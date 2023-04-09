Thompson, Semien lead Rangers over Cubs 8-2

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT
CHICAGO – Ninth-place hitter Bubba Thompson had a triple, double and two RBIs, and the Texas Rangers ripped the Chicago Cubs 8-2 on Sunday to end a two-game slide.

Leadoff man Marcus Semien doubled among two hits and drove in three runs as the Rangers rebounded from an error-filled 10-3 loss on Saturday to salvage the final game of a three-game set at Wrigley Field. Corey Seager and Travis Jankowski each knocked in a run with a double, and Jonah Heim had two hits.

“You know, coming off probably our worst game of the year – well no question about that – but to bounce back is really what the game is about,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. “You gotta’ be resilient because you’re going to have your rough days.”

The Rangers got a big boost from the bottom of their batting order.

Thompson appeared in his third game and entered with just one hit, a double, in three previous at bats. The fleet center fielder – who Bochy says has “game-changing speed” — also scored twice in this one and reached on an error.

Jankowski, hitting eighth, played in just his fourth game and notched his first extra-base hit since 2021.

“Oh man, what a job they did picking us up,” Bochy said. “Both of them had really good, well-played games on both sides.”

Thompson says he’s ready whenever the Rangers need him.

“I believe I can play up here,” Thompson said. “And then when I get a shot, you know, I do the little things to help my team win. Any way they need me, that’s what I’m gonna’ do.”

Edwin Rios cracked a two-run homer, his first hit in three games with the Cubs this season after signing as a free agent in February. That was the only scoring off Texas starter Jon Gray (1-1), who scattered six hits in 5 2/3 innings for the win.

Relievers Will Smith, Cole Ragans and José Leclerc followed with 3 1/3 scoreless, one-hit innings.

Jameson Taillon (0-2) allowed five runs, three earned, on six hits in five innings in his second start with Chicago after signing a four-year contract in free agency. The right-hander struck out seven and walked only one, but was hurt by some soft, well-placed Texas hits and two Cubs errors as Chicago’s three-game winning streak ended.

“We make those types of plays, the game goes differently,” Chicago manager David Ross said. “We’ve got to play a little cleaner and held J-Mo (Taillon) out.”

The Rangers took a 4-0 lead in the second.

Jankwoski drove in the first run with a ground-rule double. Heim scored to make it 2-0 when third-baseman Nick Madrigal snared Thompson’s smash but threw wide of first.

Semien capped the rally with a bloop double to right that dropped in off Trey Mancini’s glove.

Rios’ shot to the batter’s eye in center in the bottom half cut it to 4-2.

The Rangers added another unearned run in the fourth, upping their lead to 5-2. Jankowski reached on first baseman Eric Hosmer’s fielding error then scored on Thompson’s soft double down the left-field line.

Texas tacked on three more runs against reliever Javier Assad in the sixth, scoring on Thompson’s triple, Semien’s single and Seager’s double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Assigned RHP Josh Sborz (left ankle sprain) to Triple-A Round Rock for a rehab assignment.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder strain) is slated to throw live batting practice again at the team’s facility in Arizona on Monday. Hendricks hasn’t pitched in a major league game since July 5. … OF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique strain) and LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) were set for additionl rehab appearances with Triple-A Iowa.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-1, 23.63) starts against Kansas City RHP Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.38) in Arlington on Monday.

Cubs: LHP Drew Smyly (0-1, 11.75) faces Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (1-0, 0.00) on Monday at Wrigley Field.

Nelson Cruz second-oldest Padre to homer in 10-2 rout of Braves

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 12:13 AM EDT
ATLANTA – Nelson Cruz isn’t eager to talk about his age.

The slugger just wants to produce whenever he’s in the lineup, and he is proving he still belongs in the major leagues.

Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Sunday night for their third consecutive victory.

At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001. It was the most RBIs for Cruz since he drove in seven on July 26, 2020, for Minnesota against the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s nice, especially against the Braves,” Cruz said. “They have a really good team, so it shows how deep we are as a team. To win three of four against the Braves tells a lot.”

Seth Lugo pitched six effective innings for San Diego, and Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run homer. Manny Machado finished with three hits.

The Padres (6-4), who advanced to the NL Championship Series last year, have won three straight for the second time this season.

The NL East champion Braves (6-4) have lost eight of the last 11 games to the Padres at Truist Park.

Cruz, a 19-year veteran, made it 4-0 in the third with his 461st career homer.

“I’m not going to put context to age, but he’s doing very well,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s got nine RBIs for us already right now, so trying to get him some good matchups.”

Xander Bogaerts singled and advanced to third on Machado’s single when right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. took too long to throw to second. One out later, Cruz connected for the second time this season, hitting a drive to left-center off rookie Dylan Dodd‘s 83-mph slider.

Trent Grisham‘s third homer put San Diego up 5-0 in the fourth. Grisham and Bogaerts have reached safely in all 10 games this season.

Dodd (1-1), making his second career start, fell behind 6-0 in the fifth when Juan Soto and Cruz hit consecutive doubles. The lefty gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

“I obviously didn’t pitch the way I wanted to,” Dodd said. “I was kind of really searching for another pitch other than the fastball. I started to show the changeup later in the game and thought that was something I should have turned to earlier once I realized the slider wasn’t very good for me today.”

Lugo (2-0) made his fourth career start and 28th appearance against Atlanta after spending the last seven seasons with the New York Mets. He gave up five hits and one run with four walks and five strikeouts. It was his first start against the Braves since 2017.

“I’ve been whomped up here quite a few times that I remember,” Lugo said. “I know that lineup is really tough to get through and to shut them down the way I did is really gratifying.”

The Padres took a 10-1 lead in the sixth on a two-run single by Cruz, who was hit in the foot by a pitch from Danny Young in the ninth.

Acuña and Matt Olson each drove in run for Atlanta. Olson’s 11 RBIs are the most in the majors for a first baseman.

CLOSER TO RETURN

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1 for 4 with two walks for Triple-A El Paso in an 8-2 win at Sacramento. Tatis is hitting .231 in 13 at-bats with a double, home run and two RBIs in four games with the Chihuahuas. Barring any rainouts, he would be eligible to play for the Padres on April 20 after completing an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

THAT’S A BALL

Atlanta reliever Lucas Luetge was charged with an automatic ball and started the count 1-0 for taking too long with Bogaerts batting in the sixth. He walked Bogaerts four pitches later.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF David Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, and utilityman Brandon Dixon was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Braves: C Travis d’Arnaud was placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in Saturday’s game. C Chadwick Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Mets RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 6.35 ERA) on Monday when the teams open a three-game series in New York.

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.29 ERA) on Monday night in the first of a three-game home series.