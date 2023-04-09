Stott caps three-run ninth with RBI single, Phillies top Reds 3-2

Apr 9, 2023, 12:02 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA – Brandon Marsh sat at his locker scrolling Instagram highlights of Philadelphia’s ninth-inning rally and could not decide on which one was his favorite.

The big-bearded outfielder had plenty of choices: Nick Castellanos‘ distracting lead off third nearly 60 feet off the bag that saw him begging for a disengagement. Marsh even played a pivotal role with an RBI single and a pivotal stolen base.

But it was the last swing of the game that got the most likes for the Phillies. Bryson Stott capped a three-run rally in the ninth inning with a winning single to lead Philadelphia over the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Saturday.

“I knew it was a matter of time before we would score some runs,” Stott said. “I’m just glad we did.”

Cincinnati’s bullpen wasted a tremendous effort from left-hander Nick Lodolo, who struck out a career-high 12 and tossed three-hit ball over seven shutout innings. He walked two batters over 106 pitches and left with a 1-0 lead.

“When you’ve got a pitcher like that throwing the ball like Lodolo was, you’re really trying to work it, work it, work it and try and get into their bullpen,” manager Rob Thomson said.

Consider it a success. The Phillies had no runs and three hits through eight innings and got three runs and three hits in the ninth.

“Lodolo, he’s gross,” Marsh said.

Alexis Díaz (0-1), who struck out the side in the eighth, couldn’t escape the ninth. He walked Castellanos and Alec Bohm singled up the middle. With nearly 44,000 fans standing and going wild like last October, Marsh ripped an RBI single to make it 2-1.

Díaz got the hook for Ian Giabut, who allowed Edmundo Sosa‘s tying sacrifice fly. Marsh stole second base and sped home on Stott’s single that sent the NL champions to their second straight win. Stott was doused with water by his delirious teammates.

“It kind of felt like October again,” Stott said.

Andrew Vasquez (1-0) got the win. Phillies batters struck out 17 times.

Spencer Steer crushed a solo shot to dead center against Bailey Falter in the first for a 1-0 lead and was awarded the Viking helmet in the dugout the Reds give to home run hitters.

Lodolo, who struck out nine in five innings in his first start of the season in a win against the Pirates, took it from there.

Lodolo’s ninth strikeout was clutch. Clinging to a 1-0 lead in the fifth, the lefty allowed a two-out double to Christian Pache. Lodolo intentionally walked Trea Turner to set up a matchup with Kyle Schwarber. On a 1-2 pitch, Lodolo got the left-handed NL home run champion Schwarber to strike out on a 94 mph fastball and end the threat.

Lodolo struck out Turner, Schwarber and JT Realmuto to open the first -the second straight game the Phillies top-three hitters fanned to start the game. The Phillies couldn’t generate any offense against Lodolo.

“My fastball command, I felt like I could put it pretty much where I wanted,” Lodolo said. “I was able to get it really in there on guys. I honestly moved it all around.”

Replay, though, wiped out their chance in the second to at least tie the game.

The Phillies had runners on second and third with two outs when Schwarber beat a light shift with a grounder to third. Steer lunged at Pache as he hustled to third base and was called safe by umpire Sean Barber. After a lengthy review, the call was overturned, Pache was out and the run did not count.

Jake Fraley added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

PUT A RING ON IT

The Phillies will receive their NL championship rings before Sunday’s game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Manager David Bell returned after he missed Friday’s game to have a cyst removed from a nerve in his shoulder.

Bell said it was a “tough ask” to make Diaz go out in the ninth but the reliever “just didn’t have the same stuff in the ninth.”

UP NEXT

The Reds send RHP Connor Overton (0-0, 11.25 ERA) to the mound against Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (0-1, 8.31 ERA) in the finale of the three-game series.

Trout’s three-run homer powers Angels’ rally past Toronto, 9-5

Apr 9, 2023, 12:37 AM EDT
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Mike Trout hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels roared back from a four-run deficit for a 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Shohei Ohtani doubled and scored in the fourth before Trout capped a four-run rally in the fifth by homering in his second straight game for the Angels, who have won five of seven. Hunter Renfroe hit his first homer for the Angels and drove in three runs, while Luis Rengifo also homered in the fifth.

Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman hit two-run homers in the third for the Blue Jays, whose four-game winning streak ended. George Springer also homered, but it was Toronto’s only run in the final six innings.

Anthony Rendon had two singles and drove in a run in the Angels’ $245 million third baseman’s return from a four-game suspension for a confrontation with a fan in Oakland last week.

Tyler Anderson yielded three homers and five runs in his home debut with the Angels, failing to last five innings for the first time in 22 starts since June 9 with the Dodgers. Jaime Barria (1-0) escaped a jam in the fifth for Los Angeles.

José Berríos (0-2) gave up six hits and four earned runs while pitching into the fifth for the Jays, lowering his ERA to 11.17.

After pitching six scoreless innings last week in his first start since agreeing to a $39 million contract with the Angels, Anderson gave up seven hits and two walks. The late-blooming lefty allowed five earned runs in only one of his final 16 starts for the Dodgers during the 2022 All-Star campaign that led to his free-agent deal down the I-5 in Anaheim.

A day after hitting a decisive three-run homer in the seventh inning of Toronto’s 4-3 victory, Bichette had an extra-base hit in his sixth consecutive game at Angel Stadium while Toronto got four consecutive one-out hits off Anderson in the third. Bichette’s two-run shot to the ficus trees beyond center was followed by Chapman’s first homer of the season.

The homer was the 11th at Angel Stadium for Chapman, who went to high school in Orange County and then played at Cal State Fullerton, just a few miles away.

Springer hit his first homer leading off the fifth, but the Angels took a 7-5 lead in the bottom half on the third homer of the season by Trout, who hit Adam Cimber‘s pitch to almost exactly the same spot as his homer on Friday night.

ON THE FARM

Jo Adell has homered in five consecutive games for Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels’ promising former first-round pick began this season in the minors after going up and down over the past three seasons.

UP NEXT

Yusei Kikuchi (1-0, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound when Toronto wraps up its 10-game, season-opening road trip against Reid Detmers (0-0, 3.86) and the Halos.