luis Castillo retired his first 18 batters, Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and played outstanding defense in right field, including a diving catch in the eighth inning that saved a run.

Seattle managed only four hits but won its fourth in a row. Colorado has dropped its last five games.

“What an awesome outing by Luis Castillo,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Total control of the whole game today.”

Castillo (1-0) struck out the side in the second and fanned eight over the first six innings before Jurickson Profar led off the seventh for the Rockies with a soft single to left-center. Kris Bryant followed with an infield single.

But with two outs and runners at second and third, Castillo got Ryan McMahon to line out to shortstop J.P. Crawford, ending Colorado’s only threat.

“It came into my mind around the fifth inning when I looked up at the scoreboard and I realized nobody’s gotten on base” Castillo said through a translator. “And I remember just going into the dugout and everybody’s just quiet.”

Castillo permitted two hits and struck out nine in seven innings. Justin Topa worked a one-hit eighth, and Paul Sewald struck out the top three batters in the order to finish the three-hitter and earn his fourth save.

Kelenic delivered an RBI single to right field in the sixth to score Ty France from second base.

On defense, Kelenic snagged two hard-hit balls to keep Castillo’s bid for a perfect game intact, then made a terrific grab in the eighth to rob pinch-hitter Elias Diaz.

“I got a good jump,” Kelenic said. “Ball was tailing away from me and I knew I had to just beat it to the spot. Those balls are tailing like that, you have to outrun it.”

Noah Davis, making his first major league start for the Rockies, retired his first eight batters before Kolten Wong singled. Davis pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five.

“I thought his poise was there in his first major league start,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Dinelson Lamet (1-1) walked two in the sixth before Brad Hand gave up Kelenic’s run-scoring single.

TRANSACTION

To clear a roster spot for Davis, the Rockies optioned INF/OF Nolan Jones to Triple-A Albuquerque. Jones didn’t get into a game with Colorado after being called up Tuesday. He was hitting .359 with six home runs and 14 RBIs at Albuquerque.

Davis made one relief appearance in 2022 for the Rockies. He made three starts at Albuquerque with a 4.26 ERA.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0) faces Pittsburgh on Monday. He’s allowed two runs in 18 2/3 innings this season.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (0-2) looks to rebound Monday against Milwaukee after allowing eight runs on 10 hits in his last outing.