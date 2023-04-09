Guardians’ rally in 12th inning to beat Mariners 7-6

CLEVELAND – Cleveland rookie Will Brennan kept the Guardians going with two clutch hits. And José Ramírez closed it out with some deft baserunning.

Ramírez slid past catcher Cal Raleigh‘s tag to score the winning run in the 12th inning, giving Cleveland a 7-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Teoscar Hernández’s two-out single gave the Mariners a 6-5 lead in the top of the 12th, but Seattle’s bullpen faltered again.

Ramírez beat the throw from second baseman Kolten Wong on Josh Bell‘s ground ball. Amed Rosario began the inning at second base and Penn Murfee (1-2) walked Ramírez intentionally. The runners moved up on Murfee’s wild pickoff throw to second base. Josh Naylor‘s groundout tied the game.

“It’s so fun to watch,” starting pitcher Zach Plesac said. “Our style of baseball is unmatched. It’s always in the back of our minds that we’re going to come back and win.”

Brennan tied the game twice – with a two-out, two-run double in the ninth and an RBI single in the 11th.

“I can’t really describe that – it’s crazy,” Brennan said of his late-game production. “That was a huge win. When you put the ball in play you’re never really out of it.”

Brennan came into Sunday batting .182 in limited duty and was 0 for 3 going into the ninth.

“I was thrilled for him,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “He’s had some tough at-bats. For a young kid, facing closers, not playing every day like he’s used to and he is always ready.”

The Guardians loaded the bases with two outs in the 11th, but JB Bukauskas, called up from Triple-A Tacoma before the game, struck out Rosario looking on a 3-2 pitch.

Jarred Kelenic‘s one-out double and Wong’s sacrifice fly in the 11th gave Seattle a 5-3 lead. Andrés Giménez’s double off Bukauskas scored automatic runner Josh Naylor in the bottom of the inning. Following a groundout, Brennan bounced a single to right through a drawn-in infield.

Rookie Tim Herrin (1-0) recorded the final out in the 12th for his first major league win.

Seattle starter George Kirby allowed one run in six innings. Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the first.

Tommy La Stella’s RBI groundout added a run in the ninth, but Matt Brash couldn’t hold the 3-1 lead. Naylor walked and Giménez singled with one out. Bell struck out, but Brennan hit a 2-0 pitch over the head of right fielder Hernández, scoring both runners.

The season series between the teams is already over with the Guardians winning four of seven.

Plesac allowed two runs in six innings. He remained in the game after being struck in the back of the right shoulder by Hernández’s line drive in the fourth.

NEAR SWEEP

Seattle won the first two games of the series after going 2-5 on its opening homestand.

“We swung the bats better this series,” manager Scott Servais said. “Up and down the lineup we’ve got a lot of guys starting to click. We’re capable of playing much better than we did at home.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Andrés Muñoz, who led AL relievers in strikeouts last season, was put on the 15-day injured list because of a right deltoid strain.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will pitch the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (0-0, 2.25 ERA) will start against the New York Yankees in the first of a three-game series Monday night at Progressive Field.

Nelson Cruz second-oldest Padre to homer in 10-2 rout of Braves

ATLANTA – Nelson Cruz isn’t eager to talk about his age.

The slugger just wants to produce whenever he’s in the lineup, and he is proving he still belongs in the major leagues.

Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Sunday night for their third consecutive victory.

At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001. It was the most RBIs for Cruz since he drove in seven on July 26, 2020, for Minnesota against the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s nice, especially against the Braves,” Cruz said. “They have a really good team, so it shows how deep we are as a team. To win three of four against the Braves tells a lot.”

Seth Lugo pitched six effective innings for San Diego, and Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run homer. Manny Machado finished with three hits.

The Padres (6-4), who advanced to the NL Championship Series last year, have won three straight for the second time this season.

The NL East champion Braves (6-4) have lost eight of the last 11 games to the Padres at Truist Park.

Cruz, a 19-year veteran, made it 4-0 in the third with his 461st career homer.

“I’m not going to put context to age, but he’s doing very well,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s got nine RBIs for us already right now, so trying to get him some good matchups.”

Xander Bogaerts singled and advanced to third on Machado’s single when right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. took too long to throw to second. One out later, Cruz connected for the second time this season, hitting a drive to left-center off rookie Dylan Dodd‘s 83-mph slider.

Trent Grisham‘s third homer put San Diego up 5-0 in the fourth. Grisham and Bogaerts have reached safely in all 10 games this season.

Dodd (1-1), making his second career start, fell behind 6-0 in the fifth when Juan Soto and Cruz hit consecutive doubles. The lefty gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

“I obviously didn’t pitch the way I wanted to,” Dodd said. “I was kind of really searching for another pitch other than the fastball. I started to show the changeup later in the game and thought that was something I should have turned to earlier once I realized the slider wasn’t very good for me today.”

Lugo (2-0) made his fourth career start and 28th appearance against Atlanta after spending the last seven seasons with the New York Mets. He gave up five hits and one run with four walks and five strikeouts. It was his first start against the Braves since 2017.

“I’ve been whomped up here quite a few times that I remember,” Lugo said. “I know that lineup is really tough to get through and to shut them down the way I did is really gratifying.”

The Padres took a 10-1 lead in the sixth on a two-run single by Cruz, who was hit in the foot by a pitch from Danny Young in the ninth.

Acuña and Matt Olson each drove in run for Atlanta. Olson’s 11 RBIs are the most in the majors for a first baseman.

CLOSER TO RETURN

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1 for 4 with two walks for Triple-A El Paso in an 8-2 win at Sacramento. Tatis is hitting .231 in 13 at-bats with a double, home run and two RBIs in four games with the Chihuahuas. Barring any rainouts, he would be eligible to play for the Padres on April 20 after completing an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

THAT’S A BALL

Atlanta reliever Lucas Luetge was charged with an automatic ball and started the count 1-0 for taking too long with Bogaerts batting in the sixth. He walked Bogaerts four pitches later.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF David Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, and utilityman Brandon Dixon was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Braves: C Travis d’Arnaud was placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in Saturday’s game. C Chadwick Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Mets RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 6.35 ERA) on Monday when the teams open a three-game series in New York.

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.29 ERA) on Monday night in the first of a three-game home series.