Stanton homers, Volpe triples as Yankees top Orioles 4-1

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 12:27 AM EDT
BALTIMORE – Giancarlo Stanton‘s home runs often look a little different than everyone else’s.

“It’s definitely impressive to see line drives of like 18 degrees go out for homers,” teammate Aaron Hicks said. “It’s fun to watch.”

Stanton’s 436-foot drive capped New York’s three-run fifth inning, and the Yankees went on to a 4-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Anthony Volpe tripled for his first big league extra-base hit, Jhony Brito (2-0) allowed a run in five innings in his second career start and the slumping Hicks delivered a crucial RBI single for the Yankees. But it was Stanton’s homer that was the lasting image of this game, clearing the deepest part of Baltimore’s big wall in left field.

“The Great Wall of Baltimore tried to hold him in,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “But it doesn’t hold Big G. That thing just kept taking off on a clothesline, just hung right on up there.”

The exit velocity was 116.3 mph, Stanton’s 26th homer of at least 116 mph since 2015, when Statcast began tracking. Teammate Aaron Judge, with 15, is the only other player with more than six.

Cole Irvin (0-2) walked four batters in 4 2/3 innings in his first home start since the Orioles acquired him in an offseason trade with Oakland.

Brito, recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowed three hits in five innings. Anthony Santander opened the scoring for Baltimore with a first-inning sacrifice fly, but it was all Yankees after that.

Hicks, playing for the first time since Tuesday, had been 0 for 8 this season before his two-out single tied the game in the fourth. Then New York took the lead for good the following inning.

Volpe, New York’s rookie shortstop, led off with a triple and scored on DJ LeMahieu‘s double. After a wild pitch, Judge hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. One out later, Austin Voth replaced Irvin and immediately allowed Stanton’s third home run of the year.

Yankees reliever Michael King allowed one hit and struck out three over two innings in his first game at Camden Yards since July 22, when he fractured his right elbow during a pitch to Ramón Urías. The injury ended King’s season.

“As we were getting our rooms for our hotel, I had the exact same room that I did last year,” King said. “That’s when it kind of first kicked in. But then after that I didn’t think about it.”

Wandy Peralta pitched the eighth and Clay Holmes worked around a walk in the ninth for his second save, finishing a four-hitter.

CONTRIBUTING

Hicks had appeared in only three of New York’s first seven games, so his hit was big. The Yankees have a crowded outfield with Judge, Stanton, Oswaldo Cabrera, Franchy Cordero and Isiah Kiner-Falefa among the the options. They also called up Willie Calhoun before Saturday’s game.

“I’m sure he’s not happy necessarily about the situation, but doesn’t stop you from being a pro,” Boone said. “He’s worked hard and he’s been ready. Got to take advantage of those opportunities, and he was a spark for us tonight.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: New York put INF Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list and RHP Jonathan Loáisiga (right elbow inflammation) on the 15-day IL. The Yankees also transferred RHP Tommy Kahnle (right biceps tendinitis) to the 60-day IL.

Orioles: SS Jorge Mateo was out of the lineup with a sore ankle. Manager Brandon Hyde said he was available off the bench.

UP NEXT

Nestor Cortes (1-0) takes the mound for the Yankees on Sunday, the first of at least four straight left-handed starters the Orioles are expected to face against New York and Oakland. Tyler Wells (0-0) starts for Baltimore in the series finale with the Yankees.

Trout’s three-run homer powers Angels’ rally past Toronto, 9-5

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 12:37 AM EDT
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Mike Trout hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels roared back from a four-run deficit for a 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Shohei Ohtani doubled and scored in the fourth before Trout capped a four-run rally in the fifth by homering in his second straight game for the Angels, who have won five of seven. Hunter Renfroe hit his first homer for the Angels and drove in three runs, while Luis Rengifo also homered in the fifth.

Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman hit two-run homers in the third for the Blue Jays, whose four-game winning streak ended. George Springer also homered, but it was Toronto’s only run in the final six innings.

Anthony Rendon had two singles and drove in a run in the Angels’ $245 million third baseman’s return from a four-game suspension for a confrontation with a fan in Oakland last week.

Tyler Anderson yielded three homers and five runs in his home debut with the Angels, failing to last five innings for the first time in 22 starts since June 9 with the Dodgers. Jaime Barria (1-0) escaped a jam in the fifth for Los Angeles.

José Berríos (0-2) gave up six hits and four earned runs while pitching into the fifth for the Jays, lowering his ERA to 11.17.

After pitching six scoreless innings last week in his first start since agreeing to a $39 million contract with the Angels, Anderson gave up seven hits and two walks. The late-blooming lefty allowed five earned runs in only one of his final 16 starts for the Dodgers during the 2022 All-Star campaign that led to his free-agent deal down the I-5 in Anaheim.

A day after hitting a decisive three-run homer in the seventh inning of Toronto’s 4-3 victory, Bichette had an extra-base hit in his sixth consecutive game at Angel Stadium while Toronto got four consecutive one-out hits off Anderson in the third. Bichette’s two-run shot to the ficus trees beyond center was followed by Chapman’s first homer of the season.

The homer was the 11th at Angel Stadium for Chapman, who went to high school in Orange County and then played at Cal State Fullerton, just a few miles away.

Springer hit his first homer leading off the fifth, but the Angels took a 7-5 lead in the bottom half on the third homer of the season by Trout, who hit Adam Cimber‘s pitch to almost exactly the same spot as his homer on Friday night.

ON THE FARM

Jo Adell has homered in five consecutive games for Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels’ promising former first-round pick began this season in the minors after going up and down over the past three seasons.

UP NEXT

Yusei Kikuchi (1-0, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound when Toronto wraps up its 10-game, season-opening road trip against Reid Detmers (0-0, 3.86) and the Halos.