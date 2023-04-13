Yanks overcome Boone ejection, rally for 4-3 win over Guards

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 12:35 AM EDT
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CLEVELAND – After a bizarre start and white-knuckle finish, Yankees manager Aaron Boone finally allowed himself to smile.

“A really good gutsy win right there,” Boone said.

He watched most of it on TV.

Oswaldo Cabrera hit a tiebreaking, two-out double in the ninth inning off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase and New York overcame Boone’s first-inning ejection and a rough outing by closer Clay Holmes for a 4-3 win over the Guardians on Wednesday.

Cabrera’s shot to right off Clase (1-1) scored Giancarlo Stanton, who reached on an infield single with one out and went to second when shortstop Amed Rosario‘s throw skipped into the photographer’s pit.

Holmes made things interesting in the ninth by loading the bases on a hit batter and two walks before striking out Rosario for his fourth save. Wandy Peralta (1-0) pitched a hitless eighth for the victory, giving the Yankees their fourth straight series win.

The series finale included Boone being tossed in the first inning following a confusing and controversial play, and second base umpire Larry Vanover getting struck in the face by a relay throw in the fifth.

Vanover was taken to the Cleveland Clinic, where he was being checked for a concussion and other injuries.

Franchy Cordero homered again for the Yankees, his fourth of the season tying it 3-3 in the seventh. Cordero, who spent last season with Boston, was signed by New York at the end of March after Baltimore released him.

Cordero has driven in 11 runs in his first seven games with New York, the first player to do that since RBIs became an official stat in 1920.

“It’s fun to watch him doing it, fun to watch him fit in here, watching those guys embrace him and then him embrace it back,” Boone said. “He’s been huge for us.”

New York’s Aaron Judge went 0 for 3 but drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 44 games, the longest in the majors since Paul Goldschmidt‘s 46 games for St. Louis last season.

Cleveland rookie Peyton Battenfield made his major league debut, starting against baseball’s most storied team after being recalled from Triple-A Columbus when Aaron Civale went on the injured list.

His day got off to a rough start when rookie Anthony Volpe doubled off the wall on the right-hander’s second pitch. But Battenfield struck out Judge, retired Anthony Rizzo and Stanton on grounders, coasting into the fifth inning with a 3-0 lead.

New York touched him for two runs in the fifth, when Vanover’s scary injury sent a chill through Progressive Field.

With two on, Kyle Higashioka hit a double off the wall. Center fielder Myles Straw quickly got the ball to All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez, who spun and fired a throw toward the plate that struck Vanover, between second and the mound, on the left side of the head.

The impact knocked Vanover off his feet, sending his hat flying and sprawling him across the infield grass. Giménez was visibly shaken as Vanover was checked by a trainer before slowing walking off the field.

“He’s going to be at the hospital for the rest of the night maybe,” plate umpire Chris Guccione said. “I’m glad he was able to walk and get to the hospital. That was scary. Very hard to focus after that after you see a colleague get hit.”

Earlier, Vanover was involved in the heated discussion with Boone, who was tossed for the first time this season and 27th of his managing career.

Cleveland had runners at second and third with one out in the first when Josh Naylor hit a looper to center field that outfielder Aaron Hicks appeared to catch with a sliding grab. Hicks threw to second for a force and an apparent inning-ending double play.

However, as both teams were in their respective dugouts, a replay was shown on the giant left-field scoreboard of Hicks failing to make the catch. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Guardians manager Terry Francona had requested a challenge in the allotted 15 seconds.

Vanover huddled with the other three umpires for several minutes and first spoke to Francona, who appeared satisfied with what he was told.

That brought out Boone, who was upset because he felt the Guardians had taken too long to request the challenge.

Following the review, and a nearly 10-minute interruption, the umpires ruled Naylor’s ball dropped in for a base hit and an RBI. The Guardians further capitalized on the overturn when Josh Bell hit an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

Even after discussing the play with MLB officials, Boone felt the umpires mishandled the call.

“I’m not saying they looked at the scoreboard, but obviously you could feel the emotion in the building and then it’s them getting together to get it right and then going to Cleveland and I think in the end bailing them out,” Boone said.

“I took exception to it. They got the play right, but there is no way in my opinion that the environment didn’t create the end result.”

