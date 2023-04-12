Shohei Ohtani turns in another gem as Angels blank Nationals 2-0

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 12:56 AM EDT
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Shohei Ohtani turned in another great pitching performance Tuesday night, allowing only one hit in seven innings as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Washington Nationals 2-0.

Rookie catcher Logan O'Hoppe hit his team-leading fourth home run of the season as the Angels snapped a two-game skid.

Ohtani (2-0) set an Angels record with his 10th straight start allowing two or fewer runs. Nolan Ryan had a nine-game streak across the 1972-73 seasons.

The Japanese two-way superstar walked four and struck out six. He has allowed only one run in his first three starts and has an 0.47 ERA.

According to Sportradar, Ohtani is the 14th major league pitcher since 1901 to pitch at least 19 innings through his first three starts, allow one earned run or fewer and strike out at least six in each outing.

Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays and Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres were the last to accomplish it.

The Nationals, who came into the game leading the National League with 103 hits, were held to one hit for the first time since July 23, 2020, against the New York Mets. They had 14 in Monday night’s 6-4 win.

Jose Quijada retired the Nats in the eighth and Carlos Estévez allowed a one-out walk in the ninth before retiring the next two hitters for his first save.

CJ Abrams was the only one to get a hit with a two-out double to right in the fourth inning. That put runners on second and third after Keibert Ruiz drew a walk earlier in the inning, but Michael Chavis grounded out to shortstop Gio Urshela to end the inning.

The Angels would break through for a run in the bottom of the fourth. Taylor Ward and Mike Trout were each hit by pitches by Josiah Gray (0-3) before Ohtani loaded the bases with a bloop single to left. Ward scored on Anthony Rendon‘s sacrifice fly to right.

O’Hoppe connected on Gray’s cutter that was slightly elevated but down the middle for a solo shot to left to extend the Angels’ lead to 2-0.

Gray went 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: IF/OF Ildemaro Vargas was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 10) with a left shoulder strain. IF Jeter Downs was called up from Triple-A Rochester. … Manager Davey Martinez was back in the dugout after missing Monday’s game due to illness.

Angels: Rendon was back in the lineup after missing Monday’s game due to a shoulder soreness after getting hit by a pitch Sunday.

UP NEXT

Washington left-hander MacKenzie Gore (2-0, 2.38 ERA) faces Angels righty Griffin Canning in the series finale. Canning will make his first big league appearance since July of 2021 after missing last season due to a back injury.

Rangers’ Corey Seager exits game with left hamstring tightness

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 9:59 AM EDT
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager could possibly be headed to the injured list after leaving against Kansas City because of left hamstring tightness while running the bases.

Seager was running between first and second base in the fifth inning after hitting an opposite-field double into the left-field corner. He appeared to make the turn around first base cleanly, but then pulled up after a few steps and gingerly went to second base.

“Gosh, he’s been swinging the bat so well You hate to see it because he’s been on fire. I mean he’s just squaring up everything,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after the Rangers won 8-5 in 10 innings. “We’ll re-evaluate him. You know, he’s got some tightness there and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Seager missed nearly a month while on the injured list with a left hamstring strain in 2019.

Bochy said he had spoken only briefly to Seager, who wasn’t in the clubhouse when it was opened to reporters after the game.

It was the fifth game in a row for Seager to have an extra-base hit. But after touching second base, he bent down and then almost immediately started going back toward the Rangers dugout, even before a team trainer got all the way out to check on him.

Josh Smith took over as the pinch-runner and remained in the game to play shortstop.

“We have a really good shortstop in Smitty and (Ezequiel) Duran, he played a lot of short this spring,” Bochy said. “So we do have some coverage until we get (Seager) back.”

Seager is the second year of a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers. He was 2 for 2 with a walk against the Royals, and is hitting .359 this season.

Before playing 151 games in his debut with the Rangers last season, Seager missed about 2 1/2 months of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a fractured right hand after getting hit by a pitch. He was limited to only 26 games in 2018 because of right elbow surgery.