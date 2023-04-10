White Sox lose Anderson but hold on to beat Twins 4-3

MINNEAPOLIS – Hanser Alberto hit a three-run homer, Dylan Cease had another strong outing against the Twins and the Chicago White Sox held on to beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday.

Yasmani Grandal had two hits and drove in the other run for Chicago, which had to remove shortstop Tim Anderson in the sixth inning with left knee soreness after he collided with a baserunner.

Cease, the American League Cy Young runner-up last season, gave up three runs but only one was earned after three errors by the White Sox. Cease (2-0) allowed three hits with six strikeouts in five innings.

The Twins hit just 2 for 48 and were scoreless in 16 innings in two games against Cease last season.

Reynaldo López entered with the tying run on third base with two outs in the eighth and struck out Michael Taylor before pitching a perfect ninth for his second save of the season.

“We’ve been playing good defense all year long,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. “We’re going to continue to do that. It’s just one of those games where we just had a few mistakes, but our pitching picked us up. Alberto picked himself up.”

Alberto committed one of the errors by the White Sox, allowing the Twins to score their first run in the third inning. But he answered in the next inning with his first homer of the season.

“Got a hanging slider and I put on my best swing,” Alberto said. “I think after that error, that’s the best feeling. Obviously, we don’t play the best defense and if we can help in other ways, it will be good.”

Kenta Maeda (0-2) surrendered four runs on eight hits in six innings for Minnesota, making his second start since Aug. 21, 2021, after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the best outing today, and it’s nice to be able to come back from surgery and be on a big league mound,” Maeda said through an interpreter. “However, I can’t quite say I’m 100% there yet. There’s still some work that needs to be done.”

Trevor Larnach, who has reached base safely in all 10 of his games this season, had an RBI single in the fourth after a separate defensive miscue by the White Sox allowed a runner to reach third, although no error was charged.

MORE IN THE TANK

Cease owns a 1.65 ERA through his first three starts and has 24 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings, but he feels there’s room for improvement, particularly with his command.

“I think I’ve got another gear I need to take it to and I can take it to,” Cease said. “It’s been good enough, but I think I can definitely be more consistent.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Grifol said Yoán Moncada, who was out of the lineup, is dealing with the same back issue that bothered him during spring training. Grifol said Moncada is day to day. … Eloy Jiménez (hamstring) took batting practice on the field before the game. He has been on the injured list since April 4. … RHP Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day IL with a right groin strain. RHP Keynan Middleton’s contract was selected from Triple-A Charlotte and RHP Jonathan Stiever was outrighted to Charlotte.

Twins: Carlos Correa missed his second straight game with back spasms. Correa said he was feeling better Monday and hopes to return in the “next couple days.” … Joey Gallo (right side soreness) was going to do “rotational movement” before the game, according to Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli, to determine his progress. He has missed three games in a row.

UP NEXT

RHP Pablo López (1-0, 0.73 ERA) will make his third start for Minnesota, and Chicago counters with RHP Lance Lynn (0-1, 9.00). López has allowed one run through his first 12 1/3 innings. Lynn has given up 10 runs in 10 innings this season and has surrendered 15 runs in 15 innings in his last three starts against Minnesota.

Heaney has AL record-tying nine straight Ks, Rangers top Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas – Andrew Heaney tied an AL record by striking out nine consecutive batters, Adolis Garcia’s sixth-inning grand slam was one of three Texas home runs and the Rangers routed the Kansas City Royals 11-2 on Monday night.

Heaney (1-1) began the streak by fanning Matt Duffy and Nicky Lopez to end the first inning, then struck out the side in the second and third innings. After Salvador Perez went down swinging leading off the fourth inning, Matt Duffy ended the streak with a flyout to right field.

Heaney threw 93 pitches and left after five innings, allowing two runs – one earned – on two hits. That after he allowed seven runs and recorded only eight outs last Tuesday in his Texas debut.

“I felt like I owed it to the guys, owed it to the fans, to myself to be better than what I was,” said Heaney, who signed as a free agent in December.

After three of the first four batters reached and resulted in an unearned run, he said, “It all just kind of like started just going. It sort of evolved.”

Heaney matched a record shared by Detroit reliever Tyler Alexander against Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2020, and Detroit reliever Doug Fister against Kansas City on Sept. 27, 2012.

The major league record for consecutive strikeouts is 10, set by the New York Mets’ Tom Seaver on April 22, 1970, and matched by the Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola on June 25, 2021, and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes on Aug. 11, 2021.

“He’s got an interesting delivery,” said first-year Royals manager Matt Quatraro, who returned to action after missing the team’s previous five games with COVID-19. “Low slot, carry guy, so the ball had that rising appearance to it, and it’s tough to lay off. He did a good job, to his credit, pitching at the top of the zone or just above.”

Garcia’s slam capped a seven-run sixth inning and snapped his 0-for-16 slump.

Corey Seager and Jonah Heim also homered off Royals right-hander Zack Greinke (0-3). Greinke gave up four runs, three earned, in five innings.

Hunter Dozier homered for Kansas City in the seventh inning.

Seager had three hits, two off Grienke. Seager is 10 for 24 with four homers off the 2009 AL Cy Young winner.

DESPERATE TIMES

Major League Baseball has new rules this season that limit the use of position players as pitchers. But Kansas City qualified in the eighth inning, and Quatroro sent right fielder Nate Eaton to the mound for his first pitching appearance since he was VMI’s closer in 2018.

SMALL WORLD

Former New York Yankees star Ron Guidry had nine straight outs that were strikeouts against the Rangers on May 10, 1986. The Rangers’ starter that game was Bobby Witt, father of the Royals’ current shortstop.

SHORT HOPS

Nolan Ryan held Texas’ record of strikeouts against seven straight batters, against California on July 7, 1991. … Bruce Bochy moved into 11th place in career managerial wins with 2,009. … Greinke is 0-11 in his last 18 road starts since beating the Los Angeles Angels for the Houston Astros on Aug. 13, 2021.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: LHP Daniel Lynch (rotator cuff strain) is scheduled to throw a bullpen in Arizona on Tuesday.

Rangers: C Mitch Garver (left knee sprain) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with C Sandy Leon selected from Triple-A Round Rock to replace him. UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (1-0, 5.59 ERA) will make a third consecutive home start to begin his Texas career, having taken a perfect game into the fifth inning of his win over Baltimore last Wednesday. Royals RHP Jordan Lyles (0-2, 4.91) went 11-19 as a Ranger 2020-21.