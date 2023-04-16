McClanahan gets fourth win, Rays rout Manoah, Blue Jays 8-1

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 6:52 PM EDT
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

TORONTO – Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings in his fourth straight win, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by topping the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday.

Christian Bethancourt hit a three-run homer as the Rays rebounded from their first two losses of the season. Yandy Díaz reached four times, and Josh Lowe had two hits and three RBIs.

“You never want to leave a series not getting a win,” Lowe said. “For us to do that today and head off to Cincinnati on a good note, that’s good for all of us.”

The Rays have homered at least once in all 16 games this season. Only Seattle (20 games in 2019) has started a season with a longer streak.

McClanahan (4-0) allowed one run and four hits. He struck out six and walked two.

“He got stronger as the outing got deeper,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Really impressed with his work.”

Colin Poche, Garrett Cleavinger and Jason Adam each worked one scoreless inning. Adam closed it out by making a behind-the-back catch on Kevin Kiermaier’s liner and throwing to second to double off Santiago Espinal.

Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah (1-1) matched career-worsts by allowing seven runs and nine hits. He walked four and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

An All-Star in 2022, Manoah pitched at least five innings in all 32 starts last season, including one in the wild-card round. He has completed the fifth inning just once in four starts this season.

“I need to go out there and start throwing some punches instead of wearing them,” Manoah said.

Manoah hit Díaz with his first pitch of the game and loaded the bases before walking Wander Franco on five pitches. Luke Raley and Taylor Walls struck out but Lowe hit a two-run single to shallow center.

“That was big,” Cash said. “Manoah is such a good pitcher. When you get him out of sync a little bit, you want to be able to capitalize. We wanted to get greedy there and not just get one.”

The first three Blue Jays reached safely against McClanahan in the bottom of the first, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting an RBI single, but the left-hander retired the next 11 batters in order.

“After that first batter I felt like I was in control, pretty much, with all my pitches,” McClanahan said, referring to a game-opening walk to George Springer.

Manoah struck out Franco and Raley to begin the fifth but couldn’t finish the inning. Walls walked and stole second, with umpire Lance Barrett’s out call overturned after the Rays challenged.

Lowe hit an RBI double, Vidal Bruján singled and Bethancourt followed with his third homer of the season, driving it out with his back knee touching the ground in the batter’s box.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Franco was originally in the lineup at shortstop but was moved to DH after complaining of a stiff shoulder. Walls took over at shortstop.

BIG TALK

McClanahan predicted Adam would have a lot to say about the game-ending double play.

“We’re never going to hear the end of that,” McClanahan joked. “It was a great play. Maybe a little luck, but you never know. JA is a good athlete. I don’t know. The ball found him, I guess.”

CROOKED NUMBERS

Manoah also gave up nine hits on March 30 at St. Louis. He allowed seven runs at Washington on Aug. 17, 2021.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Jalen Beeks (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will start for the Rays at Cincinnati on Monday. RHP Hunter Greene (0-0, 5.14 ERA) starts for the Reds.

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (1-1, 1.35 ERA) starts Monday as the Blue Jays open a three-game series in Houston. RHP Cristian Javier (1-0, 4.24 ERA) goes for the Astros.

Castillo, Kelenic lead Mariners to 1-0 win over Rockies

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT
Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
Getty Images
0 Comments

SEATTLE – Luis Castillo retired his first 18 batters, Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and played outstanding defense in right field, including a diving catch in the eighth inning that saved a run.

Seattle managed only four hits but won its fourth in a row. Colorado has dropped its last five games.

“What an awesome outing by Luis Castillo,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Total control of the whole game today.”

Castillo (1-0) struck out the side in the second and fanned eight over the first six innings before Jurickson Profar led off the seventh for the Rockies with a soft single to left-center. Kris Bryant followed with an infield single.

But with two outs and runners at second and third, Castillo got Ryan McMahon to line out to shortstop J.P. Crawford, ending Colorado’s only threat.

“It came into my mind around the fifth inning when I looked up at the scoreboard and I realized nobody’s gotten on base” Castillo said through a translator. “And I remember just going into the dugout and everybody’s just quiet.”

Castillo permitted two hits and struck out nine in seven innings. Justin Topa worked a one-hit eighth, and Paul Sewald struck out the top three batters in the order to finish the three-hitter and earn his fourth save.

Kelenic delivered an RBI single to right field in the sixth to score Ty France from second base.

On defense, Kelenic snagged two hard-hit balls to keep Castillo’s bid for a perfect game intact, then made a terrific grab in the eighth to rob pinch-hitter Elias Diaz.

“I got a good jump,” Kelenic said. “Ball was tailing away from me and I knew I had to just beat it to the spot. Those balls are tailing like that, you have to outrun it.”

Noah Davis, making his first major league start for the Rockies, retired his first eight batters before Kolten Wong singled. Davis pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five.

“I thought his poise was there in his first major league start,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Dinelson Lamet (1-1) walked two in the sixth before Brad Hand gave up Kelenic’s run-scoring single.

TRANSACTION

To clear a roster spot for Davis, the Rockies optioned INF/OF Nolan Jones to Triple-A Albuquerque. Jones didn’t get into a game with Colorado after being called up Tuesday. He was hitting .359 with six home runs and 14 RBIs at Albuquerque.

Davis made one relief appearance in 2022 for the Rockies. He made three starts at Albuquerque with a 4.26 ERA.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0) faces Pittsburgh on Monday. He’s allowed two runs in 18 2/3 innings this season.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (0-2) looks to rebound Monday against Milwaukee after allowing eight runs on 10 hits in his last outing.