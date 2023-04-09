Judge homers twice, Yankees beat Orioles 5-3 for third series win

Associated PressApr 9, 2023
BALTIMORE – Aaron Judge homered twice, Nestor Cortes pitched into the sixth inning after umpires forced him to blot out a marking on his glove and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 5-3 on Sunday to take two of three from the Orioles.

Judge hit solo homers in the third inning off Tyler Wells (0-1) and the eighth inning off Logan Gillaspie for his 28th multihomer game and first this season. Judge is batting .364 and has four homers in nine games this season after hitting his fourth in game 17 last year en route to an American League record 62.

“They have great pitchers that come after you, They really don’t back down from anybody,” Judge said. “You like that as a competitor.”

Franchy Cordero also went deep for the Yankees, who have homered in their first nine games for the fourth time.

Judge has homered in 10 of his last 18 games against the Orioles and has 37 homers against them. Judge had three hits and is batting .315 with 21 homers and 42 RBIs in 47 games at Camden Yards. With 224 home runs, he passed Don Mattingly for 11th on the Yankees’ career list.

Off to a 6-3 start, New York has won its first three series for just the third time in 20 years. The Yankees won their first five in 2010 and first four in 2020.

Adley Rutschman went 4 for 4 with a homer in the eighth off Jimmy Cordero that pulled the Orioles to 5-3. He is batting .389.

Cortes (2-0) improved to 4-0 with 56 strikeouts in eight appearances against Baltimore, allowing two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

Baltimore appeared to complain about a white “44” on Cortes’ glove, which at the direction of plate umpire Bill Miller was obscured after the first inning.

“I wasn’t bothered by it,” Cortes said. “I’ve been pitching with a white ‘44”’ forever. The fact that he came over to me and said that it was a problem kind of (made me mad), but other than that, I don’t have a problem with it.”

Cortes also wore mustache-themed cleats for the second start in a row.

Clay Holmes completed a five-pitcher six-hitter, throwing eight of nine pitches for strikes in a perfect ninth for his third save.

In a matchup of starters who were former winter meeting draft picks, Wells gave up four runs and six hits in six innings.

“Besides two pitches, I thought he was outstanding,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Giancarlo Stanton hit an RBI single in the first and Judge homered in the third to chants of “MVP”. by the crowd. Judge was 6 for 10 with two homers and four RBIs against Wells last year, including a 465-foot drive. He has reached base in a career-best 42 games.

Cordero, released by the Orioles on March 28, increased the lead to 4-0 with a two-run homer in the fifth.

“That’s my job regardless of what team you’re facing,” Cordero said through a translator. “You have to be happy that you’re contributing. That’s what I’m glad about.”

Cortes extended his scoreless streak against the Orioles to 23 2/3 innings since the start of last season before leaving with two on and one out in the sixth. Anthony Santander hit a two-run double off Albert Abreu, who struck out Austin Hays and Ramón Urías.

OL’ BLUE EYES

Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole belted out a rendition of “That’s Life” to the Frank Sinatra recording of the Dean Kay/Kelly Gordon song playing over the public address system before heading back into the clubhouse before the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: SS prospect Oswald Peraza has not played for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since Thursday because of a hamstring injury. Manager Aaron Boone characterized Peraza as day to day. … RHP Luis Severino (lat strain) is to throw a bullpen session Monday.

Orioles: C James McCann (oblique) was 0 for 2 in his Orioles debut after recovering from an oblique strain sustained during spring training. The 32-year-old catcher was acquired in December from the New York Mets, who are sending the Orioles $11 million this year and $8 million next year to cover most of the $24 million owed in the final two seasons of a $40.6 million, four-year contract.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán (0-1, 7.71 ERA) starts Monday’s series opener in Cleveland after allowing four runs over 4 2/3 innings in his first start against Philadelphia.

Orioles: RHP Kyle Gibson (2-0, 4.50 ERA) will start Monday against Oakland and LHP JP Sears (0-0, 5.79 ERA).

Nelson Cruz second-oldest Padre to homer in 10-2 rout of Braves

Associated PressApr 10, 2023
ATLANTA – Nelson Cruz isn’t eager to talk about his age.

The slugger just wants to produce whenever he’s in the lineup, and he is proving he still belongs in the major leagues.

Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Sunday night for their third consecutive victory.

At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001. It was the most RBIs for Cruz since he drove in seven on July 26, 2020, for Minnesota against the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s nice, especially against the Braves,” Cruz said. “They have a really good team, so it shows how deep we are as a team. To win three of four against the Braves tells a lot.”

Seth Lugo pitched six effective innings for San Diego, and Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run homer. Manny Machado finished with three hits.

The Padres (6-4), who advanced to the NL Championship Series last year, have won three straight for the second time this season.

The NL East champion Braves (6-4) have lost eight of the last 11 games to the Padres at Truist Park.

Cruz, a 19-year veteran, made it 4-0 in the third with his 461st career homer.

“I’m not going to put context to age, but he’s doing very well,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s got nine RBIs for us already right now, so trying to get him some good matchups.”

Xander Bogaerts singled and advanced to third on Machado’s single when right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. took too long to throw to second. One out later, Cruz connected for the second time this season, hitting a drive to left-center off rookie Dylan Dodd‘s 83-mph slider.

Trent Grisham‘s third homer put San Diego up 5-0 in the fourth. Grisham and Bogaerts have reached safely in all 10 games this season.

Dodd (1-1), making his second career start, fell behind 6-0 in the fifth when Juan Soto and Cruz hit consecutive doubles. The lefty gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

“I obviously didn’t pitch the way I wanted to,” Dodd said. “I was kind of really searching for another pitch other than the fastball. I started to show the changeup later in the game and thought that was something I should have turned to earlier once I realized the slider wasn’t very good for me today.”

Lugo (2-0) made his fourth career start and 28th appearance against Atlanta after spending the last seven seasons with the New York Mets. He gave up five hits and one run with four walks and five strikeouts. It was his first start against the Braves since 2017.

“I’ve been whomped up here quite a few times that I remember,” Lugo said. “I know that lineup is really tough to get through and to shut them down the way I did is really gratifying.”

The Padres took a 10-1 lead in the sixth on a two-run single by Cruz, who was hit in the foot by a pitch from Danny Young in the ninth.

Acuña and Matt Olson each drove in run for Atlanta. Olson’s 11 RBIs are the most in the majors for a first baseman.

CLOSER TO RETURN

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1 for 4 with two walks for Triple-A El Paso in an 8-2 win at Sacramento. Tatis is hitting .231 in 13 at-bats with a double, home run and two RBIs in four games with the Chihuahuas. Barring any rainouts, he would be eligible to play for the Padres on April 20 after completing an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

THAT’S A BALL

Atlanta reliever Lucas Luetge was charged with an automatic ball and started the count 1-0 for taking too long with Bogaerts batting in the sixth. He walked Bogaerts four pitches later.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF David Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, and utilityman Brandon Dixon was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Braves: C Travis d’Arnaud was placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in Saturday’s game. C Chadwick Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Mets RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 6.35 ERA) on Monday when the teams open a three-game series in New York.

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.29 ERA) on Monday night in the first of a three-game home series.