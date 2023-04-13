Rosario’s tie-breaking HR in 8th sends Braves past Reds, 5-4

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 12:42 AM EDT
ATLANTA – Eddie Rosario took advantage of his past encounters with Buck Farmer in the American League when he faced the right-hander again in a crucial at-bat.

Rosario led off the eighth inning with a tie-breaking home run off Farmer and the Atlanta Braves beat Cincinnati 5-4 on Wednesday night to sweep the three-game series and extend the Reds’ frustrations in close games.

Rosario’s first homer of the season landed in the Braves’ bullpen behind the centerfield wall, breaking a 4-4 tie. Rosario said he hit a high fastball – just as he expected.

“I’ve faced him a lot when he was with Detroit and I was with Minnesota, and I knew he liked to throw high fastballs,” Rosario said through a translator. “I was ready for it.”

Farmer (0-3) gave up the homer as the Reds fell to 0-5 in one-run games, including each of the three losses in Atlanta.

“We’re playing too good to not come out with wins,” said Reds manager David Bell.

Farmer said Rosario hit a good pitch that was on the outer third of the plate and slightly above the strike zone.

“I assume he guessed right there and was just on the winning end of it,” Farmer said.

Rosario was rewarded by wearing the big Braves hat placed on players after big plays or hits this season. He wore the cap as he walked down the dugout, receiving high fives from his teammates.

“I’m sure that was a big weight off his shoulders to finally get that first one,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene allowed three runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in six innings. Greene ended the sixth by striking out Ehire Adrianza and Marcell Ozuna, giving the 23-year-old right-hander his third career game with double-digit strikeouts.

Greene outlasted Spencer Strider, 24, in the matchup of hard-throwing young right-handers.

Tyler Stephenson‘s two-run single gave the Reds a 2-0 lead in the first, and Will Myers’ bases-loaded groundout in the third drove in a run.

Greene left the game with a 4-3 lead. Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game with his third hit, a single off Ian Gibaut in the seventh to drive in Sam Hilliard, who walked and stole second.

Acuña had a two-run single up the middle in the second. Sean Murphy‘s double drove in Austin Riley for a 3-3 tie in the third.

After Kirby Yates (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth, A.J. Minter recorded the final three outs for his second save in three chances.

ARCIA HIT ON WRIST WITH PITCH

The Braves hope shortstop Orlando Arcia can avoid the injured list after he was hit on his left wrist by a 97 mph fastball from Greene in the second. He remained in the game until being replaced by Adrianza, who pinch-hit in the third.

The Braves said X-rays on Arcia’s wrist were negative.

“We’ll wait until tomorrow and treat him up,” Snitker said. “It’s going to be pretty sore, I’m sure.”

Snitker said he couldn’t say Arcia will avoid the IL until seeing him on Thursday, when the team is off.

STRIDER LASTS ONLY 5 INNINGS

Strider recorded nine strikeouts for the third straight start but allowed three runs in five innings.

“Not my best effort,” Strider said. “I feel like I sort of put the team in a bad spot. I’ve got to get better. There’s a lot of time to do that.”

Strider was encouraged he recorded nine consecutive outs to end his outing.

“Hopefully that’s progress I can take to the next start,” he said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 1B Joey Votto is hitting .125 (4 for 32) in the first games of his injury rehabilitation stint at Triple-A Louisville as he returns from left rotator cuff/biceps surgery. Votto, 39, has 20 strikeouts and three walks after hitting .182 in 22 at-bats in spring training.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo, who set a career high with 12 strikeouts while receiving no decision in a 3-2 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday, will face the Phillies again at home on Thursday night. LHP Bailey Falter (0-1, 2.61 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Phillies.

Braves: Following an off day on Thursday, RHP Charlie Morton (1-1, 4.35) is scheduled to start Friday night’s opener of a three-game series at Kansas City against RHP Brady Singer (1-0, 4.91).

Lindor, Alonso homer and Mets bullpen preserves 5-2 win

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 12:45 AM EDT
NEW YORK – It’s no secret to New York Mets manager Buck Showalter why 38-year-old David Robertson is relied upon.

“They’re compensated for getting people out,” Showalter said of late-inning relievers. “And when you’re good at getting people out, you get to do it again the next year.”

Robertson, in the 15th season of a big league career that began across town with the Yankees, got four key outs Wednesday as the Mets beat San Diego 5-2 to take two of three from the Padres in a rematch of their playoff series last October.

Robertson, who has 159 saves and is a little under four years removed from Tommy John surgery, signed a $10 million, one-year deal in December. He moved up in the bullpen pecking order when Edwin Díaz tore his right patella tendon while celebrating a win in the World Baseball Classic on March 15.

“I’m getting a little older, I’ve played through some tough seasons and then had that big injury a few years back, but I managed to work my way back to the big leagues,” Robertson said. “I still think I have good enough stuff to pitch here, so I’m going to continue to play as long as there’s an opportunity for me.”

Robertson grinned.

“And my wife’s happy letting me play,” the father of two said with a laugh. “That’s kind of where I’m at right now.”

Robertson, who got the Mets’ first two saves this season, entered with two on in a 4-2 game in the seventh and retired Juan Soto on a flyout to deep left.

“D-Rob, whatever role he has, he’s money,” said Pete Alonso, who put the Mets ahead in the fifth with a solo homer, his major league-leading sixth. “He’s a gritty ballplayer and he’s a gamer.”

Tylor Megill (3-0) allowed two runs, three hits and three walks in five innings for the Mets, who lost last year’s Wild Card Series to the Padres 2-1.

“The guys are going to learn from it,” said Brandon Nimmo, who was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. “We kind of fell in a time right then where we weren’t very hot and they were and they did very well against our good pitching.”

Francisco Lindor homered leading off against Blake Snell in the third and Tommy Pham added a run-scoring single in the seventh for the Mets, who headed on the road for a 10-game trip to Oakland, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco that starts Friday. Despite a 7-6 record, New York is batting just .218.

Soto hit a two-run homer in the first, a drive off a railing in the right-field second deck.

Snell (0-2) gave up four runs, six hits and five walks in five-plus innings for the Padres, who headed home following a 4-3 trip to Atlanta and New York. San Diego went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners.

“It comes down to, in games like this, runners in scoring position,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “We get a two-run lead in the first and then they kind of nick us up for a run (in) what, five out of the next six innings? And then we just could not come up with the big hit and they did.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: LHP Drew Pomeranz (forearm) was scheduled to begin a rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. Pomeranz hasn’t pitched for San Diego since Aug. 10, 2021, shortly before left flexor tendon surgery.

Mets: RHP José Quintana (left rib fracture) participated in conditioning drills prior to the game. Quintana, who had a benign lesion removed from his rib after a stress fracture, is on the 60-day IL. … Showalter said RHP Tommy Hunter (back) should be ready when eligible on April 19 or shortly thereafter.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Nick Martinez (0-1, 6.17 ERA) takes the mound on Thursday as the Padres face Milwaukee in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (2-0, 1.59 ERA) makes his first interleague start Friday at the Athletics.