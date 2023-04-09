Red Sox top Tigers behind Casas, Crawford for three-game sweep

Apr 9, 2023
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
DETROIT – Triston Casas homered and hit an RBI double as the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

“This is what we came here to do,” Casas said. “We knew we underperformed in (a three-game sweep at) Pittsburgh, and we couldn’t let that happen again. The offense was great, the pitching was great and so was the bullpen. This is how we are capable of playing.”

Boston starter Kutter Crawford (1-1) allowed one run and five hits in five innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

“Kutter did what we need, which is what we got from the starters in all three games, and the bullpen was terrific,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “Triston put two really good swings on the ball and helped us win the game.”

Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall, hitting .455 with four homers and 14 RBIs, left in the ninth after injuring his left wrist while diving for Spencer Torkelson’s bloop single.

Duvall, who had surgery on the same wrist in 2022, was having X-rays after the game. Cora said the team was still waiting for results.

Rob Refsnyder reached base three times, scored once and drove in a run for the Red Sox, who outscored Detroit 24-9 in the series.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his second save. Detroit loaded the bases with one out, but Zach McKinstry flied out and Akil Baddoo struck out.

“We kept fighting all the way, and we had some chances late in the game,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We’re still chasing a little bit and that keeps coming back to haunt us. We have to get more balls into play.”

Matthew Boyd (0-1) yielded two runs on five hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings as Detroit fell to 2-7.

“I could have been a lot better,” said Boyd, who hasn’t gotten out of the fifth inning in either start this season. “I just had a couple spurts where I lost my rhythm and delivery.”

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first with some help from Boston’s defense. With two outs, shortstop Kiké Hernandez threw wide to first on Javy Baez’s infield single, and Kerry Carpenter reached when the third strike got away from catcher Connor Wong. Torkelson followed with an RBI single.

Casas tied it with an RBI double in the second, and the Red Sox took the lead in the fifth when Wong doubled and scored on Refsnyder’s single.

The Red Sox took a 3-1 lead in the seventh. Refsnyder walked, went to third on a single by Rafael Devers and scored on Justin Turner‘s sacrifice fly.

The Tigers had runners on second and third against Chris Martin in the eighth, but Carpenter grounded out to first.

Casas led off the ninth with a long homer to right-center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP James Paxton (hamstring) pitched three scoreless innings in a rehab start during the second game of Triple-A Worcester’s doubleheader against Buffalo. He gave up two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Tigers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (groin) made a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo, allowing four runs on two hits and three walks. He will meet with the Tigers’ medical staff on Monday, but is expected to make his next start in the majors.

BUT THE BAG IS BIGGER

Torkelson appeared to have an infield single in the fourth inning – he clearly beat Hernandez’s throw to first – but he was called out when a replay review showed he missed first base.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Start a four-game series at unbeaten Tampa Bay on Monday. Nick Pavetta (0-1, 1.80 ERA) is scheduled to face Josh Fleming (0-0, 15.00).

Tigers: Off on Monday before beginning a three-game series in Toronto. Matt Manning (1-0, 3.18 ERA) is set to face Alek Manoah (1-0, 4.35) on Tuesday.

Nelson Cruz second-oldest Padre to homer in 10-2 rout of Braves

Apr 10, 2023
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA – Nelson Cruz isn’t eager to talk about his age.

The slugger just wants to produce whenever he’s in the lineup, and he is proving he still belongs in the major leagues.

Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Sunday night for their third consecutive victory.

At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001. It was the most RBIs for Cruz since he drove in seven on July 26, 2020, for Minnesota against the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s nice, especially against the Braves,” Cruz said. “They have a really good team, so it shows how deep we are as a team. To win three of four against the Braves tells a lot.”

Seth Lugo pitched six effective innings for San Diego, and Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run homer. Manny Machado finished with three hits.

The Padres (6-4), who advanced to the NL Championship Series last year, have won three straight for the second time this season.

The NL East champion Braves (6-4) have lost eight of the last 11 games to the Padres at Truist Park.

Cruz, a 19-year veteran, made it 4-0 in the third with his 461st career homer.

“I’m not going to put context to age, but he’s doing very well,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s got nine RBIs for us already right now, so trying to get him some good matchups.”

Xander Bogaerts singled and advanced to third on Machado’s single when right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. took too long to throw to second. One out later, Cruz connected for the second time this season, hitting a drive to left-center off rookie Dylan Dodd‘s 83-mph slider.

Trent Grisham‘s third homer put San Diego up 5-0 in the fourth. Grisham and Bogaerts have reached safely in all 10 games this season.

Dodd (1-1), making his second career start, fell behind 6-0 in the fifth when Juan Soto and Cruz hit consecutive doubles. The lefty gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

“I obviously didn’t pitch the way I wanted to,” Dodd said. “I was kind of really searching for another pitch other than the fastball. I started to show the changeup later in the game and thought that was something I should have turned to earlier once I realized the slider wasn’t very good for me today.”

Lugo (2-0) made his fourth career start and 28th appearance against Atlanta after spending the last seven seasons with the New York Mets. He gave up five hits and one run with four walks and five strikeouts. It was his first start against the Braves since 2017.

“I’ve been whomped up here quite a few times that I remember,” Lugo said. “I know that lineup is really tough to get through and to shut them down the way I did is really gratifying.”

The Padres took a 10-1 lead in the sixth on a two-run single by Cruz, who was hit in the foot by a pitch from Danny Young in the ninth.

Acuña and Matt Olson each drove in run for Atlanta. Olson’s 11 RBIs are the most in the majors for a first baseman.

CLOSER TO RETURN

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1 for 4 with two walks for Triple-A El Paso in an 8-2 win at Sacramento. Tatis is hitting .231 in 13 at-bats with a double, home run and two RBIs in four games with the Chihuahuas. Barring any rainouts, he would be eligible to play for the Padres on April 20 after completing an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

THAT’S A BALL

Atlanta reliever Lucas Luetge was charged with an automatic ball and started the count 1-0 for taking too long with Bogaerts batting in the sixth. He walked Bogaerts four pitches later.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF David Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, and utilityman Brandon Dixon was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Braves: C Travis d’Arnaud was placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in Saturday’s game. C Chadwick Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Mets RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 6.35 ERA) on Monday when the teams open a three-game series in New York.

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.29 ERA) on Monday night in the first of a three-game home series.