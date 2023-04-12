Luis Arraez hits for cycle in Marlins’ 8-4 win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA – Luis Arraez became the first Miami Marlins player to hit for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs in an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Before Tuesday, the Marlins were the only active major league team to not have a cycle in their history. Miami entered the National League as the Florida Marlins back in 1992.

“I had a lot of people who helped me work hard every day,” Arraez said. “I want to give this to my family and my wife, who is expecting our baby.”

Arraez won the American League batting title with a .316 average as a member of the Minnesota Twins in 2022 before being traded to the Marlins in a four-player deal on Jan. 20. He’s 22 for 41 (.537) in 12 games to start the 2023 season. That is the highest batting average for any player through the first 12 games of a season since Frank Cattalanato hit .600 in 2000.

“I feel healthy and I’ve felt that if I was healthy this year, I could do a lot of things,” Arraez said.

After doubling in the first inning and connecting on a triple to the right field corner in the sixth, Arraez’s solo homer in the seventh inning helped provide the Marlins some cushion after a four-run lead was cut to one in the Phillies’ half of the sixth inning.

“It’s pretty special to be a part of it and to watch him go about his business,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “He’s using the whole field and grinding out at-bats. It’s been an incredible pickup.”

Arraez singled to left field in the eighth off Philadelphia reliever Andrew Bellatti, scoring Jazz Chisholm with the final run of the night.

“I knew that I only had to get the single,” Arraez said. “I just wanted to hit the ball to left field. And when he threw me a changeup middle and down, I knew that I could hit it there.”

Jon Berti homered in the third inning and added an RBI single in the seventh for the Marlins, who entered the game with the lowest run total in the National League at 30 through the first 11 games. The eight runs on Tuesday were a season high. Jesus Luzardo (2-0) went six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits.

Chisholm, Yuli Gurriel and Jean Segura also had two hits for the Marlins, whose 14 hits were also a season high.

“We stayed in the strike zone and took what (Phillies starter Aaron) Nola gave us,” Schumaker said. “It was a good team effort and win.”

Nola (0-2) was shaky for most of the night for the Phillies, allowing four earned runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings while catching too much of the plate with his fastball. Nola’s ERA in his first three starts is 7.04.

“We thought his stuff was still good and we wanted to get him through the (sixth) inning,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “But then his pitch count got inflated and we had to go get him.”

Kyle Schwarber homered for Philadelphia, while Bryson Stott went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to extend his season-opening hitting streak to 11 games. Nick Castellanos and Josh Harrison also had multi-hit games.

HARPER UPDATE

Bryce Harper was once again in the batting cage for the Phillies on Tuesday afternoon, hitting balls into the second deck at Citizens Bank Park in early batting practice. Harper, the 2015 and 2021 National League MVP, also took ground balls to practice fielding at first base and did some modified sliding drills around the bag.

Sliding is the biggest concern among the Phillies about Harper’s reconstructed right elbow.

“Once he gets on base, we can put a brace on him,” Thomson said. “But if he hits a double, you can’t hand a brace off as he rounds first base.”

Harper is expected to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed his Tommy John surgery back in November, when the Phillies visit Los Angeles in early May. ElAttrache will be the one who gives the full clearance for Harper to ramp up baseball activities with a potential goal of a return to the lineup by the end of May.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: LHP Cristopher Sanchez (left triceps tendonitis) made his first rehab appearance on Tuesday, throwing four hitless innings while striking out six for Triple A Lehigh Valley. It is possible that Sanchez, who was placed on the injured list on March 27, could fit into Philadelphia’s back of the starting rotation. “He will continue to lengthen him out unless we change it,” Thomson said.

Marlins: DH Garrett Cooper was removed from the game in the eighth inning with upper leg tightness.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their three-game set with a late afternoon game on Wednesday. Zach Wheeler (0-1, 5.59 ERA) will start for Philadelphia against Miami RHP Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.40 ERA).

With dad watching, Ryan Weathers leads Padres over Mets 4-2

NEW YORK – David Weathers got so excited watching son Ryan escape a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the first inning, he apologized for his exuberance to nearby spectators.

