Wacha has 10 Ks, Soto hits homer, as Padres beat Braves, 4-1

ATLANTA – Michael Wacha stuck out his pitching hand to stop a grounder hit by Atlanta leadoff hitter Ronald Acuña Jr. to open the game.

It was the only time the San Diego right-hander felt discomfort in a dominant performance.

Wacha matched his career high with 10 strikeouts, Juan Soto homered and the Padres overcame a ninth-inning scare to beat the Braves 4-1 on Saturday night.

“I felt like I had command of pretty much everything,” Wacha said.

Wacha (2-0) allowed only two hits – a double and single by Matt Olson – over six innings with one walk.

“It’s great to see him pitch a game like that against the lineup they have and as hot as they’ve been,” said Padres manager Bob Melvin, adding Wacha “really showed us what he’s made of and why we signed him.”

Wacha’s deal agreed to in February is worth a guaranteed $26 million over four years. Depending on bonuses and player or team options, the deal could be worth $39 million over three years.

The first-pitch temperature was 44 degrees after steady rain most of the day. Wacha felt the chill when he deflected the grounder hit by Acuña with his right hand to open the game.

“It was a little numb, I guess a little stingy,” Wacha said. He recovered to throw out Acuña at first base before striking out the next two hitters.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he expects catcher Travis d'Arnaud to be placed on the seven-day concussion injury list following a fourth-inning collision with Rougned Odor at the plate. Sean Murphy replaced d’Arnaud in the sixth inning.

“He’s had a few of them,” said Snitker of d’Arnaud’s history of concussions. “That’s nothing to mess around with.”

Wacha, who pitched for St. Louis in his first seven seasons, had been 0-4 with a 5.23 ERA in eight games against the Braves.

Wacha’s previous game with 10 strikeouts was for the Cardinals at Colorado on June 9, 2015.

San Diego closer Josh Hader walked Murphy and gave up a bloop single to Ozzie Albies opening the ninth. Hader struck out Kevin Pillar and Marcell Ozuna, then advanced the runners on a wild pitch.

Hader struck out Arcia for his third save, the 15th strikeout by Braves batters, finishing a five-hitter and giving the Padres two wins in the first three games in the four-game series.

Soto put the Padres ahead with a 428-foot homer to right-center off Charlie Morton (1-1) in the third. Morton allowed three runs, two earned, six hits and three walks in five innings.

San Diego took a 3-0 lead in the fourth but wasted an opportunity for another run. Jake Cronenworth singled, stole second and advanced to third on d’Arnaud’s errant throw to second. Cronenworth scored on Rougned Odor’s grounder when d’Arnaud couldn’t handle Albies’ throw from second.

Ha-Seong Kim followed with a grounder to Matt Olson at first base. Olson’s throw to the plate skipped past d’Arnaud. Odor collided with d’Arnaud at the plate before Kim also crossed the plate. Following an appeal by the Braves, plate umpire Chad Fairchild ruled Odor didn’t initially touch the plate. After Kim scored, Ordor circled back to touch the plate, but because Kim already crossed the plate it was too late.

Wacha’s dominance made up the base-running blunder. He struck out the side in the third and didn’t allow a runner past second base.

Olson’s third hit, a run-scoring single off Luis García in the eighth, drove in Sam Hilliard from second base to cut San Diego’s lead to 3-1.

SHUSTER OPTIONED

Braves rookie left-hander Jared Shuster was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after giving up four runs on four walks and six hits in Friday night’s 5-4 loss to the Padres.

The Braves promoted left-hander Danny Young from Gwinnett. Right-hander Seth Elledge was designated for assignment. Young allowed a ninth-inning double to Odor, who scored on a wild pitch by Kirby Yates.

CITY CONNECT UNIFORM DEBUT

On the 49th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home run on April 8, 1974, the Braves debuted their City Connect uniform. The Braves will wear the uniform on their Saturday home games this season.

Aaron’s widow, Billye Aaron, attended the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Braves could soon have two starters return to their rotation. RHP Kyle Wright (right shoulder inflammation) is eligible to come off the injury list on Tuesday. LHP Max Fried (strained left hamstring) is “heading in the right direction … making sure he’s checking boxes and is ready to go,” Snitker said. Fried could come off the IL as soon as next Saturday but has not yet thrown off the mound and won’t be rushed in his return.

UP NEXT

Braves rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd (1-0, 1.80) will face Padres right-hander Seth Lugo (1-0, 1.29) in Sunday night’s final game of the four-game series.

Trout's three-run homer powers Angels' rally past Toronto, 9-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Mike Trout hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels roared back from a four-run deficit for a 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Shohei Ohtani doubled and scored in the fourth before Trout capped a four-run rally in the fifth by homering in his second straight game for the Angels, who have won five of seven. Hunter Renfroe hit his first homer for the Angels and drove in three runs, while Luis Rengifo also homered in the fifth.

Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman hit two-run homers in the third for the Blue Jays, whose four-game winning streak ended. George Springer also homered, but it was Toronto’s only run in the final six innings.

Anthony Rendon had two singles and drove in a run in the Angels’ $245 million third baseman’s return from a four-game suspension for a confrontation with a fan in Oakland last week.

Tyler Anderson yielded three homers and five runs in his home debut with the Angels, failing to last five innings for the first time in 22 starts since June 9 with the Dodgers. Jaime Barria (1-0) escaped a jam in the fifth for Los Angeles.

José Berríos (0-2) gave up six hits and four earned runs while pitching into the fifth for the Jays, lowering his ERA to 11.17.

After pitching six scoreless innings last week in his first start since agreeing to a $39 million contract with the Angels, Anderson gave up seven hits and two walks. The late-blooming lefty allowed five earned runs in only one of his final 16 starts for the Dodgers during the 2022 All-Star campaign that led to his free-agent deal down the I-5 in Anaheim.

A day after hitting a decisive three-run homer in the seventh inning of Toronto’s 4-3 victory, Bichette had an extra-base hit in his sixth consecutive game at Angel Stadium while Toronto got four consecutive one-out hits off Anderson in the third. Bichette’s two-run shot to the ficus trees beyond center was followed by Chapman’s first homer of the season.

The homer was the 11th at Angel Stadium for Chapman, who went to high school in Orange County and then played at Cal State Fullerton, just a few miles away.

Springer hit his first homer leading off the fifth, but the Angels took a 7-5 lead in the bottom half on the third homer of the season by Trout, who hit Adam Cimber‘s pitch to almost exactly the same spot as his homer on Friday night.

ON THE FARM

Jo Adell has homered in five consecutive games for Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels’ promising former first-round pick began this season in the minors after going up and down over the past three seasons.

UP NEXT

Yusei Kikuchi (1-0, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound when Toronto wraps up its 10-game, season-opening road trip against Reid Detmers (0-0, 3.86) and the Halos.