Devers homers twice to power Red Sox past Tigers 14-5

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 12:16 AM EDT
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
DETROIT – Rafael Devers homered twice, including his fifth career grand slam, and drove in five runs to lead the Boston Red Sox over the Detroit Tigers 14-5 on Saturday.

Devers’ grand slam capped a six-run, second inning. Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer, doubled twice and scored three runs for Boston, which has scored nine or more runs in half its eight games. Devers and Duvall also homered in Thursday’s series opener.

“That’s my job, just to slug and drive runners in,” said Duvall, who signed a $7 million, one-year contract as a free agent. “So, it feels good to come in and do your job. We had some extra base hits today and we’ve just got to keep the bats rolling.”

Raimel Tapia had a pinch two-run homer. Connor Wong and Rob Refsnyder also drove in two runs each.

Tanner Houck (2-0) gave up two runs and three hits in five innings.

Riley Greene drove in two runs for Detroit, which has lost three straight, been outscored 58-26 during a 2-6 start and is hitting .199 as a team.

Joey Wentz (0-2) walked four in the second inning, including Connor Wong and Rob Refsnyder with the bases loaded as Boston took a 2-0 lead. Garrett Hill relieved and Devers hit a 102 mph drive over the left-field wall.

Hill threw a changeup toward the outside corner and Devers guessed right.

“They were working me a little bit different,” Devers said through an translator. “I missed my fastball on the previous pitch, so I was trying to look for another pitch. I was able to get to that pitch and hit it out of the ballpark.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said very few players to could have done that type of damage on that pitch.

“I have no idea how he can do that,” Cora said. “It’s a pitch that’s going away and he stays inside, gets the barrel and drives it that way. Just to be able to do that, that’s impressive.”

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch was disappointed he needed to remove Wentz due to wildness.

“Joey just didn’t control the strike zone. It’s not easy,” he said. “I can sit where I sit and say throw strikes. He’s out there trying to throw strikes. But when you don’t control the zone, I mean, five walks and five runs scored and multiple balls left the ballpark. It just turned into a mess for him.”

Duvall’s fourth homer this season increased the lead to 8-0 in the third.

Detroit scored two runs in the fourth on Nick Maton‘s double and Spencer Torkelson‘s sacrifice fly.

Devers’ second homer of the game and fourth of the season came off Tyler Alexander in the seventh. Boston added three runs in the eighth.

ROSTER MOVES

Tigers OF Austin Meadows was placed on the 10-day IL due to what the team described as mental health issues. OF Akil Baddoo was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock (hip) is expected to be activated from the 15-day IL on Tuesday and start against Tampa Bay. He threw 81 pitches in a rehab start on Thursday for Double-A Portland, allowing one run and one hit over six innings.

Tigers: INF Tyler Nevin (left oblique strain) was reinstated from the 10-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Kutter Crawford (0-1, 15.75 ERA) will start the finale of the three-game series. He surrendered seven runs in four innings against Pittsburgh in his season debut on Monday.

Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd (0-1, 4.15 ERA) will start the series finale. Boyd gave up two runs in 4 1/3 innings during his season debut at Houston on Monday.

Trout’s three-run homer powers Angels’ rally past Toronto, 9-5

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 12:37 AM EDT
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Mike Trout hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels roared back from a four-run deficit for a 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Shohei Ohtani doubled and scored in the fourth before Trout capped a four-run rally in the fifth by homering in his second straight game for the Angels, who have won five of seven. Hunter Renfroe hit his first homer for the Angels and drove in three runs, while Luis Rengifo also homered in the fifth.

Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman hit two-run homers in the third for the Blue Jays, whose four-game winning streak ended. George Springer also homered, but it was Toronto’s only run in the final six innings.

Anthony Rendon had two singles and drove in a run in the Angels’ $245 million third baseman’s return from a four-game suspension for a confrontation with a fan in Oakland last week.

Tyler Anderson yielded three homers and five runs in his home debut with the Angels, failing to last five innings for the first time in 22 starts since June 9 with the Dodgers. Jaime Barria (1-0) escaped a jam in the fifth for Los Angeles.

José Berríos (0-2) gave up six hits and four earned runs while pitching into the fifth for the Jays, lowering his ERA to 11.17.

After pitching six scoreless innings last week in his first start since agreeing to a $39 million contract with the Angels, Anderson gave up seven hits and two walks. The late-blooming lefty allowed five earned runs in only one of his final 16 starts for the Dodgers during the 2022 All-Star campaign that led to his free-agent deal down the I-5 in Anaheim.

A day after hitting a decisive three-run homer in the seventh inning of Toronto’s 4-3 victory, Bichette had an extra-base hit in his sixth consecutive game at Angel Stadium while Toronto got four consecutive one-out hits off Anderson in the third. Bichette’s two-run shot to the ficus trees beyond center was followed by Chapman’s first homer of the season.

The homer was the 11th at Angel Stadium for Chapman, who went to high school in Orange County and then played at Cal State Fullerton, just a few miles away.

Springer hit his first homer leading off the fifth, but the Angels took a 7-5 lead in the bottom half on the third homer of the season by Trout, who hit Adam Cimber‘s pitch to almost exactly the same spot as his homer on Friday night.

ON THE FARM

Jo Adell has homered in five consecutive games for Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels’ promising former first-round pick began this season in the minors after going up and down over the past three seasons.

UP NEXT

Yusei Kikuchi (1-0, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound when Toronto wraps up its 10-game, season-opening road trip against Reid Detmers (0-0, 3.86) and the Halos.