HOO-RAYS

The Yankees didn’t expect to be in chase mode this early in the season.

But Tampa Bay’s extraordinary start – the Rays were 11-0 entering Wednesday – has New York playing from behind.

“Wow, what a start,” Boone said of Tampa Bay’s season-opening sprint, just the seventh double-digit win streak to begin a season.

“I’m not surprised,” Boone continued. “I thought heading into this year that they were really good from a pitching and where their roster is at position-player wise. I don’t think you ever expect anyone to start 11-0, but we also know they’re an excellent team.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: INFs DJ LeMahieu (quad) and Gleyer Torres (hip flexor) were both rested as they deal with injuries the team wants to ensure don’t become more serious.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Open a 10-game homestand with rookie RHP Jhony Brito (2-0, 0.90) starting the series opener against Twins RHP Joe Ryan (2-0, 3.75).

Guardians: Following a travel day, Cleveland opens a three-game series vs. the Nationals with Cal Quantrill (0-1, 6.52) starting Friday’s series opener against Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.35).

Lindor, Alonso homer and Mets bullpen preserves 5-2 win

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 12:45 AM EDT
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

NEW YORK – It’s no secret to New York Mets manager Buck Showalter why 38-year-old David Robertson is relied upon.

“They’re compensated for getting people out,” Showalter said of late-inning relievers. “And when you’re good at getting people out, you get to do it again the next year.”

Robertson, in the 15th season of a big league career that began across town with the Yankees, got four key outs Wednesday as the Mets beat San Diego 5-2 to take two of three from the Padres in a rematch of their playoff series last October.

Robertson, who has 159 saves and is a little under four years removed from Tommy John surgery, signed a $10 million, one-year deal in December. He moved up in the bullpen pecking order when Edwin Díaz tore his right patella tendon while celebrating a win in the World Baseball Classic on March 15.

“I’m getting a little older, I’ve played through some tough seasons and then had that big injury a few years back, but I managed to work my way back to the big leagues,” Robertson said. “I still think I have good enough stuff to pitch here, so I’m going to continue to play as long as there’s an opportunity for me.”

Robertson grinned.

“And my wife’s happy letting me play,” the father of two said with a laugh. “That’s kind of where I’m at right now.”

Robertson, who got the Mets’ first two saves this season, entered with two on in a 4-2 game in the seventh and retired Juan Soto on a flyout to deep left.

“D-Rob, whatever role he has, he’s money,” said Pete Alonso, who put the Mets ahead in the fifth with a solo homer, his major league-leading sixth. “He’s a gritty ballplayer and he’s a gamer.”

Tylor Megill (3-0) allowed two runs, three hits and three walks in five innings for the Mets, who lost last year’s Wild Card Series to the Padres 2-1.

“The guys are going to learn from it,” said Brandon Nimmo, who was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. “We kind of fell in a time right then where we weren’t very hot and they were and they did very well against our good pitching.”

Francisco Lindor homered leading off against Blake Snell in the third and Tommy Pham added a run-scoring single in the seventh for the Mets, who headed on the road for a 10-game trip to Oakland, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco that starts Friday. Despite a 7-6 record, New York is batting just .218.

Soto hit a two-run homer in the first, a drive off a railing in the right-field second deck.

Snell (0-2) gave up four runs, six hits and five walks in five-plus innings for the Padres, who headed home following a 4-3 trip to Atlanta and New York. San Diego went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners.

“It comes down to, in games like this, runners in scoring position,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “We get a two-run lead in the first and then they kind of nick us up for a run (in) what, five out of the next six innings? And then we just could not come up with the big hit and they did.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: LHP Drew Pomeranz (forearm) was scheduled to begin a rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. Pomeranz hasn’t pitched for San Diego since Aug. 10, 2021, shortly before left flexor tendon surgery.

Mets: RHP José Quintana (left rib fracture) participated in conditioning drills prior to the game. Quintana, who had a benign lesion removed from his rib after a stress fracture, is on the 60-day IL. … Showalter said RHP Tommy Hunter (back) should be ready when eligible on April 19 or shortly thereafter.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Nick Martinez (0-1, 6.17 ERA) takes the mound on Thursday as the Padres face Milwaukee in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (2-0, 1.59 ERA) makes his first interleague start Friday at the Athletics.