Oviedo bests Kopech, Cruz injured as Pirates top White Sox

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 12:03 AM EDT
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH – Johan Oviedo outdueled Michael Kopech to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Chicago White Sox 1-0 on Sunday.

Oviedo (1-0) allowed five hits – all singles – and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings as the Pirates won for the fifth time in six games. Dauri Moreta struck out Yasmani Grandal with a runner on second to end the seventh after coming on for Oviedo. David Bednar worked around a two-out single by Gavin Sheets in the ninth for his fourth save.

Canaan Smith-Njigba tripled in the second and scored on Jack Suwinski‘s sacrifice fly to produce the game’s only run.

Pittsburgh improved to 6-3 but may have lost shortstop Oneil Cruz. The 6-foot-7 Cruz injured his left leg in a home-plate collision with Chicago catcher Seby Zavala in the sixth inning.

Cruz was attempting to score from third on a chopper by teammate Ke'Bryan Hayes when Cruz’s leg bent awkwardly underneath him as he tried to make a late slide under Zavala’s tag.

The 24-year-old Cruz lay on the ground for several minutes while tempers briefly flared. Pittsburgh designated hitter Carlos Santana shoved the catcher shortly after the play ended, leading to both benches and bullpens briefly clearing.

No punches were thrown and no players were ejected. Cruz eventually made his way to his feet and was helped to the dugout by several members of Pittsburgh’s support staff. There was no immediate update on the extent of Cruz’s injury.

Oviedo, moved into the starting rotation when J.T. Brubaker injured his right elbow near the end of spring training, dazzled in arguably his best start since Pittsburgh acquired him last summer in a trade that sent veteran left-hander José Quintana to the Cardinals.

Oviedo’s only trouble spot came in the fifth when a pair of singles and a stolen base put runners in scoring position with one out. Oviedo got ahead of Elvis Andrus 0-2 then hit Andrus with an inside pitch. Umpires ruled Andrus swung, meaning he was not awarded first base. Andrus flew out to end the threat.

Oviedo’s day included a slick between-the-legs snag of a sharp grounder by Tim Anderson leading off the sixth.

He was removed with two outs in the sixth after Gavin Sheets led off the inning and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Óscar Colás. Chicago inserted Grandal as a pinch-hitter. The Pirates then turned to Moreta, who fanned Grandal with a changeup to end the inning.

Kopech was just as crisp as Oviedo, a positive sign for a staff that entered Sunday with a 7.38 ERA, the worst in the majors. The right-hander gave up just two hits in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Vince Velasquez will make his next scheduled start barring a setback. Velasquez rolled his left ankle in the third inning of an 11-5 loss on Saturday night. … Pittsburgh GM Ben Cherington said the right elbow of RHP prospect Mike Burrows appears stable. Burrows left Saturday’s game for Triple-A Indianapolis with right forearm discomfort.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Travel to Minnesota to start a three-game set on Monday. Dylan Cease (1-0, 1.59 ERA) faces Kenta Maeda (0-1, 1.80).

Pirates: Welcome reigning World Series champion Houston to PNC Park on Monday. Roansy Contreras (1-0, 1.59 ERA) pitches for Pittsburgh against Houston’s Framber Valdez (0-1, 1.50).

Nelson Cruz second-oldest Padre to homer in 10-2 rout of Braves

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 12:13 AM EDT
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA – Nelson Cruz isn’t eager to talk about his age.

The slugger just wants to produce whenever he’s in the lineup, and he is proving he still belongs in the major leagues.

Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Sunday night for their third consecutive victory.

At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001. It was the most RBIs for Cruz since he drove in seven on July 26, 2020, for Minnesota against the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s nice, especially against the Braves,” Cruz said. “They have a really good team, so it shows how deep we are as a team. To win three of four against the Braves tells a lot.”

Seth Lugo pitched six effective innings for San Diego, and Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run homer. Manny Machado finished with three hits.

The Padres (6-4), who advanced to the NL Championship Series last year, have won three straight for the second time this season.

The NL East champion Braves (6-4) have lost eight of the last 11 games to the Padres at Truist Park.

Cruz, a 19-year veteran, made it 4-0 in the third with his 461st career homer.

“I’m not going to put context to age, but he’s doing very well,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s got nine RBIs for us already right now, so trying to get him some good matchups.”

Xander Bogaerts singled and advanced to third on Machado’s single when right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. took too long to throw to second. One out later, Cruz connected for the second time this season, hitting a drive to left-center off rookie Dylan Dodd‘s 83-mph slider.

Trent Grisham‘s third homer put San Diego up 5-0 in the fourth. Grisham and Bogaerts have reached safely in all 10 games this season.

Dodd (1-1), making his second career start, fell behind 6-0 in the fifth when Juan Soto and Cruz hit consecutive doubles. The lefty gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

“I obviously didn’t pitch the way I wanted to,” Dodd said. “I was kind of really searching for another pitch other than the fastball. I started to show the changeup later in the game and thought that was something I should have turned to earlier once I realized the slider wasn’t very good for me today.”

Lugo (2-0) made his fourth career start and 28th appearance against Atlanta after spending the last seven seasons with the New York Mets. He gave up five hits and one run with four walks and five strikeouts. It was his first start against the Braves since 2017.

“I’ve been whomped up here quite a few times that I remember,” Lugo said. “I know that lineup is really tough to get through and to shut them down the way I did is really gratifying.”

The Padres took a 10-1 lead in the sixth on a two-run single by Cruz, who was hit in the foot by a pitch from Danny Young in the ninth.

Acuña and Matt Olson each drove in run for Atlanta. Olson’s 11 RBIs are the most in the majors for a first baseman.

CLOSER TO RETURN

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1 for 4 with two walks for Triple-A El Paso in an 8-2 win at Sacramento. Tatis is hitting .231 in 13 at-bats with a double, home run and two RBIs in four games with the Chihuahuas. Barring any rainouts, he would be eligible to play for the Padres on April 20 after completing an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

THAT’S A BALL

Atlanta reliever Lucas Luetge was charged with an automatic ball and started the count 1-0 for taking too long with Bogaerts batting in the sixth. He walked Bogaerts four pitches later.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF David Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, and utilityman Brandon Dixon was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Braves: C Travis d’Arnaud was placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in Saturday’s game. C Chadwick Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Mets RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 6.35 ERA) on Monday when the teams open a three-game series in New York.

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.29 ERA) on Monday night in the first of a three-game home series.