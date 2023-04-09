Rays season-opening winning streak at 8, beat A’s 11-0

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 12:00 AM EDT
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays extended Major League Baseball’s best start in 20 years behind Jeffrey Springs‘ seven innings of three-hit ball and Randy Arozarena‘s four RBIs, routing the Oakland Athletics 11-0 Saturday for an 8-0 record.

Tampa Bay is the first big league team to open 8-0 since the 2003 Kansas City Royals won their first nine games. The Rays have outscored opponents 64-18 and are the first team to win its first eight games by four or more runs since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association did it in their first 13.

“When you’re winning games like this, a lot of things got to be going well,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “So, I think we’re all pretty impressed with every facet out there.”

No team had won eight straight games by that margin at any point in a season since the 1939 Yankees did it 10 times in a row.

Isaac Paredes and Brandon Lowe had three RBIs each for the Rays.

Springs (2-0), coming off six, no-hit innings in his season debut against Detroit, gave up a leadoff single in the first to Esteury Ruiz. He struck out seven, raising his total to 19 in 13 innings.

“Early on kind of fought mechanics,” Springs said, “It was a grind. Overall, I felt alright, not great, but it helps a lot when my offense is doing what they’re doing,”

Shintaro Fujinami (0-2) allowed five runs, three hits, four walks and hit a batter over 4 1/3 innings in his second major league start. The right-hander didn’t allow a hit until Wander Franco‘s infield single with one out in the fourth.

“I started off pretty well in the first three innings,” Fujinami said through a translator. “But the fourth inning I walked a guy, and from there it kind of went down.”

Fujinami, who signed as free agent in January after pitching 10 years for Hanshin of Japan’s Central League, allowed eight runs over 2 1/3 innings in a 13-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in his big league debut on April 1. His next start could be at home against the Mets’ Kodai Senga.

“It’s sort of the same storyline from his first start,” Oakalnd manager Mark Kotsay said. “Again, it’s the ability to control the strike zone and throw strikes and challenge hitters. He only gave up three hits, but when you give up five free passes it’s generally not going to go well, especially against good quality teams.”

Oakland, which had just three hits, has lost six of eight and is batting .209. The team ERA is 7.00.

Tampa Bay scored three times in the fifth to go up 5-0 on three hit batters, two walks and a single. Arozarena ended Fujinami’s day on a two-run single, and Paredes picked up an RBI when hit by a pitch from Sam Noll.

Arozarena had a two-run homer in the ninth off Carlos Pérez, usually a catcher.

Manuel Margot had a solo homer and Lowe added a three-run drive in the sixth off Domingo Acevedo.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (right middle finger avulsion) started a rehab assignment Friday night with Class A Stockton and now will join Triple-A Las Vegas.

Rays: CF Jose Siri was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring. Cash said it is a grade one strain, which is the mildest.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-0) and Oakland RHP James Kaprielian (0-0) are Sunday’s starters,

Trout’s three-run homer powers Angels’ rally past Toronto, 9-5

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 12:37 AM EDT
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Mike Trout hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels roared back from a four-run deficit for a 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Shohei Ohtani doubled and scored in the fourth before Trout capped a four-run rally in the fifth by homering in his second straight game for the Angels, who have won five of seven. Hunter Renfroe hit his first homer for the Angels and drove in three runs, while Luis Rengifo also homered in the fifth.

Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman hit two-run homers in the third for the Blue Jays, whose four-game winning streak ended. George Springer also homered, but it was Toronto’s only run in the final six innings.

Anthony Rendon had two singles and drove in a run in the Angels’ $245 million third baseman’s return from a four-game suspension for a confrontation with a fan in Oakland last week.

Tyler Anderson yielded three homers and five runs in his home debut with the Angels, failing to last five innings for the first time in 22 starts since June 9 with the Dodgers. Jaime Barria (1-0) escaped a jam in the fifth for Los Angeles.

José Berríos (0-2) gave up six hits and four earned runs while pitching into the fifth for the Jays, lowering his ERA to 11.17.

After pitching six scoreless innings last week in his first start since agreeing to a $39 million contract with the Angels, Anderson gave up seven hits and two walks. The late-blooming lefty allowed five earned runs in only one of his final 16 starts for the Dodgers during the 2022 All-Star campaign that led to his free-agent deal down the I-5 in Anaheim.

A day after hitting a decisive three-run homer in the seventh inning of Toronto’s 4-3 victory, Bichette had an extra-base hit in his sixth consecutive game at Angel Stadium while Toronto got four consecutive one-out hits off Anderson in the third. Bichette’s two-run shot to the ficus trees beyond center was followed by Chapman’s first homer of the season.

The homer was the 11th at Angel Stadium for Chapman, who went to high school in Orange County and then played at Cal State Fullerton, just a few miles away.

Springer hit his first homer leading off the fifth, but the Angels took a 7-5 lead in the bottom half on the third homer of the season by Trout, who hit Adam Cimber‘s pitch to almost exactly the same spot as his homer on Friday night.

ON THE FARM

Jo Adell has homered in five consecutive games for Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels’ promising former first-round pick began this season in the minors after going up and down over the past three seasons.

UP NEXT

Yusei Kikuchi (1-0, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound when Toronto wraps up its 10-game, season-opening road trip against Reid Detmers (0-0, 3.86) and the Halos.