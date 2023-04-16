Alonso, Mets rally to beat Athletics 4-3 in 10 and complete sweep

Associated Press
Apr 16, 2023
OAKLAND, Calif. – Pete Alonso tied the score in the ninth inning with his major league-leading eighth home run, and the New York Mets beat the struggling Oakland Athletics 4-3 in 10 innings to complete a three-game sweep.

Eduardo Escobar scored the go-ahead in the 10th on a wild pitch by Sam Moll (0-2). Francisco Lindor and Tommy Pham also homered for the Mets, who won their fourth straight.

Brandon Nimmo made two diving catches in center field, including one that saved the game in the ninth. David Robertson pitched out of trouble in the 10th for his fourth save.

Lindor’s third homer of the series came two days after he set a franchise record for shortstops with seven RBIs.

Alonso’s solo shot tied it 3-all and matched Dave Kingman for fifth place in Mets history with 154 home runs. Alonso, who has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, went deep for the second consecutive day when he crushed a 2-1 pitch from Dany Jiménez to center field, one inning after the A’s had gone ahead 3-2 on Shea Langelier’s two-run double off John Curtiss.

Jimmy Yacabonis (1-0) worked a scoreless inning to win his Mets debut.

Oakland (3-13) matched the 1951 and ’56 teams for the worst 16-game start in franchise history.

Making his second major league start, José Butto allowed one run in five-plus innings for New York in his season debut. Butto was called up from the minors and inserted into the rotation when Max Scherzer was pushed back due to a sore back.

A’s starter JP Sears set down 13 straight before Lindor drove a 1-2 fastball into the left-field stands for his fourth home run. Sears permitted four hits and two runs in six innings.

GLOVE WORK

Oakland left fielder Tony Kemp made a diving catch of Escobar’s sinking liner in the fifth.

50 YEARS LATER

The A’s held a pregame ceremony honoring their 1973 championship team that beat the Mets in the World Series. Among those in attendance were slugger Reggie Jackson, Joe Rudi and pitchers Vida Blue and Hall of Fame reliever Rollie Fingers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Scherzer did some long tossing before the game and is still in line to start Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Athletics: Langeliers returned to the lineup after being limited to pinch-running duties Saturday.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP David Peterson (0-2, 4.91 ERA) faces the Dodgers for the first time in his career Monday in Los Angeles.

Athletics: LHP Kyle Muller (0-0 5.52) makes his fourth start of the season against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Muller has seven walks in 14 2/3 innings this season.

Semien's grand slam caps 6-run 7th, Rangers beat Astros 9-1

Associated Press
Apr 17, 2023
HOUSTON – Marcus Semien hit a grand slam to cap a six-run seventh inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Astros 9-1 on Sunday night for their first series win at Houston in nearly five years.

The Rangers, who took two of three from the World Series champions, last won a series in Houston in July 2018 when Texas swept the Astros. Since that series, Texas had lost 10 straight series in Houston.

“This is a division series,” Semien said. “All of them count whether it’s the best team or the worst. All of them count in the division, and our goal is to win the division, so we need these games.”

Nathaniel Lowe doubled to lead off the seventh, tying his career high with an 11-game hitting streak. After an error by shortstop Jeremy Peña allowed Adolis García to reach, Josh Jung singled and Jonah Heim drew a bases-loaded walk to score Lowe.

Robbie Grossman followed with an RBI single to chase Astros starter Framber Valdez (1-2). Héctor Neris retired the next two batters before Semien’s grand slam to left field on an 0-2 pitch.

“I was definitely down in the hole,” Semien said. “I think it took me swinging and missing on the splitter to get a sense of where I really needed to start. … I got it exactly where I needed to get it, and of course this ballpark, short porch, so that was a bonus.”

Texas manager Bruce Bochy said the inning showed what the Rangers could do when they take advantage of a situation.

“Lowe started that inning, and we had some good at-bats,” Bochy said. “The whole order did something to put up that big number. Marcus topped it off. That’s what you’re hoping: Keep it close, then something like that happens where you break it open, and it couldn’t have worked out better for us.”

Heim added a sacrifice fly in the eighth, and Leody Taveras hit a two-run double.

Andrew Heaney permitted two hits over five shutout innings for Texas. He struck out four and walked three.

The Astros threatened in the seventh as Brock Burke (1-0) walked the bases loaded. Jonathan Hernández struck out the next two hitters but walked Alex Bregman to force in Peña, who doubled to start the inning. Will Smith induced a groundout from Yordan Alvarez to end the inning.

Houston manager Dusty Baker called the loss disappointing.

“They scored seven unearned runs,” Baker said. “We didn’t play very well. We made some mistakes in the field. We made some mistakes on the bases. We had some opportunities. The 0-2 grand slam really hurt. That was the major difference in the game.”

Valdez yielded five runs – one earned – and four hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. He retired 18 of the first 20 batters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh.

“He had the walk (to Heim) on a close pitch, and we left him in there because nobody throws a groundball double play better than Framber,” Baker said. “They hit two balls through the infield that could have been double-play balls. You’re trying to get a double play, and he’s the best double-play guy that I had on the team, and even in the bullpen.”

Mauricio Dubón stretched his career-long hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the fifth, but was thrown out trying to advance to second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: C Mitch Garver (left knee) will be “down a while,” Bochy said. Garver was placed on the injured list April 9.

Astros: OF Chas McCormick was out of the lineup for a second straight game after leaving Friday’s game with vision problems. Baker said McCormick wasn’t 100%, and he didn’t know if McCormick would be available on Monday. … OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder) took live batting practice, Baker said.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Bochy turned 68 on Sunday. He improved to 11-11 when managing on his birthday, including 8-5 in road games.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (1-0, 4.32 ERA) starts Monday opposite Royals RHP Jordan Lyles (0-2, 5.19 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City.

Astros: RHP Cristian Javier (1-0, 4.24 ERA) starts Monday at home in the opener of a three-game series against Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (1-1, 1.35).