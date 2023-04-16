Cole tosses two-hitter with 10 Ks as Yankees blank Twins 2-0

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 6:57 PM EDT
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK – Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth career shutout and the second complete game in the majors this season, leading the New York Yankees to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who earned a split of the four-game series after putting slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list with a hamstring strain before the game. New York has won or split its first five series for the first time since 2010, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

Cole (4-0) lowered his ERA to 0.95 in four starts, finishing off the Twins on 109 pitches in 2 hours, 7 minutes. He got the final nine outs on just 25 pitches and retired former Astros teammate Carlos Correa on a fly ball to end it.

“I think it’s just old school, but we had our work cut out for us today,” Cole said of the rare complete game. “We were facing a great team, a great pitcher, so, just more satisfied with the win.”

Clay Holmes was warming up in the ninth and Correa would have been Cole’s last hitter.

It was Cole’s seventh career complete game and his first shutout since July 10, 2021, at Houston. The only other complete game in the big leagues this year also came against Minnesota, when reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara threw a three-hitter for Miami in a 1-0 win on April 4 that lasted 1 hour, 57 minutes.

After giving up an AL-high 33 home runs last season, Cole hasn’t allowed any this year. He’s opened a season with four straight wins for the second time. The right-hander also won his first four decisions as a rookie with the Pirates in 2013.

“He’s had some pretty good stretches for us before,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Add it all up and I feel like he’s in such a good place. I feel like how he’s using his fastball right now I think is just him continuing to evolve and grow as a great pitcher.”

Cole improved to 5-0 in six career starts against the Twins, who hit five homers off him June 9 last year in Minnesota.

“That’s what it looks like when you go out there and you face good pitching and when they’re throwing the ball pretty good,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’d throw a few pitches and kind of get away from what he wanted to do but he would find it again pretty quickly.”

It was Cole’s second double-digit strikeout game this season and 44th since the start of the 2019 season – most in the majors. He tied Ron Guidry for the team record with his 23rd double-digit strikeout game since signing with New York following the 2019 season.

“It’s special,” Cole said. “Ron’s such a good person and a great human and a great Yankee. So anytime you’re mentioned with him it’s pretty special.”

Cole didn’t allow a hit until his 66th pitch when Donovan Solano singled on a 2-2 slider after fouling off three pitches with two outs in the fifth inning. Michael A. Taylor also singled for the Twins in the sixth.

“He was great,” LeMahieu said of Cole. “Not much more than 100 pitches and a bunch of strikeouts and about as good as you can pitch.”

Cole became the first Yankees pitcher to win his four starts since Mike Mussina won his first seven in 2003.

LeMahieu, batting fifth for the first time this year, had an RBI single off Pablo López (1-1) in the third and homered off the top of the right-field fence in the sixth. LeMahieu hit leadoff in his first 10 games.

López allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings.

“I was very aware of how he was throwing the ball,” López said about Cole. “You see the other guy throwing the ball as good as he did today, you want to go out and try to compete against him.”

RIGHT HAND MAN

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton,” posed for pictures on the field with his cousin, Minnesota infielder José Miranda, and attended the game. Lin-Manuel Miranda was unable to attend last September when the Twins played a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

“It’s fun, seeing him here visiting and seeing everyone, how excited they were to see him,” José Miranda said. “It was cool.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: INF Jorge Polanco (left knee inflammation) and OF Alex Kirilloff (right wrist surgery) both went 1 for 4 in a rehab game for Class A Fort Myers. … RHP Louie Varland was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, two days after pitching six innings. LHP Brent Headrick was recalled from St. Paul.

Yankees: 3B Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) will play a minor league rehab game Tuesday with Double-A Somerset and could be activated Wednesday. … RHP Luis Severino (right lat strain) threw a bullpen.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.53 ERA) pitches Tuesday night in Boston to open a three-game series.

Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 8.44 ERA) opposes Angels LHP José Suárez (0-1, 10.80) in the opener of a three-game series at home Tuesday night.

Castillo, Kelenic lead Mariners to 1-0 win over Rockies

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT
Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
Getty Images
SEATTLE – Luis Castillo retired his first 18 batters, Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and played outstanding defense in right field, including a diving catch in the eighth inning that saved a run.

Seattle managed only four hits but won its fourth in a row. Colorado has dropped its last five games.

“What an awesome outing by Luis Castillo,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Total control of the whole game today.”

Castillo (1-0) struck out the side in the second and fanned eight over the first six innings before Jurickson Profar led off the seventh for the Rockies with a soft single to left-center. Kris Bryant followed with an infield single.

But with two outs and runners at second and third, Castillo got Ryan McMahon to line out to shortstop J.P. Crawford, ending Colorado’s only threat.

“It came into my mind around the fifth inning when I looked up at the scoreboard and I realized nobody’s gotten on base” Castillo said through a translator. “And I remember just going into the dugout and everybody’s just quiet.”

Castillo permitted two hits and struck out nine in seven innings. Justin Topa worked a one-hit eighth, and Paul Sewald struck out the top three batters in the order to finish the three-hitter and earn his fourth save.

Kelenic delivered an RBI single to right field in the sixth to score Ty France from second base.

On defense, Kelenic snagged two hard-hit balls to keep Castillo’s bid for a perfect game intact, then made a terrific grab in the eighth to rob pinch-hitter Elias Diaz.

“I got a good jump,” Kelenic said. “Ball was tailing away from me and I knew I had to just beat it to the spot. Those balls are tailing like that, you have to outrun it.”

Noah Davis, making his first major league start for the Rockies, retired his first eight batters before Kolten Wong singled. Davis pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five.

“I thought his poise was there in his first major league start,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Dinelson Lamet (1-1) walked two in the sixth before Brad Hand gave up Kelenic’s run-scoring single.

TRANSACTION

To clear a roster spot for Davis, the Rockies optioned INF/OF Nolan Jones to Triple-A Albuquerque. Jones didn’t get into a game with Colorado after being called up Tuesday. He was hitting .359 with six home runs and 14 RBIs at Albuquerque.

Davis made one relief appearance in 2022 for the Rockies. He made three starts at Albuquerque with a 4.26 ERA.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0) faces Pittsburgh on Monday. He’s allowed two runs in 18 2/3 innings this season.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (0-2) looks to rebound Monday against Milwaukee after allowing eight runs on 10 hits in his last outing.