Blue Jays rally in ninth, beat Tigers in 10 on Springer’s hit

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 12:37 AM EDT
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
TORONTO – George Springer singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past Detroit 4-3 on Wednesday night, handing the Tigers their sixth consecutive defeat.

Toronto erased a two-run deficit in the ninth after reliever Trey Wingenter loaded the bases. He yielded a single to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., walked Matt Chapman and hit Daulton Varsho with a pitch.

“They trust me to close the thing out, and I kind of let the boys down,” Wingenter said. “That was on me.”

Guerrero and Chapman scored on sacrifice flies from Whit Merrifield and pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk off Chasen Shreve (0-1).

“They’re a momentum-based team and when one thing goes well, they get the snowball rolling and that’s kind of what happened,” Wingenter said.

Springer’s single up the middle off José Cisnero scored automatic runner Danny Jansen, who advanced from second to third on Kevin Kiermaier’s sacrifice bunt.

“It’s cool to hit a homer, but to manufacture runs in a lot of other ways – walks, hits, a bunt tonight – is huge for us,” Springer said. “This is a hard league. The more you’re able to do, the better.”

Jordan Romano (2-0) pitched a hitless inning for the Blue Jays (8-4), who have won seven of eight. Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in eight innings.

“It seems like George is right in the middle of it always,” Gausman said. “That guy is about as clutch as anybody.”

Detroit took a 3-1 lead on Kerry Carpenter’s two-run homer in the seventh. Nick Maton also homered for the Tigers (2-9).

Detroit lefty Eduardo Rodriguez allowed one run and seven hits in six innings.

With warm weather in the Toronto area, the retractable roof was open at Rogers Centre. It was the earliest date the roof has ever been open for a game, the Blue Jays said.

Gausman extended his shutout streak to 16 1/3 innings until Maton’s solo shot in the fourth.

Toronto tied it in the bottom half. Guerrero reached with an infield hit and advanced to third on Varsho’s two-out single to center. Detroit shortstop Javier Baez made a diving stop in shallow left field on Merrifield’s sharp grounder and recovered in time to trap Guerrero in a rundown after he rounded third.

But third base umpire Erich Macchus ruled Tigers infielder Ryan Kreidler interfered with Guerrero as he rounded third and awarded the Blue Jays the tying run.

EXTRA! EXTRA!

An eighth-inning double by Miguel Cabrera tied him for 16th place with Tris Speaker on the career list for extra-base hits with 1,134.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Placed RHP Matt Manning (broken right foot) on the 15-day injured list after Kirk’s comebacker hit the Detroit starter in the sixth inning Tuesday. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch suggested RHP Michael Lorenzen (groin strain) could replace Manning in the rotation. Lorenzen is with Triple-A Toledo on a rehab assignment and could be activated this weekend.

NEVIN PROMOTED

The Tigers recalled INF Tyler Nevin from Triple-A Toledo. Nevin hit .514 (18 for 35) with four doubles, a triple and a home run with Toledo.

“We’ll get him in there in the next couple of games and see if he can continue what he’s done in Triple-A,” Hinch said.

PERFECT PITCH

Wearing his No. 45 Montreal Expos jersey, Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez tossed out the ceremonial first pitch to his Guerrero, his godson. Martinez and Guerrero’s father, Vladimir Sr., were teammates in Montreal in 1996 and 1997.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt (1-1, 10.61 ERA) starts Thursday against RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-2, 13.50) in the series finale. Coming off Tommy John surgery, Turnbull is seeking his first win since May 29, 2021.

Lindor, Alonso homer and Mets bullpen preserves 5-2 win

Associated PressApr 13, 2023, 12:45 AM EDT
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK – It’s no secret to New York Mets manager Buck Showalter why 38-year-old David Robertson is relied upon.

“They’re compensated for getting people out,” Showalter said of late-inning relievers. “And when you’re good at getting people out, you get to do it again the next year.”

Robertson, in the 15th season of a big league career that began across town with the Yankees, got four key outs Wednesday as the Mets beat San Diego 5-2 to take two of three from the Padres in a rematch of their playoff series last October.

Robertson, who has 159 saves and is a little under four years removed from Tommy John surgery, signed a $10 million, one-year deal in December. He moved up in the bullpen pecking order when Edwin Díaz tore his right patella tendon while celebrating a win in the World Baseball Classic on March 15.

“I’m getting a little older, I’ve played through some tough seasons and then had that big injury a few years back, but I managed to work my way back to the big leagues,” Robertson said. “I still think I have good enough stuff to pitch here, so I’m going to continue to play as long as there’s an opportunity for me.”

Robertson grinned.

“And my wife’s happy letting me play,” the father of two said with a laugh. “That’s kind of where I’m at right now.”

Robertson, who got the Mets’ first two saves this season, entered with two on in a 4-2 game in the seventh and retired Juan Soto on a flyout to deep left.

“D-Rob, whatever role he has, he’s money,” said Pete Alonso, who put the Mets ahead in the fifth with a solo homer, his major league-leading sixth. “He’s a gritty ballplayer and he’s a gamer.”

Tylor Megill (3-0) allowed two runs, three hits and three walks in five innings for the Mets, who lost last year’s Wild Card Series to the Padres 2-1.

“The guys are going to learn from it,” said Brandon Nimmo, who was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. “We kind of fell in a time right then where we weren’t very hot and they were and they did very well against our good pitching.”

Francisco Lindor homered leading off against Blake Snell in the third and Tommy Pham added a run-scoring single in the seventh for the Mets, who headed on the road for a 10-game trip to Oakland, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco that starts Friday. Despite a 7-6 record, New York is batting just .218.

Soto hit a two-run homer in the first, a drive off a railing in the right-field second deck.

Snell (0-2) gave up four runs, six hits and five walks in five-plus innings for the Padres, who headed home following a 4-3 trip to Atlanta and New York. San Diego went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners.

“It comes down to, in games like this, runners in scoring position,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “We get a two-run lead in the first and then they kind of nick us up for a run (in) what, five out of the next six innings? And then we just could not come up with the big hit and they did.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: LHP Drew Pomeranz (forearm) was scheduled to begin a rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. Pomeranz hasn’t pitched for San Diego since Aug. 10, 2021, shortly before left flexor tendon surgery.

Mets: RHP José Quintana (left rib fracture) participated in conditioning drills prior to the game. Quintana, who had a benign lesion removed from his rib after a stress fracture, is on the 60-day IL. … Showalter said RHP Tommy Hunter (back) should be ready when eligible on April 19 or shortly thereafter.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Nick Martinez (0-1, 6.17 ERA) takes the mound on Thursday as the Padres face Milwaukee in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (2-0, 1.59 ERA) makes his first interleague start Friday at the Athletics.