Ian Happ, Cubs agree to 3-year, $61 million contract for 2024-26

CHICAGO — All-Star outfielder Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a three-year, $61 million contract covering 2024-26.

Happ agreed in January to a one-year, $10.85 million contract. His new deal calls for a $3 million signing bonus payable June 1 and salaries of $20 million in both 2025 and 2026, and $18 million in 2027. He gets a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.

The 28-year-old would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

Happ entered the game against Seattle batting .314 with one home run and six RBIs.

Happ was a first-time All-Star last year, when he hit .271 with 17 home runs, a career-high 42 doubles and 72 RBIs. Happ also earned his first NL Gold Glove. He hit a career-high 25 home runs in 2021.