Ian Happ, Cubs agree to 3-year, $61 million contract for 2024-26

CHICAGO — All-Star outfielder Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a three-year, $61 million contract covering 2024-26.
Happ agreed in January to a one-year, $10.85 million contract. His new deal calls for a $3 million signing bonus payable June 1 and salaries of $20 million in both 2025 and 2026, and $18 million in 2027. He gets a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.
The 28-year-old would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.
Happ entered the game against Seattle batting .314 with one home run and six RBIs.
Happ was a first-time All-Star last year, when he hit .271 with 17 home runs, a career-high 42 doubles and 72 RBIs. Happ also earned his first NL Gold Glove. He hit a career-high 25 home runs in 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer was hit in the face by a fastball from Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning.
Farmer was scheduled for oral surgery to realign four teeth and repair a laceration around his jaw. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the initial diagnosis revealed no fracture after the 92 mph pitch from Giolito ran inside and knocked Farmer to the dirt. Giolito appeared concerned as he raised his arms toward his head and walked forward from the mound.
Farmer laid face down for a few minutes as the Twins tended to him, before he climbed to his feet and walked slowly to the dugout with a towel pressed against his face and his head hunched down.
Willi Castro entered as a pinch-runner for Farmer, who was acquired in offseason trade with Cincinnati. He has started seven of 12 games for the Twins, filling in at second base for Jorge Polanco and more recently at shortstop for Carlos Correa.
Polanco (left knee inflammation) is on the injured list along with three other regulars: Joey Gallo, Max Kepler and Alex Kirilloff. Correa (mid-back spasms) missed his fourth straight game on Wednesday. He could return to the lineup on Thursday.