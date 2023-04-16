Edman hits game-ending single as Cardinals beat Pirates 5-4

ST. LOUIS – Tommy Edman hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

With runners on first and second and one out, Nolan Gorman drove in Paul Goldschmidt with a tying double. Lars Nootbaar was walked intentionally by Wil Crowe (0-1) and rookie Jordan Walker struck out before Edman singled back up the middle.

It was Edman’s third career game-ending hit. He went 2 for 5 on the day as St. Louis salvaged a split of the four-game series.

Nootbaar hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals, and Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Gorman each had two hits.

Drew VerHagen (1-0) got three outs for the win, allowing an unearned run in the top of the 10th on Canaan Smith-Njigba‘s groundout to first.

Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. The starting pitchers for the Pirates have gone at least six innings in the last six games for the franchise’s longest such streak since April 10-19, 2019, when they had an eight-game run.

St. Louis put runners at second and third with none out in the eighth, but Colin Holderman worked out of the jam. He struck out Contreras and Gorman. After Nootbaar was walked intentionally, Walker flied out to center.

Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas was charged with three runs, two earned, and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

St. Louis outfielder Alec Burleson left in the third inning after fouling a pitch off his shin. He is day to day.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (groin) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session on Friday. He could make a minor league rehab start sometime this week.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP Rich Hill (0-2, 7.20 ERA) will face Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0, 0.96 ERA) on Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. The 43-year-old Hill is 1-4 with a 5.68 ERA in seven career starts against the Rockies.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (1-1, 1.76 ERA) will take on Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (0-2, 2.93 ERA) in the first of a three-game set on Monday in St. Louis. The Cardinals are 0-5 in series openers this season.

Castillo, Kelenic lead Mariners to 1-0 win over Rockies

Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
SEATTLE – Luis Castillo retired his first 18 batters, Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and played outstanding defense in right field, including a diving catch in the eighth inning that saved a run.

Seattle managed only four hits but won its fourth in a row. Colorado has dropped its last five games.

“What an awesome outing by Luis Castillo,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Total control of the whole game today.”

Castillo (1-0) struck out the side in the second and fanned eight over the first six innings before Jurickson Profar led off the seventh for the Rockies with a soft single to left-center. Kris Bryant followed with an infield single.

But with two outs and runners at second and third, Castillo got Ryan McMahon to line out to shortstop J.P. Crawford, ending Colorado’s only threat.

“It came into my mind around the fifth inning when I looked up at the scoreboard and I realized nobody’s gotten on base” Castillo said through a translator. “And I remember just going into the dugout and everybody’s just quiet.”

Castillo permitted two hits and struck out nine in seven innings. Justin Topa worked a one-hit eighth, and Paul Sewald struck out the top three batters in the order to finish the three-hitter and earn his fourth save.

Kelenic delivered an RBI single to right field in the sixth to score Ty France from second base.

On defense, Kelenic snagged two hard-hit balls to keep Castillo’s bid for a perfect game intact, then made a terrific grab in the eighth to rob pinch-hitter Elias Diaz.

“I got a good jump,” Kelenic said. “Ball was tailing away from me and I knew I had to just beat it to the spot. Those balls are tailing like that, you have to outrun it.”

Noah Davis, making his first major league start for the Rockies, retired his first eight batters before Kolten Wong singled. Davis pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five.

“I thought his poise was there in his first major league start,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Dinelson Lamet (1-1) walked two in the sixth before Brad Hand gave up Kelenic’s run-scoring single.

TRANSACTION

To clear a roster spot for Davis, the Rockies optioned INF/OF Nolan Jones to Triple-A Albuquerque. Jones didn’t get into a game with Colorado after being called up Tuesday. He was hitting .359 with six home runs and 14 RBIs at Albuquerque.

Davis made one relief appearance in 2022 for the Rockies. He made three starts at Albuquerque with a 4.26 ERA.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0) faces Pittsburgh on Monday. He’s allowed two runs in 18 2/3 innings this season.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (0-2) looks to rebound Monday against Milwaukee after allowing eight runs on 10 hits in his last outing.