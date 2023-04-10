Nelson Cruz second-oldest Padre to homer in 10-2 rout of Braves

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 12:13 AM EDT
ATLANTA – Nelson Cruz isn’t eager to talk about his age.

The slugger just wants to produce whenever he’s in the lineup, and he is proving he still belongs in the major leagues.

Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Sunday night for their third consecutive victory.

At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001. It was the most RBIs for Cruz since he drove in seven on July 26, 2020, for Minnesota against the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s nice, especially against the Braves,” Cruz said. “They have a really good team, so it shows how deep we are as a team. To win three of four against the Braves tells a lot.”

Seth Lugo pitched six effective innings for San Diego, and Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run homer. Manny Machado finished with three hits.

The Padres (6-4), who advanced to the NL Championship Series last year, have won three straight for the second time this season.

The NL East champion Braves (6-4) have lost eight of the last 11 games to the Padres at Truist Park.

Cruz, a 19-year veteran, made it 4-0 in the third with his 461st career homer.

“I’m not going to put context to age, but he’s doing very well,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s got nine RBIs for us already right now, so trying to get him some good matchups.”

Xander Bogaerts singled and advanced to third on Machado’s single when right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. took too long to throw to second. One out later, Cruz connected for the second time this season, hitting a drive to left-center off rookie Dylan Dodd‘s 83-mph slider.

Trent Grisham‘s third homer put San Diego up 5-0 in the fourth. Grisham and Bogaerts have reached safely in all 10 games this season.

Dodd (1-1), making his second career start, fell behind 6-0 in the fifth when Juan Soto and Cruz hit consecutive doubles. The lefty gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

“I obviously didn’t pitch the way I wanted to,” Dodd said. “I was kind of really searching for another pitch other than the fastball. I started to show the changeup later in the game and thought that was something I should have turned to earlier once I realized the slider wasn’t very good for me today.”

Lugo (2-0) made his fourth career start and 28th appearance against Atlanta after spending the last seven seasons with the New York Mets. He gave up five hits and one run with four walks and five strikeouts. It was his first start against the Braves since 2017.

“I’ve been whomped up here quite a few times that I remember,” Lugo said. “I know that lineup is really tough to get through and to shut them down the way I did is really gratifying.”

The Padres took a 10-1 lead in the sixth on a two-run single by Cruz, who was hit in the foot by a pitch from Danny Young in the ninth.

Acuña and Matt Olson each drove in run for Atlanta. Olson’s 11 RBIs are the most in the majors for a first baseman.

CLOSER TO RETURN

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1 for 4 with two walks for Triple-A El Paso in an 8-2 win at Sacramento. Tatis is hitting .231 in 13 at-bats with a double, home run and two RBIs in four games with the Chihuahuas. Barring any rainouts, he would be eligible to play for the Padres on April 20 after completing an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

THAT’S A BALL

Atlanta reliever Lucas Luetge was charged with an automatic ball and started the count 1-0 for taking too long with Bogaerts batting in the sixth. He walked Bogaerts four pitches later.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF David Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, and utilityman Brandon Dixon was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Braves: C Travis d’Arnaud was placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in Saturday’s game. C Chadwick Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Mets RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 6.35 ERA) on Monday when the teams open a three-game series in New York.

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.29 ERA) on Monday night in the first of a three-game home series.

Kiermaier, Chapman both drive in five as Jays beat Angels in 10

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 12:10 AM EDT
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Matt Chapman is used to wild getaway games at Angel Stadium.

But the Toronto third baseman said Sunday was one of the more unique ones he has experienced.

Chapman and No. 9 batter Kevin Kiermaier each drove in five runs as the Blue Jays rallied for a 12-11 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 10 innings.

“It seems like every Sunday game I’ve played here in my career has been crazy,” said Chapman, who spent his first five big league seasons with Oakland before getting traded to Toronto. “It’s always long games that are back and forth. We just stayed in the moment.”

Chapman hit his first career grand slam in the sixth as the Blue Jays overcame an early-six run deficit. Toronto blew a three-run lead in the ninth as the Angels forced extra innings, but Kiermaier came through with a ground-rule RBI double in the 10th off Carlos Estévez (0-1) and scored on George Springer‘s single to make it 12-10.

The Angels got one run back in the bottom of the inning and had the bases loaded with two outs before Tim Mayza got Shohei Ohtani to ground out to second on an 0-2 sinker to end the game.

“I love the way we just went after it,” manager John Schneider said after the Blue Jays took two of three in the series and finished 6-4 on their season-opening trip. “It kind of got contagious a little bit, and then kind of just continuing to add on. It says a lot about those guys. They’re in it until the end.”

Los Angeles hit four home runs, including Ohtani’s third of the year.

Hunter Renfroe, Brandon Drury and Logan O'Hoppe also went deep for the Angels, who lost for the fifth time since 2020 despite hitting at least four home runs.

Renfroe, who had a two-run homer in the first, finished with four RBIs as the teams combined for 26 hits.

“I love what our offense is doing. I thought Reid (Detmers) was incredible for five innings. It just unraveled there in the sixth and we couldn’t get any outs in the seventh,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said.

Jordan Romano (1-0) got the win despite allowing three runs in the ninth.

The Halos had runners on first and second with one out before Romano struck out Trout. Ohtani was walked to load the bases before Anthony Rendon was hit in the back on a 98 mph fastball by Romano. Renfroe evened it with a two-run double down the left-field line.

The Blue Jays trailed 6-0 after starter Yusei Kikuchi gave up three home runs. But they got six runs in the sixth, with Chapman’s grand slam off Detmers starting the comeback and Kiermaier tying it with a two-run triple off Andrew Wantz.

“We all try to feed off each other and make plays and do whatever we need to do,” said Kiermaier, whose two-run double in the seventh extended Toronto’s lead to 10-6. “There were some interesting moments, but at the end of the day we shook hands and we’re here celebrating a great flight back to Toronto.”

BATTLE OF COUNTRYMEN

Ohtani, who went to the same high school as Kikuchi in Japan, had a two-run homer to center in the third to extend the Angels’ lead to 5-0. It was the third time Ohtani has taken Kikuchi deep in the majors.

QUITE THE TRIP

Chapman leads the majors with a .475 batting average, and in hits (19) and doubles (seven). He is also tied at the top with 14 RBIs and is second in extra-base hits with nine.

ON THE FARM

Angels prospect Jo Adell hit a pair of two-run homers for Triple-A Salt Lake in an 11-10 loss at Albuquerque. He has homered in six straight games and has seven on the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Chris Rodriguez (torn right shoulder capsule) continues to throw, but will not face hitters again until his shoulder feels stronger. … C Max Stassi (left hip strain) is participating in limited baseball activities.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Alek Manoah (1-0, 4.35 ERA) will make his third start of the season in Tuesday’s home opener against Detroit.

Angels: LHP José Suarez (0-1, 12.46 ERA) faces the Washington Nationals for the first time on Monday.