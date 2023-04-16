David Peralta, Dodgers come back for 2-1 win over Cubs

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 1:12 AM EDT
Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

LOS ANGELES – David Peralta hit a walk-off two-run single and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Miguel Vargas beat out Seiya Suzuki‘s throw to home plate on a ground ball single to short right by Peralta, giving the Dodgers their first walk-off win of the season.

Shelby Miller (1-0) got the win after Michael Grove gave up one run, two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Patrick Wisdom hit a home run, and the Cubs wasted five scoreless innings from Jameson Taillon. Michael Fulmer (0-1) gave up a single to James Outman, a double to Vargas and pinch-hitter Peralta’s winning hit.

Wisdom got his fifth homer of the season in the fifth. It was a solo shot to center with two outs.

The Cubs could have added to their lead in the eighth, but Caleb Ferguson came on to get the Dodgers out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out Ian Happ and Suzuki, and Los Angeles took advantage of its reprieve.

Taillon consistently frustrated the Dodgers’ lineup, and on one of the few pitches he put in a dangerous spot, he was bailed out. Cody Bellinger made a leaping grab at the center field wall to rob Jason Heyward of a two-run homer in the second inning.

REMEMBERING ROBINSON

Putting a new touch on a Jackie Robinson Day tradition started by Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts, the Cubs joined the Dodgers for a joint moment of reflection at the statue of the baseball great and civil rights legend located behind center field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Brandon Hughes (knee) was activated off the 15-day injured list, with OF Nelson Velazquez optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move freeing up a roster spot.

UP NEXT

Cubs LHP Drew Smyly (0-1) allowed one run in five innings against Cincinnati on Monday but did not factor into the decision. Dodgers LHP Julio Urías (3-0) has given up three runs in 18 innings to start the season in impressive fashion.

Castillo, Kelenic lead Mariners to 1-0 win over Rockies

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT
Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
Getty Images
0 Comments

SEATTLE – Luis Castillo retired his first 18 batters, Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and played outstanding defense in right field, including a diving catch in the eighth inning that saved a run.

Seattle managed only four hits but won its fourth in a row. Colorado has dropped its last five games.

“What an awesome outing by Luis Castillo,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Total control of the whole game today.”

Castillo (1-0) struck out the side in the second and fanned eight over the first six innings before Jurickson Profar led off the seventh for the Rockies with a soft single to left-center. Kris Bryant followed with an infield single.

But with two outs and runners at second and third, Castillo got Ryan McMahon to line out to shortstop J.P. Crawford, ending Colorado’s only threat.

“It came into my mind around the fifth inning when I looked up at the scoreboard and I realized nobody’s gotten on base” Castillo said through a translator. “And I remember just going into the dugout and everybody’s just quiet.”

Castillo permitted two hits and struck out nine in seven innings. Justin Topa worked a one-hit eighth, and Paul Sewald struck out the top three batters in the order to finish the three-hitter and earn his fourth save.

Kelenic delivered an RBI single to right field in the sixth to score Ty France from second base.

On defense, Kelenic snagged two hard-hit balls to keep Castillo’s bid for a perfect game intact, then made a terrific grab in the eighth to rob pinch-hitter Elias Diaz.

“I got a good jump,” Kelenic said. “Ball was tailing away from me and I knew I had to just beat it to the spot. Those balls are tailing like that, you have to outrun it.”

Noah Davis, making his first major league start for the Rockies, retired his first eight batters before Kolten Wong singled. Davis pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five.

“I thought his poise was there in his first major league start,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Dinelson Lamet (1-1) walked two in the sixth before Brad Hand gave up Kelenic’s run-scoring single.

TRANSACTION

To clear a roster spot for Davis, the Rockies optioned INF/OF Nolan Jones to Triple-A Albuquerque. Jones didn’t get into a game with Colorado after being called up Tuesday. He was hitting .359 with six home runs and 14 RBIs at Albuquerque.

Davis made one relief appearance in 2022 for the Rockies. He made three starts at Albuquerque with a 4.26 ERA.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0) faces Pittsburgh on Monday. He’s allowed two runs in 18 2/3 innings this season.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (0-2) looks to rebound Monday against Milwaukee after allowing eight runs on 10 hits in his last outing.