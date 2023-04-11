Rays top Red Sox 1-0, extend season-opening win streak to 10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays became the first major league team since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers to open the season with 10 straight wins, getting a solo homer from Brandon Lowe in the eighth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Monday night.

The 1987 Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves share the major league record for the best start to a season at 13-0. The Rays are the seventh team since 1901 to begin the year with 10 or more wins.

“It’s cool to be part of it,” right fielder Luke Raley said,

Lowe homered for the third straight game, sending a 3-2, one-out pitch from Chris Martin (0-1) into the right-field stands. Lowe has nine RBIs over his last three games.

“This is the first night where it’s kind of quiet offensively,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I kind of felt like at any given moment somebody could knock one out of the ballpark. Probably the right guy with Brandon.”

Tampa Bay has outscored its opponents 76-18.

In a matchup of the AL’s top two scoring teams, pitching and defense prevailed. This was the Rays’ first win by fewer than four runs as Tampa Bay fell one short of the 1939 New York Yankees, the most recent team to win 10 consecutive games by four or more at any point in a season.

Tampa Bay opener Jalen Beeks allowed one hit over two innings, and Josh Fleming gave up one hit over the next four. After Garrett Cleavinger worked a perfect seventh, Colin Poche (1-0) worked out of bases-loaded, two-jam in the eighth by striking out Rafael Devers.

“He made some good pitches and got Rafie out,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “They pitched well, we pitched well. There was good defense. Obviously we didn’t win the game but as far as the game, it was great.”

Pete Fairbanks completed the three-hitter and got his first save.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta gave up three hits in five scoreless innings. Josh Winckowski allowed one hit in two innings.

The Rays were coming off consecutive 11-0 wins over Oakland in which the Athletics were limited to four hits overall. Boston had a three-game weekend sweep over Detroit in which the Red Sox outscored the Tigers 24-9.

BY THE NUMBERS

This is the first time Tampa Bay has recorded three consecutive shutouts. … The Rays have won 10 straight home games against Boston.

PRODUCTIVE FILL-INS

Boston center fielder Rob Refsnyder, one of several players who will be filling in for the injured Adam Duvall, saved a pair of runs with a sliding catch on the warning track that took away an extra-base hit from Randy Arozarena in the third.

Duvall, hurt attempting a diving catch on Sunday, was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with a fractured left wrist. Cora said Duvall will not need surgery and the wrist will be placed in a cast. There is no timetable for his return.

Bobby Dalbec, recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take Duvall’s roster spot, had a pinch-hit single in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Cora said “there’s a good chance” RHP Garrett Whitlock (hip surgery) will make his season debut Tuesday night against Rays ace Shane McClanahan (2-0, 1.50 ERA).

Heaney has AL record-tying nine straight Ks, Rangers top Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas – Andrew Heaney tied an AL record by striking out nine consecutive batters, Adolis Garcia’s sixth-inning grand slam was one of three Texas home runs and the Rangers routed the Kansas City Royals 11-2 on Monday night.

Heaney (1-1) began the streak by fanning Matt Duffy and Nicky Lopez to end the first inning, then struck out the side in the second and third innings. After Salvador Perez went down swinging leading off the fourth inning, Matt Duffy ended the streak with a flyout to right field.

Heaney threw 93 pitches and left after five innings, allowing two runs – one earned – on two hits. That after he allowed seven runs and recorded only eight outs last Tuesday in his Texas debut.

“I felt like I owed it to the guys, owed it to the fans, to myself to be better than what I was,” said Heaney, who signed as a free agent in December.

After three of the first four batters reached and resulted in an unearned run, he said, “It all just kind of like started just going. It sort of evolved.”

Heaney matched a record shared by Detroit reliever Tyler Alexander against Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2020, and Detroit reliever Doug Fister against Kansas City on Sept. 27, 2012.

The major league record for consecutive strikeouts is 10, set by the New York Mets’ Tom Seaver on April 22, 1970, and matched by the Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola on June 25, 2021, and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes on Aug. 11, 2021.

“He’s got an interesting delivery,” said first-year Royals manager Matt Quatraro, who returned to action after missing the team’s previous five games with COVID-19. “Low slot, carry guy, so the ball had that rising appearance to it, and it’s tough to lay off. He did a good job, to his credit, pitching at the top of the zone or just above.”

Garcia’s slam capped a seven-run sixth inning and snapped his 0-for-16 slump.

Corey Seager and Jonah Heim also homered off Royals right-hander Zack Greinke (0-3). Greinke gave up four runs, three earned, in five innings.

Hunter Dozier homered for Kansas City in the seventh inning.

Seager had three hits, two off Grienke. Seager is 10 for 24 with four homers off the 2009 AL Cy Young winner.

DESPERATE TIMES

Major League Baseball has new rules this season that limit the use of position players as pitchers. But Kansas City qualified in the eighth inning, and Quatroro sent right fielder Nate Eaton to the mound for his first pitching appearance since he was VMI’s closer in 2018.

SMALL WORLD

Former New York Yankees star Ron Guidry had nine straight outs that were strikeouts against the Rangers on May 10, 1986. The Rangers’ starter that game was Bobby Witt, father of the Royals’ current shortstop.

SHORT HOPS

Nolan Ryan held Texas’ record of strikeouts against seven straight batters, against California on July 7, 1991. … Bruce Bochy moved into 11th place in career managerial wins with 2,009. … Greinke is 0-11 in his last 18 road starts since beating the Los Angeles Angels for the Houston Astros on Aug. 13, 2021.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: LHP Daniel Lynch (rotator cuff strain) is scheduled to throw a bullpen in Arizona on Tuesday.

Rangers: C Mitch Garver (left knee sprain) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with C Sandy Leon selected from Triple-A Round Rock to replace him. UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (1-0, 5.59 ERA) will make a third consecutive home start to begin his Texas career, having taken a perfect game into the fifth inning of his win over Baltimore last Wednesday. Royals RHP Jordan Lyles (0-2, 4.91) went 11-19 as a Ranger 2020-21.