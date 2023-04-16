Alonso, Mets rally to beat A’s 4-3 in 10 and complete sweep

Associated Press
Apr 16, 2023
OAKLAND, Calif. – Pete Alonso tied the score in the ninth inning with his major league-leading eighth home run, and the New York Mets beat the struggling Oakland Athletics 4-3 in 10 innings Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Eduardo Escobar scored the go-ahead in the 10th on a wild pitch by Sam Moll (0-2). Francisco Lindor and Tommy Pham also homered for the Mets, who won their fourth straight.

Brandon Nimmo made two diving catches in center field, including one that saved the game in the ninth. David Robertson pitched out of trouble in the 10th for his fourth save.

Lindor’s third homer of the series came two days after he set a franchise record for shortstops with seven RBIs.

Alonso’s solo shot tied it 3-all and matched Dave Kingman for fifth place in Mets history with 154 home runs. Alonso, who has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, went deep for the second consecutive day when he crushed a 2-1 pitch from Dany Jiménez to center field, one inning after the A’s had gone ahead 3-2 on Shea Langelier’s two-run double off John Curtiss.

Jimmy Yacabonis (1-0) worked a scoreless inning to win his Mets debut.

Oakland (3-13) matched the 1951 and ’56 teams for the worst 16-game start in franchise history.

Making his second major league start, José Butto allowed one run in five-plus innings for New York in his season debut. Butto was called up from the minors and inserted into the rotation when Max Scherzer was pushed back due to a sore back.

A’s starter JP Sears set down 13 straight before Lindor drove a 1-2 fastball into the left-field stands for his fourth home run. Sears permitted four hits and two runs in six innings.

GLOVE WORK

Oakland left fielder Tony Kemp made a diving catch of Escobar’s sinking liner in the fifth.

50 YEARS LATER

The A’s held a pregame ceremony honoring their 1973 championship team that beat the Mets in the World Series. Among those in attendance were slugger Reggie Jackson, Joe Rudi and pitchers Vida Blue and Hall of Fame reliever Rollie Fingers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Scherzer did some long tossing before the game and is still in line to start Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Athletics: Langeliers returned to the lineup after being limited to pinch-running duties Saturday.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP David Peterson (0-2, 4.91 ERA) faces the Dodgers for the first time in his career Monday in Los Angeles.

Athletics: LHP Kyle Muller (0-0 5.52) makes his fourth start of the season against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Muller has seven walks in 14 2/3 innings this season.

Castillo, Kelenic lead Mariners to 1-0 win over Rockies

Associated Press
Apr 16, 2023
SEATTLE – Luis Castillo retired his first 18 batters, Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and played outstanding defense in right field, including a diving catch in the eighth inning that saved a run.

Seattle managed only four hits but won its fourth in a row. Colorado has dropped its last five games.

“What an awesome outing by Luis Castillo,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Total control of the whole game today.”

Castillo (1-0) struck out the side in the second and fanned eight over the first six innings before Jurickson Profar led off the seventh for the Rockies with a soft single to left-center. Kris Bryant followed with an infield single.

But with two outs and runners at second and third, Castillo got Ryan McMahon to line out to shortstop J.P. Crawford, ending Colorado’s only threat.

“It came into my mind around the fifth inning when I looked up at the scoreboard and I realized nobody’s gotten on base” Castillo said through a translator. “And I remember just going into the dugout and everybody’s just quiet.”

Castillo permitted two hits and struck out nine in seven innings. Justin Topa worked a one-hit eighth, and Paul Sewald struck out the top three batters in the order to finish the three-hitter and earn his fourth save.

Kelenic delivered an RBI single to right field in the sixth to score Ty France from second base.

On defense, Kelenic snagged two hard-hit balls to keep Castillo’s bid for a perfect game intact, then made a terrific grab in the eighth to rob pinch-hitter Elias Diaz.

“I got a good jump,” Kelenic said. “Ball was tailing away from me and I knew I had to just beat it to the spot. Those balls are tailing like that, you have to outrun it.”

Noah Davis, making his first major league start for the Rockies, retired his first eight batters before Kolten Wong singled. Davis pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five.

“I thought his poise was there in his first major league start,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Dinelson Lamet (1-1) walked two in the sixth before Brad Hand gave up Kelenic’s run-scoring single.

TRANSACTION

To clear a roster spot for Davis, the Rockies optioned INF/OF Nolan Jones to Triple-A Albuquerque. Jones didn’t get into a game with Colorado after being called up Tuesday. He was hitting .359 with six home runs and 14 RBIs at Albuquerque.

Davis made one relief appearance in 2022 for the Rockies. He made three starts at Albuquerque with a 4.26 ERA.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-0) faces Pittsburgh on Monday. He’s allowed two runs in 18 2/3 innings this season.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (0-2) looks to rebound Monday against Milwaukee after allowing eight runs on 10 hits in his last outing.