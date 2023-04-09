De La Cruz homers, drives in four as Marlins run past Mets

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT
NEW YORK – Bryan De La Cruz homered and drove in four runs, and the Miami Marlins stole five bases in a 7-2 win Sunday over a struggling Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets.

De La Cruz hit a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch from Carrasco (0-2) in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Garrett Cooper had a two-run shot for the Marlins, who avoided a three-game sweep.

Miami improved to 17-28 against the Mets since the start of the 2021 season, including 2-5 this year. The teams don’t meet again until Sept. 18.

“I don’t think we’ve had the best track record lately against them the last few years,” Cooper said. “Just to get one was big for us today.”

Miami, which led the National League with 122 steals last year, entered Sunday with only two this season but went 5 for 5 against Mets rookie catcher Francisco Álvarez in his second major league start behind the plate.

Álvarez also sailed a throw into center field for New York’s first error in 10 games this season.

“I have to look at it. I’m not so sure that they weren’t on the pitchers, most of them,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “You give him a chance, he’ll throw out the people he’s supposed to throw out.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had two hits, two runs, two steals and an RBI before being ejected in the seventh for arguing with plate umpire Jeff Nelson.

“We haven’t been getting on base when it’s around the time to steal – like early in the game or when the game’s still close,” Chisholm said. “So right now, we’re just trying to play the game the right way. And when we get on base and it’s time to steal, we’ll be running.”

Álvarez, the Mets’ top prospect, went 1 for 4 with an RBI single in his season debut. Pete Alonso also had an RBI single for New York, which stranded 10 runners.

Tanner Scott (1-1), the second of five Marlins pitchers, earned the win by working 1 1/3 hitless innings.

Miami starter Braxton Garrett allowed nine hits but just two runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first start of the season.

“He didn’t have many pitches to work with entering the game, just coming out of the bullpen for the first week,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “He did what he could to help us win that game today.”

Carrasco gave up six runs in 4 2/3 innings and has an 11.42 ERA through two starts. He ended last season by yielding nine runs over 11 innings in his final three starts.

“I think command of counts and a feel for the split – he just hasn’t got a real good grasp of where it’s going to be,” Showalter said. “He’ll be better.”

SEE YOU LATER

Schumaker said he had a clear message for Chisholm after the leadoff hitter was tossed for arguing a called third strike leading off the seventh.

“Stay in the game,” Schumaker said. “Let me get kicked out.”

Chisholm and Nelson also exchanged words when Chisholm flipped his bat thinking he’d coaxed a walk on consecutive pitches during his at-bat in the third. Chisholm said he regretted the ejection, which happened three innings after right fielder Avisaíl García left the game with a sore left hamstring.

“I just can’t get thrown out right there,” Chisholm said. “I’m already having a great game. Avi got hurt. So I should be able to stay in the game, not get flustered, not let my emotions get the best of me.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: García exited after flying out in the fourth. He was replaced by Jesús Sánchez. … RHP JT Chargois (back) left after getting one out in the seventh.

Mets: RF Starling Marte exited with a strained neck in the second, one inning after he was injured stealing third base. Marte was shaken up after sliding headfirst into Jean Segura’s knee.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.84 ERA) opens a three-game series Monday night in Philadelphia. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner authored the first complete game in the majors this season, a three-hitter last Tuesday in a 1-0 win over Minnesota.

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 6.35 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against visiting San Diego, the first meeting between the teams since the Padres eliminated the Mets from the playoffs in the wild-card round at Citi Field last year. Scherzer will pitch at home for the first time since losing Game 1 of that series, when he gave up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Yu Darvish starts for the Padres. He allowed one run over seven innings in winning the 2022 playoff opener and is 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA in eight career regular-season starts against New York.

Nelson Cruz second-oldest Padre to homer in 10-2 rout of Braves

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 12:13 AM EDT
ATLANTA – Nelson Cruz isn’t eager to talk about his age.

The slugger just wants to produce whenever he’s in the lineup, and he is proving he still belongs in the major leagues.

Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Sunday night for their third consecutive victory.

At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001. It was the most RBIs for Cruz since he drove in seven on July 26, 2020, for Minnesota against the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s nice, especially against the Braves,” Cruz said. “They have a really good team, so it shows how deep we are as a team. To win three of four against the Braves tells a lot.”

Seth Lugo pitched six effective innings for San Diego, and Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run homer. Manny Machado finished with three hits.

The Padres (6-4), who advanced to the NL Championship Series last year, have won three straight for the second time this season.

The NL East champion Braves (6-4) have lost eight of the last 11 games to the Padres at Truist Park.

Cruz, a 19-year veteran, made it 4-0 in the third with his 461st career homer.

“I’m not going to put context to age, but he’s doing very well,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s got nine RBIs for us already right now, so trying to get him some good matchups.”

Xander Bogaerts singled and advanced to third on Machado’s single when right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. took too long to throw to second. One out later, Cruz connected for the second time this season, hitting a drive to left-center off rookie Dylan Dodd‘s 83-mph slider.

Trent Grisham‘s third homer put San Diego up 5-0 in the fourth. Grisham and Bogaerts have reached safely in all 10 games this season.

Dodd (1-1), making his second career start, fell behind 6-0 in the fifth when Juan Soto and Cruz hit consecutive doubles. The lefty gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

“I obviously didn’t pitch the way I wanted to,” Dodd said. “I was kind of really searching for another pitch other than the fastball. I started to show the changeup later in the game and thought that was something I should have turned to earlier once I realized the slider wasn’t very good for me today.”

Lugo (2-0) made his fourth career start and 28th appearance against Atlanta after spending the last seven seasons with the New York Mets. He gave up five hits and one run with four walks and five strikeouts. It was his first start against the Braves since 2017.

“I’ve been whomped up here quite a few times that I remember,” Lugo said. “I know that lineup is really tough to get through and to shut them down the way I did is really gratifying.”

The Padres took a 10-1 lead in the sixth on a two-run single by Cruz, who was hit in the foot by a pitch from Danny Young in the ninth.

Acuña and Matt Olson each drove in run for Atlanta. Olson’s 11 RBIs are the most in the majors for a first baseman.

CLOSER TO RETURN

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1 for 4 with two walks for Triple-A El Paso in an 8-2 win at Sacramento. Tatis is hitting .231 in 13 at-bats with a double, home run and two RBIs in four games with the Chihuahuas. Barring any rainouts, he would be eligible to play for the Padres on April 20 after completing an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

THAT’S A BALL

Atlanta reliever Lucas Luetge was charged with an automatic ball and started the count 1-0 for taking too long with Bogaerts batting in the sixth. He walked Bogaerts four pitches later.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF David Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, and utilityman Brandon Dixon was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Braves: C Travis d’Arnaud was placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in Saturday’s game. C Chadwick Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Mets RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 6.35 ERA) on Monday when the teams open a three-game series in New York.

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.29 ERA) on Monday night in the first of a three-game home series.