Domingo Germán leads Yankees over Twins 6-1 after sticky stuff flap

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 1:09 AM EDT
2 Comments

NEW YORK – Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli was convinced Domingo Germán violated baseball’s clean-hands doctrine.

So just before the start of the fourth inning, Germán found an umpire addressing him sternly, inches from his face, the New York Yankees pitcher accused of having excessive sticky substance on his pitching hand and the opposing team demanding his ejection.

“It was intense. There was a moment there where maybe I felt that things were going to get out hand,” Germán said through an interpreter.

After an 5 1/2-minute interruption for inspection, discussion and Baldelli’s ejection, Germán was allowed to stay in the game. He retired his first 16 batters, struck out a career-high 11 over 6 1/3 innings and helped New York to a 6-1 win that stopped the Twins’ four-game winning streak.

Germán had rosin on his hand, was asked by crew chief James Hoye to wash it and allowed some to remain on a pinkie finger.

“He was warned. He didn’t fully comply I would say with the warning from what I was told,” Baldelli said. “When he returned and it was still on there partially, on part of his hand, I didn’t think there was really any question he should be removed from the game.”

Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Rizzo homered early to build a three-run lead and Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run double for the Yankees, who rebounded from their first consecutive losses this season.

Major League Baseball began a crackdown on banned grip aides in June 2021 and last month called for heightened checks. Just two pitchers have been ejected for foreign sustances: Seattle’s Héctor Santiago and Arizona’s Caleb Smith, both for 10 games in 2021.

Having allowed six runs over 7 2/3 innings in his first two starts, Germán caught the Twins’ attention with his success in the early innings – he struck out the side in the first, finishing all three at-bats with changeups.

During the now-routine checks, the 30-year-old right-hander was told by Hoye in the middle of the third to remove rosin.

“It was basically wash your hands,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Hoye checked Germán before the fourth, found rosin on the pinkie and called second base umpire D.J. Reyburn in for a second opinion. Hoye determined there was less tackiness than during the prior check.

Then came the long discussion that included Boone and team translator Marlon Abreu.

“I was able to explain it and tell him I have a rosin bag that’s in the area of the dugout where I sit, where I sit all the time,” Germán said.

“So then we got together and said, ‘Is this a foreign substance that affected the flight of the ball?’” Hoye said. “We didn’t feel it rose to the foreign substance standard of affecting the flight, affecting his pitching.”

Baldelli was angered by what he saw unfolding.

“There’s an entire huddle of Yankees basically all around the umpires while they’re trying to have a discussion on the field and then he casually can just walk to the mound and keep pitching,” the manager said. “It kind of goes against a lot of the things that we’ve talked about this year and some of the adjustments that we’re making in baseball.”

Germán (1-1) didn’t allow a hit until his 66th pitch when Christian Vázquez singled up the middle on a fastball with a 2-1 count. He gave up three hits and left to a loud ovation. Michael King allowed an RBI double to José Miranda – Lin-Manuel’s cousin – and finished the five-hitter.

After Hoye allowed Germán to take the mound in the fourth, Baldelli came out of the dugout and jabbed an arm repeatedly. He told Hoye the umpire was going to have to eject the manager, who was replaced by bench coach Jayce Tingler.

“I wasn’t going to go out on the field and return to the dugout, on principle,” Baldelli said.

TWINS STARTER

Tyler Mahle (1-2) allowed four runs – two earned – four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

STREAKING

Carlos Correa went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts for the Twins, ending his streak of home runs in four straight games at Yankee Stadium.

SWIPING

Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe stole three bases, including second and third in the eighth, and is 6 for 6.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RF Max Kepler (right patellar tendinitis) was activated from the IL and went 0 for 3. OF Joey Gallo (right intercostal strain) likely will be activated Tuesday or Wednesday.

Yankees: Boone was unsure whether 3B Josh Donaldson (right hamstring) will be activated Sunday or sent on a rehab assignment. … OF Harrison Bader is expected to start a minor league rehabilitation assignment next week.

UP NEXT

RHP Gerrit Cole (3-0) starts Sunday’s series finale for the Yankees and RHP Pablo López (1-0) for the Twins, who have not won a four-game series in the Bronx since 1969.

Castillo, Kelenic lead Mariners to 1-0 win over Rockies

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT
Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
0 Comments

SEATTLE – Luis Castillo retired his first 18 batters, Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and played outstanding defense in right field, including a diving catch in the eighth inning that saved a run.

Seattle managed only four hits but won its fourth in a row. Colorado has dropped its last five games.

“What an awesome outing by Luis Castillo,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Total control of the whole game today.”

Castillo (1-0) struck out the side in the second and fanned eight over the first six innings before Jurickson Profar led off the seventh for the Rockies with a soft single to left-center. Kris Bryant followed with an infield single.

But with two outs and runners at second and third, Castillo got Ryan McMahon to line out to shortstop J.P. Crawford, ending Colorado’s only threat.

“It came into my mind around the fifth inning when I looked up at the scoreboard and I realized nobody’s gotten on base” Castillo said through a translator. “And I remember just going into the dugout and everybody’s just quiet.”

Castillo permitted two hits and struck out nine in seven innings. Justin Topa worked a one-hit eighth, and Paul Sewald struck out the top three batters in the order to finish the three-hitter and earn his fourth save.

Kelenic delivered an RBI single to right field in the sixth to score Ty France from second base.

On defense, Kelenic snagged two hard-hit balls to keep Castillo’s bid for a perfect game intact, then made a terrific grab in the eighth to rob pinch-hitter Elias Diaz.

“I got a good jump,” Kelenic said. “Ball was tailing away from me and I knew I had to just beat it to the spot. Those balls are tailing like that, you have to outrun it.”

Noah Davis, making his first major league start for the Rockies, retired his first eight batters before Kolten Wong singled. Davis pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five.

“I thought his poise was there in his first major league start,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Dinelson Lamet (1-1) walked two in the sixth before Brad Hand gave up Kelenic’s run-scoring single.

TRANSACTION

To clear a roster spot for Davis, the Rockies optioned INF/OF Nolan Jones to Triple-A Albuquerque. Jones didn’t get into a game with Colorado after being called up Tuesday. He was hitting .359 with six home runs and 14 RBIs at Albuquerque.

Davis made one relief appearance in 2022 for the Rockies. He made three starts at Albuquerque with a 4.26 ERA.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0) faces Pittsburgh on Monday. He’s allowed two runs in 18 2/3 innings this season.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (0-2) looks to rebound Monday against Milwaukee after allowing eight runs on 10 hits in his last outing.