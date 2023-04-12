Rays hit four more homers, beat Red Sox for 11th straight win

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 12:34 AM EDT
Getty Images
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays just keep adding to their perfect start, one sweet swing at a time.

The Rays ran their season-opening win streak to 11 games, using another homer from Brandon Lowe and a strong performance by Shane McClanahan to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Yandy Díaz and Lowe hit back-to-back solo shots with two out in the fifth inning. Lowe extended his homer streak to four straight games.

Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe also connected for the Rays, and McClanahan (3-0) struck out nine while pitching five-plus innings of one-run ball.

The four homers brought Tampa Bay’s total to 29, matching the major league record through 11 games set by the 2000 St. Louis Cardinals. It was the Rays’ third four-homer game of the young season.

Tampa Bay’s win streak is one game short of the franchise record set in 2004, and the Rays became one of only four teams since 1901 to win the first 11 games of a season.

“The history of it is not lost on us,” Brandon Lowe said. “We understand what’s happening, but we’re not putting any added pressure on anything. We’re not staring at our schedule or staring at our record right now. … And it’s not one guy doing it. It’s nice knowing that it’s one through nine, and if you don’t get the job done, the next guy will.”

McClanahan surrendered two hits, but he walked four. The left-hander has 21 strikeouts in 17 innings so far this season.

Rafael Devers opened the Boston sixth with a leadoff walk. He advanced to third on Justin Turner’s single before McClanahan was replaced by Garrett Cleavinger.

Devers then scored when Masataka Yoshida bounced into a double play. It was the first run allowed by the Rays since Friday, a franchise-record streak of 32 scoreless innings.

“On the pitching side of it, they have something figured out,” said Alex Verdugo, who had one of Boston’s six hits. “A lot of their guys are a little bit different. They all have something that’s just really good for them and makes them unique. But right now we’re just pressing.”

Paredes’ third homer of the season made it 3-0 in the fourth. Josh Lowe led off the seventh with a drive to right-center against Kaleb Ort for his second homer.

“We’re making in-game adjustments off pitchers. That’s not easy to do,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Whatever they’re learning in that first at-bat, they’re putting to use in their second and third at-bats. And as far as the pitching goes, the overall execution has been pretty remarkable.”

Garrett Whitlock (0-1) permitted five runs and eight hits in five innings in his season debut for Boston.

Reese McGuire hit an RBI single in the ninth for the Red Sox.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Zach Eflin was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back tightness. … Díaz, who had three hits and scored three runs, left in the eighth with an apparent shoulder injury, but Cash said he will be in the lineup Wednesday. … INF Taylor Walls, who has missed two games with left elbow tendinitis, expects to return Wednesday.

WHITLOCK RETURNS

Whitlock, who had hip surgery in September, said it was good to be part of the team again. But he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“(The Rays) are capitalizing on mistakes, and it’s our bad for making them,” he said. “But you just try and build on it and go forward.”

UP NEXT

Taj Bradley, called up from Triple-A Durham to replace Eflin on the roster, will make his major league debut Wednesday night against Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale (1-0, 11.25 ERA).

With dad watching, Ryan Weathers leads Padres over Mets 4-2

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 1:02 AM EDT
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK – David Weathers got so excited watching son Ryan escape a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the first inning, he apologized for his exuberance to nearby spectators.

“I thought they were Padres fans,” he said. “Turns out they were Yankees fans.”

Ryan got his first big league win in two years, allowing one run over five innings to help San Diego beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Tuesday night. His dad, a big league pitcher from 1991-2009, watched from a second-row seat near the San Diego dugout along with his David’s wife, former Belmont basketball star Kelly Davis Weathers, and Ryan’s wife, Thayer.

“When they’re here, it kind of eases the nerves a little bit,” Ryan said.

Starling Marte reached on a bunt single in the first inning between walks to Brandon Nimmo.

“I stepped off after the third batter. I’m like, all right, deep breath,” Ryan said.

Pete Alonso took a 2-2 changeup just belong the knees, then on the eighth pitch of the at-bat swung over another changeup that was a bit lower and more inside. Mark Canha then bounced into an inning-ending double play.

“It was a little Houdini,” Ryan said.

Ryan Weathers (1-0) ramped his velocity up to 96 mph after that and held the Mets to three hits in five innings. The 23-year-old left-hander surrendered his only run on Canha’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly. He prevented further damage in the fourth by picking off Alonso at first, Weathers’ 10th pickoff in 108 1/3 big league innings.

“It’s a really good balk move and hey, good for you,” Alonso said.

Ryan was taught by a master, Andy Pettitte, his dad’s former Yankees teammate.

“Just keep your shoulder square,” Ryan recalled the lesson.

Manny Machado hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning against David Peterson (0-2), and Xander Bogaerts boosted the lead to 4-1 with a two-run homer into the left-field second deck in the ninth off Dennis Santana.

Josh Hader gave up Tommy Pham’s RBI single in the ninth, then completed a five-hitter for his fourth save. He stranded two runners when Tomás Nido hit a comebacker and rookie Francisco Álvarez struck out.

Ryan Weathers was the seventh overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft and debuted in October 2020. He went 4-7 in the following year, and made just one major league appearance last season, when he went 7-7 with a 6.73 ERA at Triple-A El Paso and allowed 31 homers in 123 innings.

“It was just fastballs. It was not great command,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “I think he went home in the offseason and said: I got to do some things differently and fight a little harder.”

Ryan set up a portable mound in his backyard in Florence, Alabama, and threw off it three or four times a week starting Dec. 1, then began bullpen sessions later that month. He studied pitchers he wanted to emulate, learning to stay back on the rubber.

“A lot of YouTube videos, just watching every guy that had a sense of rhythm to their delivery,” he said.

Luis Campusano, speaking after his first big league three-hit game, said he noticed a difference during the first spring training bullpen.

“More velo, more movement,” the catcher explained. “It’s just making his four-seam a whole lot better.”

Inserted into the rotation following an injury to Joe Musgrove, Weather left with a 3-2 lead in a no-decision as San Diego beat Arizona on April 3. His win over the Mets was his first in the majors since beating Washington on July 6, 2021.

Ryan didn’t know where his family was seated but sent his father a kidding text after seeing him on an in-game television interview.

“He tells me I have a face for radio,” David said with a laugh.

A former right-hander who is now 53, David knew his son wouldn’t try to spot him.

“When he was growing up, he would try to find me and I would have to be like a statue, so I couldn’t show my emotion,” David said.

Now that his son is in the majors, David can let loose.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said.

CITI LIVING

This homestand marked the debut of a 17,400-square foot Samsung videoboard in the outfield at Citi Field, more than three times the size of the 5,670-square foot Daktronics board in place since 2015. … Part of the right field fence is 8 feet, 8 inches shorter from home plate this year because of the new speakeasy that juts out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Musgrove (broken left big toe) played catch and the Padres plan to decide Thursday when his next rehab start will be, possibly Friday. His rehab was slowed when he had a cortisone shot in his pitching shoulder after falling while fielding.

Mets: RHP Justin Verlander (strained upper back muscle) will head to the Port St. Lucie training complex when the team leaves Wednesday for a West Coast trip.

UP NEXT

LHP Blake Snell (0-1, 7.88 ERA), the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, starts the series finale for San Diego and RHP Tylor Megill (2-0, 1.64 ERA) will be on the mound of the Mets.