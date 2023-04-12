Mountcastle drives in nine as Orioles outslug Oakland 12-8

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 12:52 AM EDT
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

BALTIMORE – Baltimore’s top pitching prospect made his home debut – and then this became a historic night for a completely different reason.

Ryan Mountcastle homered twice and tied a team record with nine RBIs, helping the Orioles rally from a four-run deficit to a 12-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. Mountcastle hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and added a grand slam in the seventh as Baltimore overcame a difficult Camden Yards debut for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez.

Austin Hays homered and had four hits for Baltimore, which handed the A’s their sixth straight loss. Mountcastle tied the franchise’s single-game mark for RBIs set by Jim Gentile in 1961 and matched by Eddie Murray in 1985.

“Two greats,” Mountcastle said. “To tie them in, I guess, any category is super special. Pretty cool night.”

Mountcastle became the first player anywhere in the majors to drive in nine runs since Adam Duvall in 2020.

Rodriguez allowed six hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings, although he also struck out six. The Baltimore right-hander – one of baseball’s top-ranked pitching prospects – allowed single runs in the first and third, and after he departed with the bases loaded in the fifth, all of those runners came in to score.

Still, it was a memorable experience for the rookie, who made his big league debut at Texas last week.

“Man, that was probably the most awesome thing I’ve ever been a part of,” Rodriguez said. “To see Oriole Park at Camden Yards from the pitcher’s mound.”

Shea Langeliers capped Oakland’s five-run fifth with a three-run homer off Austin Voth that gave the A’s a 7-3 lead, but Mountcastle answered with a three-run shot in the bottom of the inning and Hays tied it with a solo homer in the sixth.

Sam Moll (0-1) allowed a walk and a hit batter in the seventh, and Hays put the Orioles up 8-7 with a two-out RBI single off Dany Jiménez. Adley Rutschman – who reached base four times himself – was intentionally walked to load the bases, and then Mountcastle followed with a drive over the big wall in left field at Camden Yards.

“You pick your poison with Adley,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “With a base open, Adley’s been swinging the bat really good, and you got the right-on-right matchup I think that we wanted, with Dany, and Dany’s come in some big spots and got that out. Just wasn’t successful tonight.”

Oakland had scored just one run over its previous three games, and its big offensive night Tuesday couldn’t overcome a pitching staff that allowed at least three home runs for a fifth straight game. That tied a team record set in 2021.

Bryan Baker (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win.

Mountcastle hit a sacrifice fly in the first and an RBI single in the third.

RODRIGUEZ’S NIGHT

Rodriguez issued three walks on full counts in the fifth, pushing his pitch count all the way to 99 before he was removed.

Of the 23 hitters he faced, Rodriguez reached a two-strike count on 18 of them – but over half of those batters reached base anyway. All six hits he allowed and all four walks were with two strikes.

“Early, I think we made some mistakes 0-2, throwing pitches too close to the zone,” Rodriguez said.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Rodriguez – who began the season in the minors – would make another start with Baltimore.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: OF Seth Brown, who went on the injured list Monday, has a grade two left oblique strain. Kotsay said the timeline on that generally runs four to six weeks.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (0-0) takes the mound Wednesday night against Oakland LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-2).

With dad watching, Ryan Weathers leads Padres over Mets 4-2

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 1:02 AM EDT
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

NEW YORK – David Weathers got so excited watching son Ryan escape a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the first inning, he apologized for his exuberance to nearby spectators.

“I thought they were Padres fans,” he said. “Turns out they were Yankees fans.”

Ryan got his first big league win in two years, allowing one run over five innings to help San Diego beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Tuesday night. His dad, a big league pitcher from 1991-2009, watched from a second-row seat near the San Diego dugout along with his David’s wife, former Belmont basketball star Kelly Davis Weathers, and Ryan’s wife, Thayer.

“When they’re here, it kind of eases the nerves a little bit,” Ryan said.

Starling Marte reached on a bunt single in the first inning between walks to Brandon Nimmo.

“I stepped off after the third batter. I’m like, all right, deep breath,” Ryan said.

Pete Alonso took a 2-2 changeup just belong the knees, then on the eighth pitch of the at-bat swung over another changeup that was a bit lower and more inside. Mark Canha then bounced into an inning-ending double play.

“It was a little Houdini,” Ryan said.

Ryan Weathers (1-0) ramped his velocity up to 96 mph after that and held the Mets to three hits in five innings. The 23-year-old left-hander surrendered his only run on Canha’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly. He prevented further damage in the fourth by picking off Alonso at first, Weathers’ 10th pickoff in 108 1/3 big league innings.

“It’s a really good balk move and hey, good for you,” Alonso said.

Ryan was taught by a master, Andy Pettitte, his dad’s former Yankees teammate.

“Just keep your shoulder square,” Ryan recalled the lesson.

Manny Machado hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning against David Peterson (0-2), and Xander Bogaerts boosted the lead to 4-1 with a two-run homer into the left-field second deck in the ninth off Dennis Santana.

Josh Hader gave up Tommy Pham’s RBI single in the ninth, then completed a five-hitter for his fourth save. He stranded two runners when Tomás Nido hit a comebacker and rookie Francisco Álvarez struck out.

Ryan Weathers was the seventh overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft and debuted in October 2020. He went 4-7 in the following year, and made just one major league appearance last season, when he went 7-7 with a 6.73 ERA at Triple-A El Paso and allowed 31 homers in 123 innings.

“It was just fastballs. It was not great command,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “I think he went home in the offseason and said: I got to do some things differently and fight a little harder.”

Ryan set up a portable mound in his backyard in Florence, Alabama, and threw off it three or four times a week starting Dec. 1, then began bullpen sessions later that month. He studied pitchers he wanted to emulate, learning to stay back on the rubber.

“A lot of YouTube videos, just watching every guy that had a sense of rhythm to their delivery,” he said.

Luis Campusano, speaking after his first big league three-hit game, said he noticed a difference during the first spring training bullpen.

“More velo, more movement,” the catcher explained. “It’s just making his four-seam a whole lot better.”

Inserted into the rotation following an injury to Joe Musgrove, Weather left with a 3-2 lead in a no-decision as San Diego beat Arizona on April 3. His win over the Mets was his first in the majors since beating Washington on July 6, 2021.

Ryan didn’t know where his family was seated but sent his father a kidding text after seeing him on an in-game television interview.

“He tells me I have a face for radio,” David said with a laugh.

A former right-hander who is now 53, David knew his son wouldn’t try to spot him.

“When he was growing up, he would try to find me and I would have to be like a statue, so I couldn’t show my emotion,” David said.

Now that his son is in the majors, David can let loose.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said.

CITI LIVING

This homestand marked the debut of a 17,400-square foot Samsung videoboard in the outfield at Citi Field, more than three times the size of the 5,670-square foot Daktronics board in place since 2015. … Part of the right field fence is 8 feet, 8 inches shorter from home plate this year because of the new speakeasy that juts out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Musgrove (broken left big toe) played catch and the Padres plan to decide Thursday when his next rehab start will be, possibly Friday. His rehab was slowed when he had a cortisone shot in his pitching shoulder after falling while fielding.

Mets: RHP Justin Verlander (strained upper back muscle) will head to the Port St. Lucie training complex when the team leaves Wednesday for a West Coast trip.

UP NEXT

LHP Blake Snell (0-1, 7.88 ERA), the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, starts the series finale for San Diego and RHP Tylor Megill (2-0, 1.64 ERA) will be on the mound of the Mets.