“I thought they were Padres fans,” he said. “Turns out they were Yankees fans.”

Ryan got his first big league win in two years, allowing one run over five innings to help San Diego beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Tuesday night. His dad, a big league pitcher from 1991-2009, watched from a second-row seat near the San Diego dugout along with his David’s wife, former Belmont basketball star Kelly Davis Weathers, and Ryan’s wife, Thayer.

“When they’re here, it kind of eases the nerves a little bit,” Ryan said.

Starling Marte reached on a bunt single in the first inning between walks to Brandon Nimmo.

“I stepped off after the third batter. I’m like, all right, deep breath,” Ryan said.

Pete Alonso took a 2-2 changeup just belong the knees, then on the eighth pitch of the at-bat swung over another changeup that was a bit lower and more inside. Mark Canha then bounced into an inning-ending double play.

“It was a little Houdini,” Ryan said.

Ryan Weathers (1-0) ramped his velocity up to 96 mph after that and held the Mets to three hits in five innings. The 23-year-old left-hander surrendered his only run on Canha’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly. He prevented further damage in the fourth by picking off Alonso at first, Weathers’ 10th pickoff in 108 1/3 big league innings.

“It’s a really good balk move and hey, good for you,” Alonso said.

Ryan was taught by a master, Andy Pettitte, his dad’s former Yankees teammate.

“Just keep your shoulder square,” Ryan recalled the lesson.

Manny Machado hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning against David Peterson (0-2), and Xander Bogaerts boosted the lead to 4-1 with a two-run homer into the left-field second deck in the ninth off Dennis Santana.

Josh Hader gave up Tommy Pham’s RBI single in the ninth, then completed a five-hitter for his fourth save. He stranded two runners when Tomás Nido hit a comebacker and rookie Francisco Álvarez struck out.

Ryan Weathers was the seventh overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft and debuted in October 2020. He went 4-7 in the following year, and made just one major league appearance last season, when he went 7-7 with a 6.73 ERA at Triple-A El Paso and allowed 31 homers in 123 innings.

“It was just fastballs. It was not great command,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “I think he went home in the offseason and said: I got to do some things differently and fight a little harder.”

Ryan set up a portable mound in his backyard in Florence, Alabama, and threw off it three or four times a week starting Dec. 1, then began bullpen sessions later that month. He studied pitchers he wanted to emulate, learning to stay back on the rubber.

“A lot of YouTube videos, just watching every guy that had a sense of rhythm to their delivery,” he said.

Luis Campusano, speaking after his first big league three-hit game, said he noticed a difference during the first spring training bullpen.

“More velo, more movement,” the catcher explained. “It’s just making his four-seam a whole lot better.”

Inserted into the rotation following an injury to Joe Musgrove, Weather left with a 3-2 lead in a no-decision as San Diego beat Arizona on April 3. His win over the Mets was his first in the majors since beating Washington on July 6, 2021.

Ryan didn’t know where his family was seated but sent his father a kidding text after seeing him on an in-game television interview.

“He tells me I have a face for radio,” David said with a laugh.

A former right-hander who is now 53, David knew his son wouldn’t try to spot him.

“When he was growing up, he would try to find me and I would have to be like a statue, so I couldn’t show my emotion,” David said.

Now that his son is in the majors, David can let loose.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said.

CITI LIVING

This homestand marked the debut of a 17,400-square foot Samsung videoboard in the outfield at Citi Field, more than three times the size of the 5,670-square foot Daktronics board in place since 2015. … Part of the right field fence is 8 feet, 8 inches shorter from home plate this year because of the new speakeasy that juts out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Musgrove (broken left big toe) played catch and the Padres plan to decide Thursday when his next rehab start will be, possibly Friday. His rehab was slowed when he had a cortisone shot in his pitching shoulder after falling while fielding.

Mets: RHP Justin Verlander (strained upper back muscle) will head to the Port St. Lucie training complex when the team leaves Wednesday for a West Coast trip.

UP NEXT

LHP Blake Snell (0-1, 7.88 ERA), the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, starts the series finale for San Diego and RHP Tylor Megill (2-0, 1.64 ERA) will be on the mound of the Mets.