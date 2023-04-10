D-backs get 16 hits, rout Dodgers 11-6, to take three of four

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 12:07 AM EDT
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

PHOENIX – Josh Rojas had his second straight three-hit game, Pavin Smith drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks got 16 hits in an 11-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-6 on Sunday.

Every Arizona starter had at least one hit as the Diamondbacks followed a 12-run, 17-hit effort Saturday with another easy victory and took three out of four in the weekend series. Arizona is 5-3 against the Dodgers this season after Los Angeles went 38-10 against the Diamondbacks over the prior three seasons.

Arizona scored in each of the first five innings, helped by five stolen bases, including two from Nick Ahmed. The Diamondbacks also took extra bases on several hits – James Outman‘s lobbed throw from center allowed Jake McCarthy to hustle into second with a double in the second inning, leading to Jose Herrera‘s two-out RBI single.

“This is the first time I’ve ever played the Dodgers where it felt like they could feel the pressure,” Rojas said. “It wasn’t like we were smacking the ball all over the place. We were just finding holes, not striking out, putting the ball in play and then when we got on base, we were putting the pressure on.

“On defense they were talking about their shifts, where they’re playing, whether they’re in the right spot,” Rojas said. “We’ve been on the other side of it. It feels good to be on the right side of that this time.”

Ryne Nelson (1-0) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings of his second start this season. He worked through a shaky first inning and retired his last 11 batters.

“I worked through some stuff and settled in late,” Nelson said. “I went back to getting after them with the heater. It definitely makes it easy when the guys are putting up 11 runs.”

Michael Grove (0-1), making his eighth big league start, allowed nine runs and 12 hits in 3 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander’s ERA in two starts this season ballooned from 6.75 to 14.73.

“We got beat in every facet,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Michael wasn’t sharp. They were on the fastball; they were on everything. They hit a lot of balls hard.”

J.D. Martinez had a triple and a double and drove in two runs for the Dodgers, who did not hit a home run for the first time this season.

Arizona took a 6-3 lead with a three-run third when Alek Thomas hit a tiebreaking single and Ahmed had a two-run single. Smith hit a two-run double in a three-run fourth that built a 9-3 advantage.

After Shelby Miller forced in a run in the fifth with a bases-loaded walk, plate umpire Lance Barrett ejected catcher Austin Barnes for arguing balls and strikes after Miller fell behind 2-0 on Corbin Carroll.

“He had some words with Lance. He was fighting for his pitchers, and so I respect that,” Roberts said. “But Austin knows he can’t get tossed in that situation.”

BACK IN THE LINEUP

Dodgers SS Miguel Rojas returned after missing five games with a groin strain and went 0 for 3 with a walk. Roberts, citing caution, said before the game that Rojas will sit out Monday’s game at San Francisco but is scheduled to play again on Tuesday.

D-BACKS DEALINGS

RHP Peter Solomon pitched the final two innings in his Arizona debut, allowing three runs, three hits and two walks. The 26-year-old, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Reno, had not appeared in the major leagues since six relief appearances for Houston in 2021. He replaced RHP Zach Davies, who was placed on the 15-day IL with a strained oblique. … The Diamondbacks acquired RHP José Ruiz from the Chicago White Sox for cash. The 28-year-old reliever, who pitched for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, will report for the next series against Milwaukee. He was designated for assignment on Friday after posting a 22.09 ERA in four games for the White Sox. … RHPs Mark Melancon and Cole Sulser, both dealing with strained pitching shoulders, were transferred to the 60-day injured list.

NEXT

Dodgers: Open a three-game series at San Francisco on Monday. LHP Julio Urías (2-0, 0.75) starts against RHP Logan Webb (0-2, 6.55).

Diamondbacks: Host Milwaukee in a three-game series beginning Monday night. RHP Zac Gallen (0-1, 7.59 ERA) starts against LHP Wade Miley (1-0, 0.00).

Nelson Cruz second-oldest Padre to homer in 10-2 rout of Braves

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 12:13 AM EDT
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

ATLANTA – Nelson Cruz isn’t eager to talk about his age.

The slugger just wants to produce whenever he’s in the lineup, and he is proving he still belongs in the major leagues.

Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Sunday night for their third consecutive victory.

At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001. It was the most RBIs for Cruz since he drove in seven on July 26, 2020, for Minnesota against the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s nice, especially against the Braves,” Cruz said. “They have a really good team, so it shows how deep we are as a team. To win three of four against the Braves tells a lot.”

Seth Lugo pitched six effective innings for San Diego, and Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run homer. Manny Machado finished with three hits.

The Padres (6-4), who advanced to the NL Championship Series last year, have won three straight for the second time this season.

The NL East champion Braves (6-4) have lost eight of the last 11 games to the Padres at Truist Park.

Cruz, a 19-year veteran, made it 4-0 in the third with his 461st career homer.

“I’m not going to put context to age, but he’s doing very well,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s got nine RBIs for us already right now, so trying to get him some good matchups.”

Xander Bogaerts singled and advanced to third on Machado’s single when right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. took too long to throw to second. One out later, Cruz connected for the second time this season, hitting a drive to left-center off rookie Dylan Dodd‘s 83-mph slider.

Trent Grisham‘s third homer put San Diego up 5-0 in the fourth. Grisham and Bogaerts have reached safely in all 10 games this season.

Dodd (1-1), making his second career start, fell behind 6-0 in the fifth when Juan Soto and Cruz hit consecutive doubles. The lefty gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

“I obviously didn’t pitch the way I wanted to,” Dodd said. “I was kind of really searching for another pitch other than the fastball. I started to show the changeup later in the game and thought that was something I should have turned to earlier once I realized the slider wasn’t very good for me today.”

Lugo (2-0) made his fourth career start and 28th appearance against Atlanta after spending the last seven seasons with the New York Mets. He gave up five hits and one run with four walks and five strikeouts. It was his first start against the Braves since 2017.

“I’ve been whomped up here quite a few times that I remember,” Lugo said. “I know that lineup is really tough to get through and to shut them down the way I did is really gratifying.”

The Padres took a 10-1 lead in the sixth on a two-run single by Cruz, who was hit in the foot by a pitch from Danny Young in the ninth.

Acuña and Matt Olson each drove in run for Atlanta. Olson’s 11 RBIs are the most in the majors for a first baseman.

CLOSER TO RETURN

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1 for 4 with two walks for Triple-A El Paso in an 8-2 win at Sacramento. Tatis is hitting .231 in 13 at-bats with a double, home run and two RBIs in four games with the Chihuahuas. Barring any rainouts, he would be eligible to play for the Padres on April 20 after completing an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

THAT’S A BALL

Atlanta reliever Lucas Luetge was charged with an automatic ball and started the count 1-0 for taking too long with Bogaerts batting in the sixth. He walked Bogaerts four pitches later.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF David Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, and utilityman Brandon Dixon was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Braves: C Travis d’Arnaud was placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in Saturday’s game. C Chadwick Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Mets RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 6.35 ERA) on Monday when the teams open a three-game series in New York.

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.29 ERA) on Monday night in the first of a three-game home series.